JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Climb and Maintain (4th race). Value play of the day: According to Aspen (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 4 ticket—Race 5, (2/2,7,9/3,6,7/2,5,7/1,2,5,6), $54.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: T Bones Trick (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.)122/7-5

2: United Patriot (Wade, Biehler)122/4-1

3: Candy Cove (Quinonez, Padilla)122/8-1

4: Lookin for Eight (Valenzuela, Rosin)122/2-1

5: Dynamic Ruler (Lopez, Woolley Jr.)122/5-1

DYNAMIC RULER is trained by Kentucky Derby winner Wolley who has two entered here. Doesn't like to win too often but in a paceless race, he will have the lead for most of it. T BONES TRICK is the "other" Woolley and morning line favorite but might need to close into soft early fractions. LOOKIN FOR EIGHT was claimed out of a nice effort at Oaklawn but is also pace dependent.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Milliganmikeandme (Lara, Riecken)119/5-1

2: Cha (Hernandez, Stuart)119/9-5

3: Speedy Enough (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/4-1

4: Impulsus (Valenzuela, Litfin)119/2-1

5: Brahms Is Who (Fuentes, Tranquilino)124/12-1

6: Reese C (Fuentes (Donlin)124/8-1

CHA raced on the turf in past two with little success. Did show speed last time out and if can transfer that speed to the turf, she could be dangerous. SPEEDY ENOUGH ran well in her seasonal debut in a tougher race at Tampa Bay but did nothing in two subsequent starts. Hard to gauge. IMPULSUS is third off the layoff and takes a big drop in class. Will be closing ground late.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: According to Aspen (Fuentes, Tracy)122/5-1

2: Mad Grace (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/9-2

3: Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez, Asprino)122/4-1

4: Swanage (Harr, Cline)122/8-1

5: North of Eden (Fuentes, Silva Rodriguez)122/8-1

6: Leather and Lace (Valenzuela, Flores)122/6-1

7: Lady Phyllis (Hernandez, Sanderson)122/12-1

8: Bold Rey (Hernandez, Hernandez)122/5-2

ACCORDING TO ASPEN has four wins over the local turf. There appears to be enough pace in the race to setup her late closing kick and gets the rail to save ground. BOLD REY could be alone on the lead and enters in good form having won three of last four. Can she last if she's pressured early? MAD GRACE was claimed by Van Winkle out of last. Has posted some nice speed figures on the lawn.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gainer (Wade, Flores)122/5-2

2: Climb and Maintain (Hernandez, Biehler)117/9-5

3: Yesteryear (Valenzuela, Stuart)122/4-1

4: Front Office (Lopez, Donlin Jr.)122/12-1

5: Smart Call (Conning, Roberts)122/6-1

6: Holy Muchacho (Bridgmohan, Backhaus)122/8-1

7: Shattered Dreams (Chirinos, Bolinger)122/15-1

CLIMB AND MAINTAIN is 2-for-4 on fast tracks. Has the speed to control the pace early and dare the others to catch him. GAINER raced against better at Oaklawn this spring but didn't show much. Maybe a new setting will wake him up. YESTERYEAR has been competitive locally hitting the board in half his starts. Has tactical speed to be a threat.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: B J's Spirit (Wade, Rarick)122/6-1

2: Mo Clare's (Hernandez, Berndt)122/12-1

3: Hotasapistol (Hernandez, Stuart)122/8-1

4: Sarjenalli (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/15-1

5: Happy Happy Happy (Garcia, Hernandez)122/4-1

6: Hurricain Hunter (Lopez, Jimenez)122/3-1

7: Shabam (Chirinos, Robertson)122/12-1

8: A Broken Breeze (Fuentes, Richard)122/10-1

9: Distorted View (Fuentes, Berndt)119/8-1

10: Latin Nikkita (Quinonez, Sweere)117/5-1

MO CLARE'S is coming off a long layoff for the dependable Berndt barn. Her race two back was ultra-impressive as she triumphed over a field of nice turf runners. Six of the horses she defeated that day won their next race. SHABAM was inconsistent last year but on her best day she can run a winning race and Robertson has been on fire since the start of the meet. DISTORTED VIEW is the "other" Berndt and is bred to love the turf and exits a race she dominated at Hawthorne.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Second Grace (Hernandez, Jimenez)122/8-1

2: Sweetness To (Lara, Westermann)124/12-1

3: Princess Livia (Hernandez, Padilla)122/9-2

4: Betty's Bar (Lopez, Martinez)124/6-1

5: Our Little Tiger (Wade, Rarick)122/5-1

6: Emerald Princess (Chirinos, Robertson)122/5-2

7: Shi O'Shi (Valenzuela, Rosin)122/3-1

8: Mingo Magic (Arroyo, Brocka)122/15-1

EMERALD PRINCESS raced competitively at the tough Oaklawn meet including a nice win. Raced exclusively on turf last summer but gets back to dirt here. SHI O'SHI also raced in Arkansas this winter/spring winning twice but is with her fifth different trainer in five starts. PRINCESS LIVIA had a couple nice tries here last summer but has been stopping in the lane recently.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ima Sunny Song (Arroyo, Bethke)124/20-1

2: Mr Navigator (Hernandez, Silva Rodriguez)124/12-1

3: Epic Drama (Valenzuela, Sanderson)124/6-1

4: Fayette Warrior (Wade, Bethke)124/15-1

5: Rocktizway (Lara, Velazquez)124/8-1

6: Smooth Papa (Garcia, Jimenez)124/15-1

7: Giant Gamble (Fuentes, Donlin Jr.)124/5-1

8: Western Smoke (Bridgmohan, Rumsey)124/20-1

9: Optimal Courage (Quinonez, Padilla)124/8-1

10: Tim's Buddy (Lopez, Asprino)124/9-2

11: Time Heist (Hernandez, Litfin)124/7-2

12: Outrun the Posse (Fuentes, Donlin Jr.)124/12-1

GIANT GAMBLE has four wins at this unique distance and comes in firing on all cylinders after winning back-to-back at Fonner. Good post for his stalking style. MR NAVIGATOR has speed, is dropping in class and is well bred to be a turf sprinter. Will have to break alertly. ROCKTIZWAY posted a couple of wins sprinting on the grass last fall but did nothing in his seasonal debut at Will Rogers.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Conquest Cobra (Wade, Asprino)122/7-2

2: Buxterhooter (Hernandez, Richard)122/2-1

3: Hecouldgoalltheway (Arroyo, Roberts)122/15-1

4: Love My Boss (Lara, Hanson)122/5-1

5: Lolly Express (Garcia, Silva Jr.)122/6-1

6: Top of the Game (Lopez, Hernandez)122/9-2

7: Jimmy's Marco (Harr, Backhaus)122/15-1

8: Shotgun Rider (Hernandez, Bullene)122/8-1

CONQUEST COBRA has 12 career victories and top jockey Wade in the saddle. Will use the rail and his tactical speed to stalk and pounce. LOLLY EXPRESS was claimed in last at Turf Paradise by Silva who wins at an incredible 47% first off the claim. Expecting improvement in first local start. BUXTERHOOTER captured a couple victories at Delta this winter but will need a quick pace to set up his closing kick.