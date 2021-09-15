Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Pink Channel (1st race). Value play of the day: H'rayforcaberneigh (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (9,10/2,4,6/3,6,7,10,12/3/1,4,9), $45.00.

1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Smoking Bossa Nova (R. Fuentes, Loy)119/6-1

2: K B's Mint (Wade, Litfin)119/8-1

3: Majestic Stride (Goodwin, Robertson)119/12-1

4: Briar Thicket (Harr, Cline)119/30-1

5: She Appeals Holy (Negron, Weir)123/15-1

6: Just Plain Pretty (Vega, Robertson)119/6-1

7: Left of Center (Hernandez, Rhone)123/15-1

8: Pink Channel (Canchari, Robertson)119/7-2

9: Brightsideoflife (Eikleberry, Woolley Jr.)123/9-2

10: Holy Soul (Conning, Weir)123/30-1

11: Metaphar (Arroyo, Heitzmann)114/12-1

12: Quality Chrome (Hamilton, Fisichello)119/12-1

13: Charming Fury (Butler, Rhone)123/20-1

14: Pilots Star (Lindsay, Rhone)123/20-1

PINK CHANNEL drops from maiden special weights to maiden claiming, a 36% winning move for Robertson. Has breeding for the turf and tactical speed. JUST PLAIN PRETTY has had three turf sprints and now stretches out. Drops in class and her genes suggest she'll like the distance. SMOKING BOSSA NOVA almost won at a big price on the turf two back. Will need a hot pace to set up her closing kick.

2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tapage (Negron, Richard)123/15-1

2: Sonny Smack (Wade, Lund)121/7-2

3: Twoko Bay (Hamilton, Scherer)121/12-1

4: Apple Dapple (Hernandez, Richard)118/12-1

5: Beat the Heat (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)121/15-1

6: Derby Code (Canchari, Robertson)121/6-1

7: Two by Two (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)121/12-1

8: J P Warrior (Eikleberry, Biehler)123/12-1

9: Tin Badge (Harr, Stuart)121/6-1

10: Cinco Star (Quinonez, Robertson)123/9-5

CINCO STAR returns in eight days after winning the state-restricted Blair's Cove. Has the speed to control the early pace. Catch him to cash. TIN BADGE has two wins at this distance including an easy win two back. Has tactical speed to stalk and pounce the top pick if he falters. SONNY SMACK has a couple of wins over this course this meet. Was claimed in early July and then laid up, which is suspicious.

3 Tom Metzen H.B.P.A.S. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Market King (Lopez, Diodoro)119/8-1

2: Market Analysis (Quinonez, Padilla)123/4-1

3: Samurai Cause (Eikleberry, Broberg)121/5-1

4: Minister of Soul (L. Fuentes, Martinez)123/5-2

5: Bayou Gem (Wade, Rengstorf)117/8-1

6: Locamotor (Canchari, Coontz)123/9-5

LOCAMOTOR ships in from Arlington after a hard-fought loss to a 17-time winner. He's a late-developing speed ball in great form coming into this race. MINISTER OF SOUL is a hard-knocking 7-year-old coming off back-to-back wins. His versatile style gives him options depending how he breaks. MARKET ANALYSIS cuts back in distance after a romp in the mud. Appears to need the lead but might not get it.

4 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Robinson (Butler, Lund)121/15-1

2: Tri Spot (Harr, Backhaus)121/30-1

3: Big Falcon Rocket (Valenzuela, Silva)121/7-2

4: Yak (Arroyo, Rarick)116/20-1

5: Soul Ready (Hamilton, Diodoro)121/6-1

6: Daigle (Conning, Rengstorf)118/10-1

7: Johan Zoffani (Wade, Diodoro)121/9-2

8: Ebony Bay (Negron, Richard)118/12-1

9: Where's Jordan (Vega, Miller)121/12-1

10: Edgie Reggie (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/10-1

11: Glass Eater (Lopez, Diodoro)121/15-1

12: Trade Deadline (Canchari, Robertson)121/8-1

13: Captain Drake (Quinonez, Padilla)123/12-1

14: Waco Kid (Eikleberry, Donlin)117/15-1

BIG FALCON ROCKET chased a couple of nice ones in a stakes race last week, eventually tiring. Gets to a more realistic level and gets a good post to use his tactical speed. EDGIE REGGIE returns a week after an easy victory in which he sat behind the pacesetters and exploded late. Can he repeat on short rest? TRADE DEADLINE had two good efforts on the grass to start the meet but had excuses in last two including getting squeezed at the start in latest.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Eyes Flying Bye (Hernandez, Jerry Livingston)118/6-1

