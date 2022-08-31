Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Princedreamcess (1st race). Value play of the day: Wynn Trip (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 3 (1,2,4/2/1,3,4,5,9/3,4/1,3,7), $45.

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Up Your Game (Lopez, Garrett) 119/12-1

2: Taking Charge Desi (Wade, Lund) 119/2-1

3: Mazi (Bridgmohan, Bravo) 119/8-1

4: Usa Usa Usa (Roman, Young) 119/5-1

5: Nine Crowns (Fuentes, Lund) 119/7-2

6: Princedreamcess (Hernandez, Diodoro) 119/9-5

PRINCESSDREAMCESS (6) was claimed by Diodoro for $50K at Oaklawn in January and then popped and stopped after the claim. Five months rest and a couple bullet works indicate she's ready. NINE CROWNS (5) has only tried dirt twice and one of them was encouraging. Has every right to improve. TAKING CHARGE DESI (2) cuts back in distance after showing speed in a route. Might be the ideal distance.

2 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: She's Not to Blame (Arroyo, Perkinson) 119/15-1

2: She's Xtremely Hot (Roman, Robertson) 123/8-5

3: Maiden Rock (Wade, Riecken) 123/3-1

4: Pippa's Prospect (Harr, Hybsha) 119/12-1

5: Canterbury Gold (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 123/2-1

6: Mom's Pass (Lara, Roberts) 123/6-1

SHE'S XTREMELY HOT (2) has had back-to-back routes and could have won either. Made a premature move two back and got off to a slow start in last. A clean break and a patient ride are the key. CANTERBURY GOLD (5) could be the speed of the race. If she is given an easy lead, she could be tough to beat. MAIDEN ROCK (3) could use a quick early pace to setup her late kick. Drops drastically in class.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Rejection Hurts (Eikleberry, Berndt) 118/3-1

2: Total Surprise (Roman, Berndt) 118/5-2

3: Red's Mr Z (Barandela, Rarick) 113/20-1

4: Wynn Trip (Goodwin, Robertson) 118/6-1

5: Warburn (Arroyo, Rarick) 118/20-1

6: Protonic and Gin (Wade, Robertson) 118/5-1

7: Borderlineoutaline (Harr, Rarick) 118/20-1

8: Imagine Draygon (Conning, Backhaus) 118/20-1

9: Blues Traffic (Lindsay, Rhone) 118/12-1

10: Scatamaran (Hernandez, Richard) 118/4-1

WYNN TRIP (4) had a lot going against him in his career debut as he drew the rail on an extremely sloppy track. Ran evenly before tiring. Expecting an improved effort in second start. REJECTION HURTS (1) debuts for the red-hot sire Not This Time, who wins 22% with two-year-old first-time starters. Gets a tough post draw for his debut. TOTAL SURPRISE (2) has two seconds but probably should have won his last in the slop.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Apart of My Charm (Lopez, Asprino) 121/9-2

2: Rozey Cheeks (Eikleberry, Bravo) 123/3-1

3: Gypsy Reward (Quinonez, Robertson) 117/6-1

4: Imminent Threat (Roman, Robertson) 121/12-1

5: Distorted View (Fuentes, Berndt) 117/4-1

6: Come On Sweet Pea (Lara, Biehler) 121/8-1

7: Sailing Along (Bridgmohan, Bravo) 121/8-1

8: Pluma (Wade (Lund) 121/12-1

9: Appreciable (Hernandez (Martinez) 119/6-1

ROZEY CHEEKS (2) looked great striding out in the stretch last time seen winning on the turf. Eikleberry could get a similar setup today sitting right behind the pacesetters. GYPSY REWARD (3) appears to have talent but has only tried the grass once and that was a nice second. Could improve second time over the surface. DISTORTED VIEW (5) comes from a very good barn and is well bred for the surface. Has been facing some of the best turf runners on the grounds.

