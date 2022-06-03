Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Shadowless (7th race). Value play of the day: King of the Kids (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 5 (1,5,7/8/8/1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8/2,4,5,6), $48.

1 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Indyd'oro (Arroyo, Sweere)124/4-1

2: Surely a Legend (Lopez, Donlin Jr.)124/2-1

3: Diggs Won (Conning, Peters)124/9-2

4: Exodus and Hope (Harr, Anderson)124/3-1

5: Timber Lady (Lara, Bedford)124/5-1

6: Moxy's Gal (Valenzuela, Silva)119/8-1

MOXY'S GAL was bet down to favoritism in her career debut against this group but broke slowly. Might have learned from the experience and adds blinkers to help her focus. INDYD'ORO improved in her second start but still only passed tired horses to finish a well-beaten second by 11 lengths. SURELY A LEGEND has had 10 starts with only a third. Might show speed with a race under her belt after a layoff.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Herecomesthehammer (Fuentes, Rengstorf)119/5-1

2: Risky Situation (Harr, Cline)124/7-2

3: Mongol Altai (Hernandez, Diodoro)124/2-1

4: Got Swagger (Fuentes, Bravo)124/8-1

5: Hightail Cowboy (Valenzuela, Stuart)124/6-1

6: Dareabigdream (Wade, Woolley Jr.)119/3-1

MONGOL ALTAI makes her second start for Diodoro after racing exclusively on the West Coast. Has been racing against better so the drop in class and change in scenery might do him good. DAREABIGDREAM showed some early speed wile graduating last race. Might not get an easy lead in this one against winners. HERECOMESTHEHAMMER was claimed in last by Rengstorf down in Tampa Bay. Heads north and may try to wire this field.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Indawin (Fuentes, Donlin Jr.)124/6-1

2: Streamer (Fuentes, Broberg)124/5-1

3: Tiz Wonderfully (Negron, Wong)124/9-5

4: Piper Rose (Wade, Woolley Jr.)124/5-2

5: Nocturnal Mission (Valenzuela, Pearson)124/8-1

6: Criminal Record (Lopez, Asprino)124/9-2

TIZ WONDERFULLY was claimed by Wong two back who promptly dropped him in class and won for fun. Will try to repeat that wire-to-wire effort. STEAMER has a pattern of a good race followed by a head-scratcher. Broberg trainee won four of seven recently but will this be his good day? INDAWIN ran a very nice race in last closing late on the turf at a huge price. Can he transfer that ability to the dirt?

4 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rickey B (Hernandez, Hernandez)122/4-1

2: Bibleman (Lopez, Asprino)122/5-2

3: Miami Crockett (Conning, Kenney)122/10-1

4: Freudian Fate (Harr, Dixon)122/5-1

5: Midnight Blue Note (Chirinos, Rodriguez)122/6-1

6: College Party (Negron, Litfin)124/2-1

FREUDIAN FATE is well bred for a turf sprint but has yet to visit the winners circle at this distance. Had three straight wins last fall at three different tracks so has some adaptability to him. COLLEGE PARTY loves this surface, distance and Canterbury. Hopes to go back-to-back after a hard-fought victory last out. BIBLEMAN has early speed and an inside post. Will attempt to speed to the lead and hold on late.

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Passed by Paul (Garcia, Hernandez)122/5-2

2: Libertarian (Fuentes, Bolinger)122/10-1

3: Hi Ho Cheerio (Wade, Oberlander)122/7-2

4: My Boy Lollipop (Hernandez, Sanderson)122/6-1

5: I Kickn (Arroyo, Rarick)122/5-1

6: Texas Long Bow (Valenzuela, Sanderson)122/6-1

7: May We All (Harr, Rosin)122/4-1

PASSED BY PAUL lost to the win machine Shinny (who won 12 races last year) on opening night. No Shinny in this race. Will use his tactical speed and the rail to get the job done. I KICKN is a gutsy gelding. Has been with six barns in seven races and tries hard in every start. MAY WE ALL has seven wins locally but many of those were against state-breds. May need a start after a long layoff.

6 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)119/5-2

2: That's Not Funny (Fuentes, Berndt)119/10-1

3: Color Me Legendary (Chirinos, Lund)119/12-1

4: Hunter Jumper (Valenzuela, Robertson)119/9-2

5: Angel's Magic (Quinonez, Padilla)119/7-2

6: Mr. D's Legend (Lopez, Donlin)124/10-1

7: Minnesota Red (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/8-1

8: King of the Kids (Fuentes, Berndt)119/5-1

9: Silent Sailor (Lara, Biehler)119/15-1

KING OF THE KIDS ran great in his seasonal debut in a turf sprint at Hawthorne. Stretches out, adds Lasix and is bred to run all day on the grass. SILENT SAILOR has speed and should appreciate two-turns on the sod. Might try to go to the lead, slow down the pace and hold on as long as he can. NORTH ARM BAY has three consecutive placings and all were closing in sprints. Will he be able to close in routes?

7 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lapis Lazuli (Fuentes, Berndt)119/7-2

2: Malintent (Quinonez, Westermann)119/5-1

3: Coach Happy (Harr, Dixon)119/6-1

4: Elusive Freud (Hernandez, Flores)119/12-1

5: Sahm Tequila (Negron, Litfin)124/12-1

6: Bit Coiner (Valenzuela, Robertson)119/9-2

7: Public Safety (Hernandez, Rosin)124/8-1

8: Shadowless (Wade, Oberlander)119/5-2

SHADOWLESS is third off the layoff and caught an off track in both races. Has tactical speed, top jock and moves to the outside post which he might appreciate. BIT COINER won at first asking late last summer at Canterbury and then tried stakes company. Gets Lasix and Robertson has had them ready to fire this meet. LAPIS LAZULI broke his maiden at Keeneland and was claimed. Will be flying late.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Miss Glorious (Hernandez, Jimenez)124/5-2

2: Baby Bee Merry (Fuentes, Rhone)124/8-1

3: Triple Bold Baby (Fuentes, Broberg)124/9-2

4: Elsie's Kid (Wade, Robertson)124/6-1

5: Visual Magic (Lindsay, Fields)124/8-1

6: Tailorbeswift (Conning, Rengstorf)124/4-1

7: Skykat (Lopez, Donlin)124/5-1

8: Silver Coin (Lara, Roberts)124/12-1

MISS GLORIOUS is bred to thrive in a turf sprint. Has good early speed and will try to take advantage of the rail with an easy lead and controlling the pace. TRIPLE BOLD BABY has a win at this distance last summer but since that win has had two long breaks and two poor efforts. Adding blinkers might help. ELSIE'S KID has a couple of turf sprints triumphs but those were back in 2019 with no success since.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tony's Tapit (Lopez, Silva Jr.)122/6-1

2: Central Park (Valenzuela, Van Winkle)122/5-2

3: Flatout Winner (Hernandez, Litfin)122/10-1

4: Hunka Burning Love (Fuentes, Broberg)122/2-1

5: Zoe's Delight (Fuentes, Rengstorf)122/9-2

6: Astronomical (Negron, Silva Jr.)122/4-1

CENTRAL PARK likes the distance and Canterbury. His comeback race was a winning one sprinting at Turf Paradise. Returns to his preferred route. HUNKA BURNING LOVE has won over $700,000 in his 19-win career. Raced competitively at Oaklawn this winter but might prefer more distance. ASTRONOMICAL showed good early speed on the turf last time. Will try to use similar tactics on the dirt.