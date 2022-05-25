JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Blame Bishop (9th race). Value play of the day: Daigle (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (5,6,7/2,3,5,6,7/1,3,8/2,6/5), $45.00.

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bring Me a Check (Fuentes, Lund)122/7-2

2: Bayou Gem (Quinonez, Rengstorf)122/2-1

3: Euromantic (Valenzuela, Hanson)122/10-1

4: R Mercedes Boy (Wade, Raven)122/8-5

5: Blame J D (Hernandez, Richard)122/5-1

R MERCEDES BOY has a nice resume winning/placing in almost half of his 31 races. Has struggled to regain form recently but a change of scenery may do the trick. EUROMANTIC is working like a madman in preparation for his seasonal debut. Has enough tactical speed to be involved early. BRING ME THE CHECK competed at Tampa Bay this winter and cashed some checks but doesn't win often.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Summer Swinger (Quinonez, Miller)119/5-2

2: Top Dog (Fuentes, Berndt)124/9-5

3: Itwasthedevilsidea (Chirinos, Bolinger)124/7-2

4: Guest Check (Lopez, Biehler)124/9-2

5: Screamin Jalapeno (Hernandez, Rhone)119/10-1

6: Tahkodha Knight (Fuentes, Litfin)119/15-1

SUMMER SWINGER ran a nice second against open company to start her year down at Tampa Bay. Returns to state breds and should be able to control the pace. TOP DOG ran evenly in five races last summer and had a useful prep in Chicago. Will need the pacesetter to back up to have a chance. ITWASTHEDEVILSIDEA has had many chances with few positives but experience may be his advantage.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Y Not Sizzle (Hernandez, Williams)122/5-1

2: All Native (Fuentes, Rosin)122/2-1

3: Beyond Brown (Fuentes, Richard)122/12-1

4: Csilla (Lara, Rengstorf)122/9-2

5: Daigle (Wade, Rengstorf)122/8-1

6: Curious Inji (Valenzuela, Silva Jr.)122/8-5

DAIGLE gets back to her preferred footing after spending the winter on the dirt. Crossed the wire first twice last summer in dominating fashion on the Canterbury turf and Wade returns to the saddle. CURIOUS INJI is in good form after a successful winter at Turf Paradise. Silva wins 31% after a win. ALL NATIVE won back-to-back grass races last summer but may need a race after a long layoff.

4 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bounty of Gold (Quinonez, Silva Jr.)124/9-5

2: Lovely Linda (Valenzuela, Asprino)124/9-2

3: Criminal Record (Lopez, Asprino)124/4-1

4: Tick Tock (Garcia, Hernandez)122/5-2

5: Iknowyourface (Conning, Bullene)122/12-1

6: Double Dare You (Fuentes, Hernandez)122/6-1

TICK TOCK appears to have the perfect running style for the race flow. Will try to relax toward the back while the speed sets fast fractions in front of her and pass them all in the lane. BOUNTY OF GOLD tried the turf with no success last time out but returns to the dirt and will try to get the lead and not stop. LOVELY LINDA also has speed but figures to have company up front.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Big Pete (Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/12-1

2: Grunder (Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/8-1

3: Justice Warrior (Valenzuela, Rarick)124/6-1

4: Seeking Splendor (Lara, Silva)119/4-1

5: Portsmouth (Harr, Dixon)119/5-2

6: Simpson Bay (Chirinos, Robertson)119/7-2

7: Silly Billy (Lopez, Biehler)119/10-1

8: Finalize (Quinonez, Rhone)119/12-1

9: Swampdrainer (Hernandez, Pearson)124/15-1

SILLY BILLY is a first-time starter who is well bred for the grass. His mom won 14 times on the turf and his sire wins with 15% of turf routers. Bullet workouts add to his attractiveness. SIMPSON BAY had one start at Oaklawn before shipping north. Bred for the turf and should improve off of the one start. PORTSMOUTH should adore the turf but has already had eight opportunities to show his ability.

6 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Omen of Change (Harr, Bethke)124/5-1

2: Astonishing Tweet (Lara, Bolinger)124/7-2

3: Seek N Justice (Valenzuela, Litfin)124/9-2

4: Front Office (Lopez, Donlin Jr.)124/12-1

5: Freiburg (Hernandez, Bullene)124/2-1

6: El Centenario (Wade, Bethke)124/8-1

7: Rusty Cage (Fuentes, Richard)124/12-1

8: Danz a Rebel (Barandela, Bolinger)119/10-1

RUSTY CAGE could be the speed of the speed. If he breaks alertly and establishes an easy lead, he could be tough to catch. ASTONISHING TWEET has four wins locally and also has dangerous early speed. If the top pick doesn't break well, he might inherit the front by himself. FREIBURG does his best running from off the pace so if the early pace is too hot, he should be able to clean up the pieces.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lady Goldstart (Wade, Rengstorf)122/5-1

2: Someone Said So (Fuentes, Rosin)122/10-1

3: My Crafty Gal (Hernandez, Martinez)122/7-2

4: Tequila Mary (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/15-1

5: Harking (Quinonez, Woolley Jr.)122/9-2

6: In the Red (Fuentes, Rarick)122/12-1

7: Luvin Bullies (Evans, Robertson)122/4-1

8: Five Pics Please (Lopez, Diodoro)122/5-2

LADY GOLDSTART has a win at the distance and on this surface when she won her season finale last year. Comes off a long layoff but has won twice fresh. Will need to break sharply to hold her position at the rail. FIVE PICS PLEASE has the outside post and exceptional speed but has struggled to hold that lead to the wire. MY CRAFTY GAL has seven wins on the turf but only one sprinting. Will need to work a good trip while coming from behind.

8 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: What Now My Love (Harr, Pearson)124/15-1

2: Hamazing Lace (Fuentes, Richard)124/2-1

3: Winning Mandate (Bridgmohan, Lund)124/6-1

4: House of Targaryen (Lara, Silva)124/12-1

5: Sundance Star (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/9-2

6: Later Days (Wade, Diodoro)124/4-1

7: Outworktheokiegirl (Hernandez, Biehler)119/3-1

HAMZING LACE is third off the layoff and has competitive speed figures. Should be close to the lead or in a nice stalking position. LATER DAYS ships in from California for the Diodoro barn who wins with 23% of newcomers. Needs to shake her pack running ways. WINNING MANDATE just broke her maiden through disqualification but has enough speed to be prominent early.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Just Ask Joel (Harr, Roberts)124/6-1

2: Kierkegaard (Wade, Williams)124/4-1

3: Ruxin (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/7-2

4: Leo Del Reo (Hernandez, Richard)124/10-1

5: Blame Bishop (Arroyo, Rarick)124/2-1

6: Awesome Emmit (Fuentes, Donlin)124/9-2

7: My Dominator (Lopez, Riecken)124/12-1

BLAME BISHOP looks to be lone speed and if he gets an uncontested lead out of the gate, he will be tough to run down. RUXIN returns off a long layoff but was trending in the right direction prior to the break. Has won five of 13 so have to respect. KIERKEGAARD returns to his favorite track. Is 2-for-4 at Canterbury and 1-for-24 at all other tracks but has been off form recently.

