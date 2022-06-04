Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Christmas Poem (5th race). Value play of the day: Shezonezestreet (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 4 (6/5/1,3,4,5,6,7/1,3,6/1,2,3,4,5,6), $54.

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Big Andy (Wade, Diodoro)124/7-5

2: Sweet Honor (Valenzuela, Hernandez)124/8-5

3: Distinct Approval (Chirinos, Bolinger)124/9-2

4: Purple Scooter (Negron, Donlin)124/8-1

5: Sailsinthesunset (Lara, Roberts)124/6-1

BIG ANDY tried the turf in her local debut and ran mid-pack. Adds blinkers, drops in class and returns to the dirt for one of the best claiming trainers in the country. DISTINCT APPROVAL has some early speed in a race that is lacking it. Has two wins at Canterbury so we know she's capable. SAILSINTHESUNSET had some competitive races this winter at San Houston but needs to improve off her first local effort.

2 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Magic Revolution (Wade, Bethke)119/6-1

2: Vivo (Valenzuela, Bravo)124/6-5

3: Jacks Willie (Lopez, Raven)119/4-1

4: Tantima (Negron, Biehler)119/10-1

5: Top Dog (Fuentes, Berndt)124/9-5

JACKS WILLIE tries a route for the first time and his breeding leans toward longer races. Going from sprint to route could also put him on the lead which is always a position of power. VIVO has posted steady speed figures going a mile but he seems to do his best running on an off track. TOP DOG found a field to his liking while graduated in last but facing winners for the first time.

3 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Olivian (Harr, Cline)124/6-1

2: Heart On the Run (Negron, Rarick)119/10-1

3: Morgs World (Chirinos, Robertson)119/2-1

4: Birdie Be Gone (Fuentes, Berndt)124/7-2

5: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla)119/3-1

6: Betty's Bar (Lopez, Martinez)124/9-2

MORGS WORLD ran well as a two-year-old running second in career debut from a tough post and then graduated going long on the turf. Returns to dirt with time off to mature. SHE'S MY WARRIOR won twice last summer against state breds, then tried stakes against open company at Tampa Bay. BIRDIE BE GONE also won twice here last year against restricted horses, but how much upside does she have?

4 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Annie M (Lara (Biehler)119/5-1

2: Elegance N Tonic (Negron, Biehler)119/8-1

3: Sense of Flurry (Fuentes, Berndt)119/3-1

4: Lucy's Lookin Left (Chirinos, Robertson)119/9-5

5: Note Pad (Harr, Berndt)124/5-2

6: Shezonezestreet (Fuentes, Bravo)119/4-1

7: Chaplain (Lopez, Bethke)119/15-1

SHEZONEZESTREET has been going to the lead and stopping in her races this year. Hoping the stretch out and the move to turf, which she should adore, is the key to more manageable fractions. LUCY'S LOOKIN LEFT has been racing evenly in sprints but tries two-turns for the first time. The jockey/trainer combo has been lethal. CHAPLAIN has done little in two starts but she should love the grass.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Taking Charge Desi (Wade, Oberlander)119/9-2

2: Chama (Arroyo, Roberts)119/12-1

3: Christmas Poem (Quinonez, Rengstorf)124/9-5

4: Miss Dutton (Harr, Cline)119/8-1

5: Bombarra Gold (Bridgmohan, Scherer)119/5-2

6: May Disco (Hernandez, Westermann)119/5-1

7: Game of Inches (Lara, Litfin)119/15-1

CHRISTMAS POEM ran very impressively in her seasonal debut setting hot early fractions before tiring late. Was eight lengths clear of the third-place finisher who came back to win her next race. BOMBARRA GOLD prepped down at the Fair Grounds before trying the grass at Hawthorne. Has tactical speed to stalk if top pick falters. TAKING CHARGE DESI has three career starts, two on off tracks and one on the grass. Let's see what the filly can do on a fast track.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Slew South (Valenzuela, Hernandez)124/5-1

2: Delusional Dream (Hernandez, Sheehan)119/15-1

3: Cupids Love (Harr, Stuart)119/3-1

4: Goldie's Delight (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/8-1

5: Makemebelieve (Chirinos, Robertson)119/2-1

6: Scarrazano (Wade, Belvoir)124/4-1

7: Desert Glow (Conning, Rengstorf)119/6-1

MAKEMEBELIEVE has been facing better at Oaklawn and Keeneland. Drops in class, takes the blinkers off and as a three-year-old, has upside to improve. SCARRAZANO has consecutive second place finishes. Ran respectable on synthetic which can translate into grass form. CUPIDS LOVE raced evenly in her only turf start against special weights. Could improve on the drop to claiming.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bayou Benny (Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/9-5

2: Carl G (Wade, Flores)122/5-2

3: Lookin for Eight (Hernandez, Rosin)122/9-2

4: Mister Wayside (Quinonez, Oberlander)122/10-1

5: O Dogg (Valenzuela, Riecken)122/8-1

6: Sisaway Now (Chirinos, Robertson)117/4-1

BAYOU BENNY will try to go back-to-back at the local meet. Has the speed necessary to get involved early. Is 2-for-2 sprinting on a fast track at Canterbury, winning both easily. SISAWAY NOW scored a huge upset in his career debut winning at 45-1 at Oaklawn. His next start was far less inspiring. LOOKIN FOR EIGHT is the most accomplished with seven career wins. Will be closing late if pace collapses.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Navarones Sparkle (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)122/4-1

2: Autism Prism (Lara, Wong)117/8-5

3: Beyond Brown (Negron, Richard)122/2-1

4: Inthemistymoonlite (Lopez, Bethke)122/6-1

5: Hot August Storm (Garcia, Jimenez)122/10-1

6: Pearle de Veene (Lindsay, Riecken)122/12-1

BEYOND BROWN showed speed in her last while routing on the turf. Cuts back in distance and drops in class. Will attempt to stalk and pounce. AUTISM PRISM will use her natural speed to clear the field. Has been stopping recently against better but the drop in class may allow her to last longer today. NAVARONES SPARKLE gets the rail and top jockey. Will try to save ground and get a piece late.