5 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Perfect Wager (Eikleberry, Broberg) 123/4-1

2: Ima Harley Too (Conning, Biehler) 123/8-1

3: Palace Prince (Wade, Belvoir) 123/12-1

4: Violin Maker (Fuentes, Biehler) 123/5-1

5: Thick Haze (Bridgmohan, Berndt) 123/3-1

6: Mr. Who (Quinonez, Williams) 123/6-1

7: Unbroken Song (Lopez, Litfin) 123/10-1

8: Alleycat (Lara, Wong) 123/15-1

9: Thorn Hill Cat (Hernandez, Asprino) 123/6-1

10: Hecouldgoalltheway (Roman, Roberts) 123/12-1

THICK HAZE (5) is coming out of a state-bred stakes and ran relatively well from an outside post. Has a four-race win streak on the local turf on his résumé and drops in class. PERFECT WAGER (1) was claimed by Broberg in last, switches to Eikleberry and gets the rail. That's a lot to like. THORN HILL CAT (9) only makes his third start of the meet and has been facing much tougher.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Zee Perfect Run (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 119/8-1

2: Girl Named Willi (Carter, Vigil) 119/10-1

3: Innovate (Barandela, McKinley) 118/5-2

4: U So Money Baby (Lara, Westermann) 119/2-1

5: Grandiose Summer (Lindsay, Silva Rodriguez) 119/15-1

6: Rosehill Road (Roman, Anderson) 123/6-1

7: Miss Dutton (Harr, Cline) 119/9-2

8: Final Table (Arroyo, Litfin) 119/15-1

U SO MONEY BABY (4) faced winners as a maiden two back and raced well when third in last. Drops in class and tries a tad shorter than she's accustomed to. Looks to stalk and pounce. INNOVATE (3) has been facing better and posting good speed figures. Might wear them down late. ROSEHILL ROAD (6) likes to hit the board but has had many opportunities at this level.

7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Tapit Sam (Hernandez, Litfin) 123/9-5

2: Skats Wildcat (Carter, Lawrence) 119/10-1

3: Summer Swinger (Arroyo, Miller) 120/5-2

4: Burn Boss (Conning, Hanson) 119/20-1

5: Smart Oxie (Lara, Livingston) 119/6-1

6: Stillwater Brown (Lopez, Rumsey) 119/5-1

7: Smokeonthehorizon (Roman, Berndt) 119/9-2

TAPIT SAM (1) has hit the board in all four of his starts this meet including the last two against special weights. Has speed, the rail and Hernandez is good at getting out of the gate quickly. SMOKEONTHEHORIZON (7) showed some early zip in his career debut before tiring. As a three-year-old, still has upside and comes from a barn that excels with youngsters. SUMMER SWINGER (3) raced well in last taking second to a next out stakes winner but the layoff Is suspicious.

8 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Favorite Gramma (Cervantes, Livingston) 127/15-1

2: Reigning Guns (Smith, Norton) 125/6-1

3: Averys Rocket (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/3-1

4: Db Quick Sam (Goodwin, Livingston) 127/15-1

5: Lady Capo (Harr, Hardy) 127/9-2

6: Michael B (Frink, McDaniel) 125/2-1

7: Eos Saving Interest (Beverly Jr., Hardy) 125/5-1

8: Eos Apolitical Bunny (Vega, Hardy) 125/12-1

MICHAEL B (6) has steadily improved with each and every start. Just missed last time out and another step forward could do the trick. REIGNING GUNS (2) won easily for the Smith/Norton combo in last and if he can replicate that effort, he'll be tough. AVERYS ROCKET (3) will try to emulate his older brothers (Dickey Bob and Jess Rocket Man) but that is a high bar.

9 300 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Apocalltical James (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson) 125/2-1

2: Hallelujah 21 (Harr, Hybsha) 125/9-5

3: Cartel Little Okey (Beverly Jr., Hybsha) 127/10-1

4: Sweeet Tea (Goodwin, Hardy) 125/4-1

5: Cuervo On Rocks (Estrada, Backhaus) 125/15-1

6: Kisstheselipsgoodbye (Frink, Rarick) 125/15-1

7: Freddy Separate (Cervantes, Hybsha) 127/5-1

HALLELUJAH 21 (2) has faced winners in his two local starts. Returns to maiden today and if he can rediscover his two-year-old form, he will be tough to beat. APOCALLTICAL JAMES (1) has been knocking on the door this meet in three of his four starts. Must overcome the rail. SWEEET TEA (4) has speed figures that fit but seems to be a cut below.

10 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: The Minnesota Moon (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/8-5

2: Hr Storm On In (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson) 127/6-1

3: Lethal Timber (Beverly Jr., Norton) 127/2-1

4: There He Is Gone (Smith, Norton) 127/9-2

5: Western Reserve (Vega, Hardy) 127/4-1

THE MINNESOTA MOON (1) has won three times at Canterbury including two this meet. Gets the tough rail draw but the Escobedo/Olmstead team know how to win. LETHAL TIMBER (3) surprised at 10/1 in last and posted a nice figure. THERE HE IS GONE (4) has been dominating the smaller circuits but needs to prove himself on the big stage.