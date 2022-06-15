JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Bold Rey (1st race). Value play of the day: Golden Gopher (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (2,3,4,5,6/1/5,6/4,8,9/4,5,9), $45.00.

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bold Rey (H. Hernandez, M. Hernandez)122/8-5

2: It's Inevitable (Fuentes, Bravo)122/6-1

3: Happy Happy Happy (Lopez, M. Hernandez)122/2-1

4: Even Pandura (Harr, Sanderson)122/9-2

5: Shes Got the Power (Quinonez, Rhone)122/4-1

BOLD REY drops slightly in class and returns to dirt, her preferred surface. Has the rail/speed and will attempt to take them wire-to-wire. HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY is the "other" Hernandez in the race and does her best running from the back of the pack. If somebody pressures the top pick, she'll be flying late. EVEN PANDURA has some early zip but has never raced past 6 ½ furlongs.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: You Split Tens (Wade, Robertson)122/5-1

2: Lookin for Eight (Fuentes, Broberg)122/9-2

3: Dynamic Ruler (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)122/6-1

4: Allen (Quinonez, Padilla)122/12-1

5: Mrs. Beans (Hernandez, Flores)122/9-5

6: Bigfoot City (Lara, Silva, Jr.)122/2-1

LOOKIN FOR EIGHT won a sprint last out closing from last for an easy victory. Was claimed by Broberg following the win and stretches out around two-turns. BIGFOOT CITY has been racing against softer recently but he sure likes to win with seven victories in 28 starts. Could get a nice trip from an outside post. MRS. BEANS has some nice races on his résumé but most were against Arkansas-breds.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shuwa Funga P (Barandela, Litfin)114/20-1

2: Peripatetic (Valenzuela, Litfin)124/10-1

3: Bon Deux (Wade, Rengstorf)119/5-1

4: Mo More (L. Fuentes, Berndt)124/5-2

5: Grunder (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/7-2

6: Procurador (Conning, Rengstorf)119/9-2

7: Silly Billy (Hernandez, Biehler)119/10-1

8: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline)124/4-1

BON DEUX has the potential to be good on the turf with his breeding. Was claimed by Rengstorf last out, stretches out and Wade retains the mount. Has some upside as a 3-year-old. SILLY BILLY was bet in his first career start and was in good position entering the final turn when something went amiss. Drops in class and could improve after a start. MO MORE is royally bred but hasn't figured it out yet.

4 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fender Bender (Harr, Sheehan)124/12-1

2: Rusty Cage (Fuentes, Richard)124/4-1

3: Doctor K (Quinonez, Padilla)124/3-1

4: Seek N Justice (H. Hernandez, Wong)124/6-1

5: Herbie (I. Hernandez, Sanderson)124/5-1

6: Marden (Conning, Woolley, Jr.)124/2-1

7: El Centenario (Wade, Bethke)124/12-1

DOCTOR K has tremendous early speed and has been facing much tougher. Drops to lowest level and might be able to get comfortable on the front-end which may allow him to get brave. SEEK N JUSTICE was bumped hard at the break in last and raced evenly. Claimed by Wong who wins with 26% of his newly claimed starts. MARDEN goes for his third in a row for a high percentage trainer.

5 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Golden Gopher (L. Fuentes, Berndt)124/5-2

2: Note Pad (Harr, Berndt)124/8-1

3: Minnesota Nice (Wade, Biehler)124/7-2

4: Icywilburnyeh (Lara, Bedford)124/15-1

5: Withherbootson (R. Fuentes, Silva)124/6-1

6: Start Singing (Quinonez, Rengstorf)119/10-1

7: That Would Be Nice (I. Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/5-1

8: Stylin N Profilin (H. Hernandez, Stuart)124/4-1

GOLDEN GOPHER has never been worse than second in five career grass starts. Had a nice prep at Hawthorne before shipping west to take on Minnesota-breds. Everything Berndt puts on the turf turns green $$$. THAT WOULD BE NICE is third off the layoff and had some trouble in both starts. Takes the blinkers off to wake him up. MINNESOTA NICE has posted some nice speed figures on the sod but has yet to find the winner's circle.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Big League Benny (Quinonez, Rhone)124/4-1

