JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Kid's Inheritance (3rd race). Value play of the day: Picaflor (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (2,4,5,8,10/7,9/3,4,7/3/2,3,5), $45.00.

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowanced optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Princess Livia (Roman, Padilla)122/9-2

2: Missyintomischief (Bridgmohan, Bravo)124/2-1

3: Eli's Girl (Harr, Stuart)117/12-1

4: Emerald Princess (Eikleberry, Robertson)122/5-2

5: Hotasapistol (Hernandez, Stuart)122/5-1

6: Owen's Pleasure (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/7-2

EMERALD PRINCESS (4) has been much better on the dirt in her career, winning/placing in five of seven starts. Returns to the dirt after a turf sprint and hopefully shows her patented early speed. PRINCESS OLIVIA (1) started the meet with a bang, going wire-to-wire for an easy win, but hasn't finished strongly in her past three starts. The return to the Padilla barn might be the key. OWEN'S PLEASURE (6) has six career victories and when she's right, she's tough.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Picaflor (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/5-1

2: Pocketfullofposies (Wade, Rarick)119/4-1

3: Balimos (Lopez, Biehler)119/12-1

4: Sassy Banker (Roman, Riecken)119/15-1

5: Bailout Kela (Quinonez, Padilla)119/7-2

6: Strabella (Hernandez, Stuart)119/3-1

7: Diggs Won (Conning, Peters)124/5-2

PICAFLOR (1) had two bullet works and was bet down in her debut before breaking slowly. Stretches out around two turns, moves to the grass and gets the rail. STRABELLA (6) tried a stakes race in last but was competitive in two special weights before that. Tries the turf for the first time and gets the leading jockey. DIGGS WON (7) has been close in past two turf starts but has had nine chances to graduate.

3 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Optimistic Valor (Lopez, Donlin, Jr.)124/8-1

2: Rocktizway (Lindsay, Velazquez)124/12-1

3: Atomic Candy (Lara, Rosin)124/9-2

4: Bourbon Tan (Barandela, Perkinson)119/20-1

5: Sierra Hotel (Hernandez, Broberg)124/5-2

6: My Boy Lollipop (Harr, Sanderson)124/8-1

7: Kid's Inheritance (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/9-5

8: Kramden (Quinonez, Padilla)124/8-1

KID'S INHERITANCE (7) has two placings against better in past two. Barn is winning with 33% of their turf starters and gets an outside post to utilize his tactical speed. SIERRA HOTEL (5) has been consistent since arriving in Shakopee in mid-July. Faced better in last and returns to a winnable level. ATOMIC CANDY (3) threw in a clunker in last but a return to his prior form puts him in the mix.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tiger Dad (Lopez, Diodoro)122/9-2

2: Central Park (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/2-1

3: Minister of Soul (Hernandez, Martinez)122/5-2

4: Tony's Tapit (Lara, Silva, Jr.)122/7-2

5: Lonely Private (Quinonez, Diodoro)122/12-1

6: Dame Plata (Eikleberry, Bravo)122/5-1

CENTRAL PARK (2) is six-for-six in his career going one turn. Cuts back in distance from a disappointing effort in last but expecting him to be involved early today. MINISTER OF SOUL (3) returns after a one-week rest, after running a good second going shorter in the mud. Probably wants a fast track. TIGER DAD (1) was on quite a roll last winter in Arizona and Diodoro can't be dismissed.

