Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Chess Master (8th race). Value play of the day: Wanda Strong (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (2,3,7/2,4,5,6,7/2,6,7/4,7/3), $45.

1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

OH SO BLEU (4) was bet down in her one start as a two-year-old. Debut this season was on the turf and she struggled. Gets back to the dirt for Robertson and drop to claiming. SUNSHINE FEVER (3) raced well in her debut finishing just outside the money. Could potentially be the speed of the race and should improve. RUNNERS HEAT (6) is also trained by Robertson and has the exact same race pattern as the top pick.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

TWIRLING SAVI (2) was impressive the first time she stepped on the turf running down a loose leader. She tried stakes company in her next start but is back to a more reasonable level today. LAC VIEUX DESERT (7) ran huge in her career debut graduating easily at Oaklawn. Well bred for the lawn and Diodoro knows how to win. GOLDEN GOPHER (5) has been first/second in last seven races on the turf but faces stronger.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

MISSEN THE POINT (2) is third off the long layoff and returns to the dirt after a turf try. Drops significantly in class and has enough tactical speed to sit behind the frontrunners and grind out a win late. HEELS TO THE FIELD (7) could get an early lead but has yet to be able to hold a lead in the last two. Outside post might help her cause. BALAS (6) has hit the board three times and makes her first local start.

4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

WANDA STRONG (3) ships in from Chicago after two tries over the Hawthorne turf. Ran even against claimers two back then tried special weights. Returns to the claiming ranks and should be prominent early. SHAMAN'S PRODIGY (7) tried a dirt sprint in her local debut but gets back to the grass today which she is bred for. SCARRAZANO (2) posted a nice second last out when trying the lawn for the first time.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

CLIMB AND MAINTAIN (2) was claimed out of last by Eidschun. Taking the blinkers off and has enough speed to be involved early. Throw out his off track and turf starts and he's been consistent. YESTERYEAR (4) was claimed by Wong in last and he wins with 25% off the claim. Adds blinkers and has three victories in Shakopee. SKY CONFIDENTIAL (6) tried turf in last with little success. Returns to dirt and has speed.

6 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

PRINCESS LIVIA (2) had a poor start in last and was trying to play catch-up. She likes Canterbury hitting the board in all four local starts and with a clean break went wire-to-wire two back. WHITE LIES (6) ships in from Chicago where she was knocking heads with allowance types. Cuts back in distance but has not crossed the wire first since October '20. OWEN'S PLEASURE (7) had three wins on the East Coast this year but has yet to bring that form west.

7 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

LATIN NIKKITA (7) has done little wrong at the current meet. Won her debut exploding in the lane to catch a loose leader then ran a close third in a stakes race. Enough speed in here to compliment her closing kick. LOOKIN SO LUCKY (4) has a first/second locally since shipping in from California. Her conditioner wins back-to-back 31% of the time. RUN SLEWPY RUN (2) could be the most talented of the bunch but is this a prep race for Oklahoma bred races this fall?

8 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

CHESS MASTER (3) had to overcome a tough post in his last outing versus stakes company and tired after racing wide throughout. Gets back inside and should get a great trip behind the speed. PLANE TALK (6) is on a roll having won twice and placed twice in four starts this year. Will have to catch her to cash but does switch pilots. DENVER CITY (1) was claimed out of last at Churchill and has run well at the distance.

