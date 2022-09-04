Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Aunt Ruthie (1st race). Value play of the day: Delft Blue (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (2,7,8/2,3,4,5,7/2,7,8/5,8/3), $45.

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Reina Del Sur (Roman, Donlin Jr.) 117/12-1

2: Briar Thicket (Harr, Cline) 121/2-1

3: Moonshine Moxy (Lindsay, Silva) 123/9-2

4: Aunt Ruthie (Wade, Diodoro) 121/9-5

5: Brahms Is Who (Lopez, Tranquilino) 121/4-1

6: Cha (Conning, Bullene) 117/8-1

AUNT RUTHIE (4) won her first two dirt sprints before a poor performance and a subsequent year-plus layoff. Has had two turf starts and a route in the mud this meet but returns to her preferred surface/distance and drops in class. BRAHMS IS WHO (5) has a win/place at this level and will be flying late. BRIAR THICKET (2) is pace dependent so will hope for a fast early pace.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Riviera Champ (Harr, Backhaus) 119/4-1

2: Misawa (Bridgmohan, Rarick) 121/6-1

3: Turn the Switch (Hernandez, Litfin) 121/6-1

4: Brexton (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 121/7-2

5: Magic Carpet (Lara, McKinley) 121/10-1

6: Sky Confidential (Lopez, Belvoir) 121/9-2

7: Ruby's Red Devil (Eikleberry, Broberg) 123/5-2

BREXTON (4) drops half in claiming price which is a 20% move for the Wooley barn. Cuts back in distance and last time he sprinted on the dirt, he won at 16/1. RUBY'S RED DEVIL (7) is on quite a roll winning last two drawing off and when Broberg runners get in form, they tend to hold that form. MISAWA (2) has speed and will try to use it. May have been compromised by slop in last.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Second Grace (Hernandez, Rarick) 123/2-1

2: Circulodeganadoras (Harr, Livingston) 123/7-2

3: Couger (Quinonez, Padilla) 123/3-1

4: Sailsinthesunset (Lara, Roberts) 123/8-1

5: Flying Business (Gallardo, Candelas) 123/15-1

6: Elsie's Kid (Roman, Robertson) 123/9-2

7: Hey Hey (Barandela, Candelas) 118/8-1

ELSIE'S KID (6) makes her first start at the bottom level for the Robertson barn. Is coming off a layoff but ran well last time seen and has five workouts since that effort. COUGER (3) is coming off an easy victory in which she posted a nice speed figure for this level but consistency hasn't been her trademark so can she repeat that performance? SECOND GRACE (1) has been close in her last four but may question her will to win.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline) 123/4-1

2: Aries Reigns (Barandela, Rarick) 114/7-2

3: Swampdrainer (Hernandez, Pearson) 123/5-1

4: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff) 123/10-1

5: Keen Response (Lopez, Johns) 119/10-1

6: Rowdy Red Glare (Lara, Bedford) 119/15-1

7: Boston Wally (Arroyo, Rengstorf) 123/6-1

8: Flashfire (Wade, Scherer) 119/5-2

FLASHFIRE (8) ran evenly in his first local start on the Shakopee sod. Drops in class and gets an outside post to use his tactical speed to his advantage. ARIES REIGNS (2) ran well against special weights on the grass in last. Drops back into claiming but needs some pace up front to setup his closing kick. BOSTON WALLY (7) showed some interest in a turf sprint in last but will have to prove he can carry that speed.

5 4½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hot Night Air (Lara, Roberts) 118/15-1

2: Super Shar (Eikleberry, Rengstorf) 118/5-1

3: He's Connected (Quinonez, Padilla) 118/4-1

4: Mr. So Funny (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 118/6-1

5: Happy Dancer (Hernandez, Lund) 118/3-1

6: Floor It (Harr, Cline) 118/8-1

7: Stomping Moon (Roman, Robertson) 118/9-2

8: Score McCoy (Arroyo, Sheehan) 118/12-1

9: Top Hat Aristocrat (Carter, Wong) 118/8-1

HAPPY DANCER (5) is a well-bred first-time starter for the Lund barn and the barn knows how to prepare for a debut. Has two bullet workouts from the gate and the leading rider jumps aboard. STOMPING MOON (7) showed speed in his debut but was caught in a five-horse battle for the lead. Could show more speed with the addition of blinkers. SUPER SHAR (2) has a nice pattern of works in preparation for his debut and the Rengstorf barn strikes with 25% of his newcomers.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: J J's Wildcat (Harr, McKinley) 123/15-1

2: Public Safety (Lopez, Rosin) 123/9-2

3: Out Run'm (Arroyo, Rampadarat) 123/8-1

4: Silver Dash (Eikleberry, Broberg) 123/4-1

5: Color Me Legendary (Wade, Lund) 119/10-1

6: Johnny Up (Roman, Robertson) 123/5-1

7: Happy Hour Bobby (Hernandez, Rhone) 119/5-2

8: Westa Waverly (Lara, Robertson) 123/7-2

HAPPY HOUR BOBBY (7) has been consistently good this meet when sprinting. Draw a line through the last as it was a stakes route. Has been facing some of the best state-bred sprinters. PUBLIC SAFETY (2) can produce a very nice effort on his best day as his race three back indicates. WESTA WAVERLY (8) comes off a nice victory and the Robertson barn has been hot.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Rollin Blackout (Arroyo, Sheehan) 119/8-1

2: Twelve Stars (Hernandez, Scherer) 119/12-1

3: Alqwani (Quinonez, Padilla) 123/3-1

4: Summer Belle (Eikleberry, Scherer) 119/10-1

5: Intense Company (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf) 119/4-1

6: War Music (Lopez, Donlin Jr.) 119/12-1

7: Jewel Azul (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 123/5-1

8: Honey Bella (Lara, Robertson) 119/6-1

9: Summer Mate (Roman, Berndt) 123/8-1

10: Desert Glow (Conning, Rengstorf) 119/12-1

11: Morgs World (Roman, Robertson) 119/5-2

INTENSE COMPANY (5) was loaded for bear turning for home in last but encountered a wall of horses. When an opening presented itself, she came running. Good connections but needs a clean trip. HONEY BELLA (8) tries the turf for the first time but is bred for it. Exits state-bred three-year-olds races to face open company older foes but has upside. JEWEL AZUL (7) sure likes to hit the board (half of 22 starts) but rarely wins (one career victory).

8 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff) 123/12-1

2: Coastal Waters (Wade, Lund) 123/2-1

3: Delft Blue (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez) 123/4-1

4: Mystifier (Quinonez, Biehler) 123/8-1

5: Tour the World (Hernandez, Lund) 123/9-2

6: Champagne Pegasus (Eikleberry, Wong) 123/9-5

DELFT BLUE (3) broke slowly in last and made a mid-race move to get into contention but couldn't pass the winner. Gets a better post than his last three and should love the distance. COASTAL WATERS (2) will be coming from the back of the pack and usually makes a strong run but rarely passes them all. TOUR THE WORLD (5) is the "other" Lund and like his stablemate, does his best running late.