2: Speedy Daredevil (Valenzuela, Tim Padilla)118/10-1

3: Road Trip (Negron, Chris Richard)118/5-2

4: Red Wave (Quinonez, McLean Robertson)118/9-2

5: Cousvinnysacanuck (Eikleberry, Joel Berndt)118/4-1

6: Dark Leopard (Hamilton, Scot Schindler)118/15-1

7: Ll's Classy Dude (Harr, Frank McKinley)118/12-1

8: Dynamometer (Goodwin, McLean Robertson)118/7-2

ROAD TRIP faced two fast foes in his first two starts, chasing both before tiring. Might be loose by himself today and may not stop. RED WAVE returns to a dirt sprint after running well in a turf route. If the pace is quick, he may be closing late. COUSVINNYSACANUCK has been working out at Keeneland but ships north for the last day of the meet. That's an interesting decision.

6 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Defend the Rose (Negron, Robertson)123/3-1

2: Celtics Wildcat (Canchari, Donlin)123/15-1

3: Double Bee Sting (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/12-1

4: Knight's Honor (Eikleberry, Richard)119/5-1

5: Vikkis Rockstar (Valenzuela, Silva)119/15-1

6: Binding Time (Wade, Rengstorf)123/10-1

7: Miss Brookside (Harr, Scherer)123/6-1

8: Madisonian (Arroyo, Riecken)118/15-1

9: Diva de Kela (Quinonez, Biehler)123/4-1

10: Gotham City Queen (Lindsay, Silva)123/9-2

DEFEND THE ROSE gets back to state-breds after facing open company the entire meet. Drops in class and Negron returns to the saddle. KNIGHT'S HONOR has dangerous speed and has some competitive turf sprint efforts. With Eikleberry aboard, she'll be prominent early. DIVA DE KELA has a win at this specialty distance and will be flying late if the pace collapses.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cake Stomper (Eikleberry, Silva)118/10-1

2: Test Pilot (Quinonez, Padilla)118/8-1

3: Drivenmylifeaway (R. Fuentes, Bethke)118/12-1

4: Kiss Away (Wade, Diodoro)118/6-1

5: Juan Bravo (Lopez, Diodoro)118/12-1

6: Tiger Hunter (Valenzuela, Hardy)118/15-1

7: Thirsty Kiss (L. Fuentes, Martinez)118/5-1

8: Geaux Yoshka (Canchari, Robertson)118/7-2

9: Magoo (Goodwin, Robertson)118/10-1

10: Indy Lead (Hernandez, Richard)118/12-1

11: Saint Charles (Negron, Richard)118/9-2

TEST PILOT makes her debut for Quinonez/Padilla, who have been on a roll the entire meet. Bred to like the surface/distance, and the workouts indicate he's ready. SAINT CHARLES has flashed good early speed in both starts. Tries the turf, gets blinkers and class relief after a stake try. MAGOO is well-bred for the turf and the sire is known for his baby's precocity. Robertson often wins with newbies.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sailing Along (Quinonez, Bravo)117/6-1

2: She Began Again (L. Fuentes, Rengstorf)123/4-1

3: Ornamental Iron (Valenzuela, Kereluk)121/8-1

4: Fables Love Affair (Lopez, Williams)121/10-1

5: Pretty Sweet (Wade, Robertson)123/6-1

6: A Roze and Wine (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/5-2

7: Baildon (Negron, Litfin)123/15-1

8: Birdie Be Gone (Hamilton, Berndt)119/5-1

9: H'rayforcaberneigh (R. Fuentes, Lund)117/12-1

H'RAYFORCABERNEIGH cuts back in distance after three two-turns races and a try on the turf. She should stalk the early pacesetters on the outside and wear them down late. A ROZE AND WINE has potent early speed and will need it here with a lot of speed in this race. Must break cleanly to utilize her best weapon. SHE BEGAN AGAIN looks to be the most reliable closer and the early pace should be hot.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Neverblink (IHernandez, Danger)121/9-2

2: Blame Bishop (Arroyo, Rarick)116/12-1

3: Greater Cairo (Eikleberry, Broberg)121/5-2

4: Digital Star (Lopez, Diodoro)121/6-1

5: Side Street Dave (Valenzuela, Sanderson)121/15-1

6: Master Guns (Wade, Robertson)123/4-1

7: Sizzling Evening (Canchari, Garrett)121/12-1

8: Dare Felix (Hamilton, Berndt)121/8-1

9: Seek N Justice (Williams, Litfin)121/20-1

10: Stone Secret (Quinonez, Rengstorf)123/8-1

GREATER CAIRO drops half in claiming price for Broberg, who wins at 31% with such move. Is in great form with a win and three seconds this meet. BLAME BISHOP has been competitive this meet at this level and his speed figures are comparable to the best in this field. MASTER GUNS drops aggressively down the claiming ladder. Has not raced on the dirt in over two years but that was against much better.