5 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Da Ghost (Arroyo, Rhone)119/15-1

2: Mystifier (Quinonez, Biehler)124/8-1

3: Mynameis Prince (Lara, Robertson)124/12-1

4: Classofsixtyseven (Lindsay, Young)124/10-1

5: Feeding Frenzy (Wade, Berndt)124/9-2

6: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff)124/15-1

7: Brother Harold (Goodwin, Westermann)119/20-1

8: Devoted to You (Eikleberry, Rhone)124/5-2

9: Delft Blue (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez)124/6-1

10: Where'd the Day Go (Roman, Berndt)124/4-1

11: Tradin Up (Harr, Rumsey)124/15-1

WHERE'D THE DAY GO (10) has been running somewhat evenly this year for the Berndt barn but his speed figures are comparable. Might be catching a lighter group here. DEVOTED TO YOU (8) is most likely the pacesetter and if Eikleberry can break cleanly and establish a moderate pace, he might be gone. FEEDING FRENZY (5) is the "other" Berndt and could be closing late if the pace is hot.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Frost Warrior (Lara, Rengstorf)124/9-2

2: Indy's Star (Wade, Belvoir)119/8-1

3: Makemebelieve (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/6-1

4: Nip Nap (Arroyo, Perkinson)124/15-1

5: Saint Sarena (Hernandez, Biehler)119/6-1

6: Olivian (Harr, Cline)124/12-1

7: Yellow Dress (Lopez, Diodoro)124/4-1

8: Voodoo Fire (Quinonez, Litfin)119/15-1

9: Stone Arch Bridge (Barandela, Scherer)119/5-2

10: Naughtynaughty (Roman, Candelas)119/20-1

YELLOW DRESS (7) has speed to be involved early and with an outside post, can see how the race develops. Diodoro excels with claiming sprinters. STONE ARCH BRIDGE (9) made a menacing move in last race only to hang when approaching the leader. Can she make that same move and finish? FROST WARRIOR (1) was making a move in last until steadying late. Will try for a clean trip from the rail.

7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tallestofthetall (Hernandez, Campbell)124/9-2

2: Big League Benny (Roman, Rhone)124/5-1

3: Yak (Barandela, Rarick)119/3-1

4: Cashanova (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/5-2

5: Buxterhooter (Quinonez, Broberg)124/4-1

6: Smart Call (Lara, Roberts)124/12-1

7: Hatties Jewel (Lindsay, Bethke)124/8-1

CASHANOVA (4) drops to his lowest level for a trainer that knows the claiming game. Gets back to a fast track after one on the slop and two on the turf. YAK (3) put his opponents to sleep on the front end in his last and had plenty in the tank in the stretch but might face more pressure up front today. HATTIES JEWEL (7) has hit the board 20 times at Canterbury in his career so knows what it takes.

8 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Surely a Legend (Arroyo, Donlin, Jr.)124/8-1

2: Icywilburnyeh (Lara, Bedford)124/9-2

3: Flash Flood (Quinonez, Padilla)124/2-1

4: Give Em Shade (Gallardo, Smith)124/15-1

5: Note Pad (Roman, Berndt)124/7-2

6: I Came to Shame (Harr, Smith)124/12-1

7: That Would Be Nice (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)124/5-2

FLASH FLOOD (3) has been competitive against better recently and drops significantly in class. Could be on the lead in a field that lacks early speed and she might be able to control the pace. ICYWILBURNYEH (2) starts for the Bedford barn who, although low on numbers, has three wins this meet with an average payout of $53.40. NOTE PAD (5) drops to the bottom for a good barn but only has one dirt start in her career.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Irish Tuff (Quinonez, Padilla)124/9-2

2: Mark of Valor (Hernandez, Lund)119/7-2

3: Bit Coiner (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/4-1

4: Poverty Flats (Arroyo, Anderson)124/12-1

5: Kovacs (Lindsay, Silva)124/3-1

6: New Dice (Wade (Litfin)124/2-1

MARK OF VALOR (2) was off slowly in last, losing all chance but has two wins this meet. If Hernandez can get him involved early, he could be there at the end. KOVACS (5) ran some impressive races three and four back but has regressed since. Maybe a drop in price will wake him up. BIT COINER (3) had a nice start to his career as a two-year-old but he's trying to regain that form for a good barn.

For complete entries, morning line odds and more, go to startribune.com/canterburypark.