2: Kierkegaard (Wade, Williams)124/5-2

3: Ruxin (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/8-1

4: Awesome Emmit (Fuentes, Donlin)124/6-1

5: Perfect Wager (Hernandez, Wong)124/9-2

6: May We All (Harr, Rosin)124/3-1

7: Leo Del Reo (Fuentes, Richard)124/12-1

MAY WE ALL has seven wins locally and raced competitively in his seasonal debut. Has tactical speed and an outside post to see how the pace develops and race accordingly. PERFECT WAGER had posted some nice speed figures recently without any results. Wong takes the blinkers off for something different. RUXIN probably needed his first race this year. Expecting a better effort today.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Souper Fortune (I. Hernandez, Rosin)124/12-1

2: King of the Kids (Quinonez, Berndt)119/8-1

3: Justice Warrior (Valenzuela, Rarick)124/12-1

4: Lapis Lazuli (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/9-2

5: Last Martini (Lara, Biehler)124/15-1

6: Coastal Waters (Chirinos, Lund)124/6-1

7: Joker Matt (H. Hernandez, Martinez)119/3-1

8: Samyaza (Wade, Robertson)124/5-1

9: Xtreme V. I. P. (R. Fuentes, Broberg)124/4-1

10: No Slo Mo (Wade, Belvoir)124/9-2

SAMYAZA had a nice second at this level last summer before tailing off towards the end of the season. Maybe the layoff was good for him, and Robertson usually has them ready to run off the shelf. XTREME V. I. P. crushed in last winning by double digit lengths but that was against much easier. Well bred for the move to the turf but must move forward. LAPIS LAZULI has been sprinting on the dirt but genes suggest routing on the turf.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Giant Gamble (Harr, Donlin, Jr.)124/9-2

2: Astonishing Tweet (Lindsay, Bolinger)124/15-1

3: Smooth Papa (Lopez, Jimenez)124/15-1

4: Optimal Courage (L. Fuentes, Broberg)124/3-1

5: Outrun the Posse (R. Fuentes, Donlin, Jr.)124/4-1

6: Skippy's Strike (Bridgmohan, Bedford)124/6-1

7: Raofthesun (Conning, Kenney)124/12-1

8: Fayette Warrior (Wade, Bethke)124/8-1

9: Rocktizway (Lara, Velazquez)124/5-1

10: American Union (Hernandez, Richard)124/8-1

11: Where's Jordan (Bridgmohan, Miller)124/8-1

OPTIMAL COURAGE ran at this distance last time and produced his career best speed figure with a rough trip. Claimed by Broberg so expecting a similar run. ROCKTIZWAY raced against many in here in last and had to check early losing valuable positioning. Hoping for a better trip and peak effort third off the layoff. OUTRUN THE POSSE beat his group in last from an outside post. Can he duplicate that effort?

9 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Racys Heart (Suarez Ricardo, Stein)127/15-1

2: Tomi Guns (Frink, McDaniel)125/5-1

3: Dugan Chapel Baby (Goodwin, Hybsha)127/5-2

4: Captivate This (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/4-1

5: Ms Cathey (Harr, Woolley, Jr.)127/6-1

6: Possibilitease (Quiroz, Stein)125/9-2

7: Maudest Maven (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/10-1

8: Five Bar Fantasy (Cervantes, Livingston)125/8-1

POSSIBILITEASE prepped in Oklahoma this spring with a real nice second last month. Has enough speed to avoid trouble. TOMI GUNS broke his maiden last summer then was in three consecutive state-restricted stakes races. Will appreciate the class relief. CAPTIVATE THIS broke his maiden back at Remington and Escobedo/Olmstead can't be ignored.

10 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Valiant Bling (Quiroz, Hardy)124/9-2

2: Party Like a Hero (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/4-1

3: Kool Susie (Harr, Norton)124/12-1

4: Racin On Love (Cervantes, Stein)124/5-1

5: Permission to Fire (Suarez Ricardo, Stein)124/9-5

6: Kari L Cartel (Valenzuela, Norton)124/5-2

PERMISSION TO FIRE has posted two speed figures that tower over this field and they were established at Remington. KARI L CARTEL is out of Corona Cartel whose progeny have earned $62M, so there's potential. PARTY LIKE A HERO had traffic issues in career debut for good connections.