10 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Old Indian Trick (Wade, Diodoro)123/5-2

2: Devil's Teeth (Valenzuela, Kereluk)123/8-1

3: Two the Punch (Arroyo, Rarick)118/15-1

4: Parolee (Negron, Richard)123/15-1

5: Awesome Emmit (Canchari, Donlin)123/12-1

6: Calculating King (Quinonez, Robertson)123/9-2

7: Florida Two Step (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/10-1

8: Sharp Art (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/7-2

9: Fender Bender (L. Fuentes, Sheehan)123/10-1

10: Tapsolute (Harr, Goberdhan)123/15-1

11: Flip the Coin Jan (Arroyo, Moreno)123/15-1

CALCULATING KING reeled off three straight this spring at Will Rogers before going on the shelf. First start locally was against better. Expecting more typical effort. DEVIL'S TEETH has been dependable this meet with multiple in-the-money finishes. Likes the distance and has tactical speed. OLD INDIAN TRICK went wire-to-wire in first local start on the dirt but will need to work for the lead today.

11 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes. 6 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Simply Wicked (Hamilton, Diodoro)120/8-1

2: Misyneedsacocktail (Negron, Robertson)118/6-1

3: Cause I'm Leavin (Eikleberry, Rarick)120/9-2

4: Sing N Spurs (L. Fuentes, Bethke)118/15-1

5: Runnin Happy (Wade, Heitzmann)118/3-1

6: Will the Thrill (Quinonez, Padilla)116/12-1

7: Summer Lightning (Lopez, Diodoro)118/5-2

8: Bit Coiner (Goodwin, Robertson)120/8-1

9: Citrus Bay (Arroyo, Tranquilino)120/15-1

CAUSE I'M LEAVING had trouble at the start in first two but put it all together in last, running them off their feet by eight lengths. Needs to take another step forward. RUNNIN HAPPY won her career debut fairly easily, riding the rail the entire race. That race was on an off track so will need to prove herself on a fast track. SUMMER LIGHTNING ran second in a $100K stakes at Prairie Meadows in last but speed figure regressed and must race without Lasix.

12 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sahm Tequila (Williams, Litfin)119/15-1

2: Golden Gulley (Negron, Richard)119/12-1

3: Mynameis Prince (L. Fuentes, Rarick)123/12-1

4: Love My Boss (Valenzuela, Hanson)123/15-1

5: Water Patrol (Canchari, Litfin)123/10-1

6: Got Even Smarter (Hernandez, Silva Jr.)123/3-1

7: Westons Wildcat (Arroyo, Rarick)118/10-1

8: Fire Extinguisher (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/9-2

9: Public Safety (Hamilton, Rosin)123/10-1

10: May We All (R. Fuentes, Broberg)123/6-1

11: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin Jr.)119/15-1

12: Ray's Angel (Wade, Bethke)123/6-1

FIRE EXTINGUISHER struggled in his first two local starts but put it all together in last, dominating from start to finish. Looks to be controlling speed. PUBLIC SAFETY returns to state-restricted and has been well backed in the last few. Might appreciate the class relief. GOT EVEN SMARTER has five career wins and $214K in earnings so he obviously loves to compete and he can run a good one on occasion.

13 1 mile, 70 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Price to Pay (Vega, Kenney)123/15-1

2: Graphyte (Valenzuela, Silva)123/9-2

3: Mischievous Mo (L. Fuentes, Schindler)123/7-2

4: Muskyman (Wade, Silva Jr.)123/12-1

5: Shattered Dreams (Negron, Bolinger)123/15-1

6: Outerbanks (Hernandez, Berndt)123/5-1

7: Didjadoit (Hamilton, Scherer)119/15-1

8: Natural Chill (Canchari, Robertson)119/6-1

9: Unbridled Shoes (Arroyo, Loy)118/20-1

10: Whata Show Off (Lopez, Litfin)123/8-1

11: Redoux (Eikleberry, Silva)119/6-1

OUTERBANKS drops aggressively in class after being claimed by Berndt two back. Switches to a dirt route after trying a couple of turf sprints but is bred for today's distance. GRAPHYTE second and MISCHIEVOUS MO third.