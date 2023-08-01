Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Sixth Street (2nd race). Value play of the day: War Chest (4th race). Big score: $10.00 All Turf Pick 3 ticket— Race 2 (5/4,5/1,4,6), $60.

1. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Workin Ninetofive (Hernandez, Gutierrez) 124/9-2

2: Silvera (Ulloa, Candelas) 124/15-1

3: Impulsus (Valenzuela, Kenney) 124/2-1

4: Come On Sweet Pea (Hernandez, Rosin) 124/9-5

5: Atlantic Princess (Wade, Kenney) 124/7-2

6: Piper Rose (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 119/10-1

WORKIN NINETOFIVE (1) has been sprinting in last two but stretches out around two turns in this one. Could be the only speed in the race and top jock should be able to control the early fractions. ATLANTIC PRINCESS (5) is 3-for-4 at the distance but hasn't attempted a route in 16 months. Will try to stalk the top pick. COME ON SWEET PEA (4) is a grinder who must rediscover her closing kick.

2. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Magic Glass (Hernandez, Robertson) 117/6-1

2: Thorn Crown (Wade, Riecken) 117/9-2

3: Ain'tnosweetie (Gallardo, Litfin) 122/5-2

4: Right of Refusal (Hernandez, Rosin) 117/4-1

5: Sixth Street (Quinonez, Silva Jr.) 122/9-5

6: Manhattan Cherry (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 114/12-1

SIXTH STREET (5) chased a next-out winner in last before tiring late but that start was off a three-month layoff. Should have additional fitness and Quinonez will use her early speed from an outside post. THORN CROWN (2) had a tough trip in last while being in tight early and checking around the turn. Could be a factor with a good trip. MAGIC GLASS (1) did nothing in her three-year-old debut but showed promise as a juvenile.

3. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Blame J D (Hernandez, Richard) 122/7-2

2: Mongolian Bee (Wade, Rengstorf) 117/9-2

3: Smooth Scat (Valenzuela, Rosin) 117/10-1

4: American Refugee (Santos, Silva Jr.) 124/8-1

5: Prize Fighter (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/15-1

6: Hot Shot Kid (Hernandez, Robertson) 122/8-1

7: Hap Hot (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 124/2-1

8: Sea to Success (Berrios-Lopez, Martinez) 117/5-1

HAP HOT (7) has had two quality starts since returning off the bench. Scored a wire-to-wire victory in last winning easily by four-lengths. Will try similar tactics here by getting an easy lead. MONGOLIAN BEE (2) gets back on the dirt after two grass attempts. His best races have been one-turn on the dirt and expecting an improved effort here. SEA TO SUCCESS (8) disappointed as the favorite in last and was claimed by a high percentage outfit.

4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Tizona (Harr, Silva Jr.) 124/10-1

2: Kinetic Swagger (Lopez, Robertson) 124/5-1

3: Feeding Frenzy (Bridgmohan, Berndt) 124/6-1

4: War Chest (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/7-2

5: N. K. Rocket Man (Berrios-Lopez, Williams) 119/2-1

6: Carmenootz (Sosa, Carmichael) 119/5-2

WAR CHEST (4) lacked racing room down the stretch in last before making a rail bid late. Should be able to stalk the pacesetters early before making a move down the stretch. N.K. ROCKET MAN (5) has tremendous early speed and he likes to use it. Might get pressured on the front end but if he isn't, they will have to catch him. CARMENOOTZ (6) ran well in last narrowly missing but hasn't won in 2022-2023.

5. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Mark the Moose (Wade, Litfin) 122/9-2

2: Dillon Rocks (Roman, Gutierrez) 122/8-1

3: Take Me Up Brady (Valenzuela, Spencer) 124/6-1

4: Samurai Mike (Hernandez, Litfin) 122/3-1

5: Miami Crockett (Hernandez, Kenney) 122/4-1

6: Optimal Courage (Barajas, Silva) 122/9-5

OPTIMAL COURAGE (6) is in good form having won twice and placed once in his last three. Adores the Shakopee sod winning four times in six starts. Outside post and tactical speed is optimal. SAMURAI MIKE (4) has run competitive numbers at this distance and gets the top pilot in the irons. Would appreciate a quick early pace. MARK THE MOOSE (1) will use the rail to save ground for a late move.

6. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Girlwalksintoabar (Goodwin, Livingston) 124/15-1

2: Gg Heart On Fire (Fonseca-Soto, Norton) 124/8-1

3: Dominyun Reins (Estrada, Stein) 124/10-1

4: Jess Henry (Frink, Hanson) 124/8-1

5: Relentlessly Sweet (Ramirez, Olmstead) 124/15-1

6: Cowboys R Myheros (Garcia, Olmstead) 124/9-2

7: Relentless Bay (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/5-2

8: I Got Thiss (Gutierrez, Norton) 124/6-1

9: Relentless Corona (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/7-2

RELENTLESS BAY (7) won two-in-a-row before getting bumped at the break in last and missing by a neck. Should be in the mix with a clean break. COWBOYS R MYHEROS (6) made a big jump between his debut and his second career start. If he can take another step forward, he'll be right there. RELENTLESS CORONA (9) ran a good speed figure in last while finishing a close second. Keeps improving.

7. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: U Cankissmy Jazz (Garcia, Olmstead) 124/12-1

2: Favorite Teller Mrl (Gutierrez, Norton) 124/5-1

3: Relentless Robin (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/9-2

4: Sum Special Gumbo (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/3-1

5: Wgslightwilliegirlup (Ramirez, Wilson) 124/15-1

6: Sassyfrass T (Valenzuela, Hanson) 124/20-1

7: Relentlessly Fast (Ramirez, Stein) 124/5-2

8: Sir Walter Stoli (Frink, Hanson) 124/10-1

9: Dennis the Mennis (Fonseca-Soto, Olmstead) 124/8-1

RELENTLESS ROBIN (3) won a trial two back then was slow to start in the Futurity and lost all chance. Top jock for the barn jumps aboard. SUM SPECIAL GUMBO (4) has won back-to-back at Prairie Meadows and Remington Park. Makes her first local start for the top barn. RELENTLESSLY FAST (7) got up in the Futurity in the last stride at a huge price. Will need to replicate that effort to have a chance.

8. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Trials. Purse: $7,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Valiant Speed (Ramirez, Olmstead) 124/8-1

2: Keepinitconfidential (Alvidrez, Olmstead) 124/6-1

3: Oompa Lewpa (Ramirez, Hardy) 124/10-1

4: Silver Dakota Moon (Fonseca-Soto, Norton) 124/5-2

5: Runnin Mann (Valenzuela, Hanson) 124/9-2

6: Averys Treasure (Garcia, Olmstead) 124/12-1

7: This Candy Is Grand (Estrada, Stein) 124/15-1

8: Eagle N Bullions (Gallardo, Livingston) 124/15-1

9: Relentless Minnie (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/3-1

RELENTLESS MINNIE (9) has hit the board in his first four career starts but is yet to graduate. Should get a clean trip from the outside post. RUNNIN MANN (5) narrowly missed as the favorite in last. Could be a factor with an alert break. SILVER DAKOTA MOON (4) last raced in a restricted-stakes in May at Remington Park. Barn is sneaky good.