Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Undertow (1st race). Value play of the day: Alqwani (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4 (1,2/8,10/4,5,6/5,8,10/1,6,8), $54.

1. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Rejection Hurts (Roman, Berndt) 119/9-2

2: Undertow (Hernandez, Berndt) 119/8-5

3: Found Jordan (Valenzuela, Peters) 124/8-1

4: Ll's Classy Dude (Harr, McKinley) 124/10-1

5: Mr Insensitive (Barajas, Silva) 119/7-2

6: Kal El (Wade (Bethke) 124/3-1

UNDERTOW (2) took second to a runaway winner in last who came back to win the $100,000 Canterbury Derby on Wednesday. Looks to be the controlling speed and returns to Minnesota-breds. REJECTION HURTS (1) is a stablemate of the top pick and is well-bred for the surface. Berndt is 31% when moving from sprint-to-route. KAL EL (6) is third off the layoff and a grinder but needs to improve to threaten.

2. 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Brahms Is Who (Ulloa, Tranquilino) 124/5-1

2: Lyrical (Valenzuela, Rarick) 124/2-1

3: Sundance Star (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/4-1

4: Birdie Be Gone (Roman, Berndt) 124/7-5

5: Royal Bonus (Lara, Espinoza) 124/8-1

BIRDIE BE GONE (4) drops in class for good connections. Has hit the board in five of eight in Shakopee and has good tactical speed to get involved early and wear them down late. LYRICAL (2) couldn't keep up in a wicked hot pace in last, therefore, should be closer early in this one. Was in good form at Tampa Bay before shipping north. SUNDANCE STAR (3) drops in class and has two wins at this specialty distance.

3. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Carmenootz (Roman, Carmichael) 124/8-1

2: Ima Harley Too (Quinonez, Biehler) 124/12-1

3: Chocolateicecream (Bridgmohan, Rarick) 124/9-2

4: Gopher Gold (Santos, Silva Jr.) 124/4-1

5: Thick Haze (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 124/5-2

6: Move Over (GB) (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino) 119/3-1

7: Club Mesquite (Lopez, Williams) 124/5-1

THICK HAZE (5) loves the local lawn having won five of nine. Has been close in past three, switches to the Rengstorf barn and gets Hernandez as the pilot. GOLDEN GOPHER (4) returns a week after a nice victory at this level, but this is his fourth race in a month. IMA HARLEY TOO (2) has raced well second start off a layoff the last three years with two wins and a placing. Adds blinkers today to add focus.

4. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Silent Sailor (Santos, Biehler) 124/7-2

2: Passing Time (Murray, Tracy) 119/2-1

3: Red's Mr Z (Wade, Rarick) 119/10-1

4: Boyd Ram (Valenzuela, Hanson) 119/9-2

5: Burn Boss (Glass, Bedford) 119/5-1

6: Ring Tailed Tooter (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/3-1

PASSING TIME (2) has shown speed in all three starts and was pressured in last. If he gets loose, he may be able to relax to save energy for the stretch drive. SILENT SAILOR (1) is often close but tends to hang when it matters. Has been under 3/1 six times and has yet to win. RED'S MR Z (3) exhibited some early interest in a start at Tampa Bay but has yet to repeat that speed. Wade in the saddle might help.

5. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Jewel Azul (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.) 124/5-1

2: More Romance (Murray, Scherer) 124/8-1

3: Give Em Shade (Harr, Smith) 124/15-1

4: Royals' Lil Diva (Hernandez, Silva) 124/12-1

5: Dura the Explorer (Santos, Carmichael) 124/20-1

6: Withherbootson (Barajas, Silva) 124/6-1

7: Ice N Lemon (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr. (114: 15-1

8: Lock It Down (Roman, Berndt) 124/3-1

9: Competitive Spirit (Lara, McDaniel) 124/15-1

10: Alqwani (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/12-1

11: Balimos (Valenzuela, Rosin) 124/12-1

12: Tantima (Wade, Biehler) 124/4-1

13: Barbara Rohloff (Valenzuela, Rosin) 119/10-1

14: Ain'tnosweetie (Hernandez, Litfin) 124/12-1

ALQWANI (10) second off the layoff for Padilla, who has started the meet winning at 27%. Drops to lowest level of her career and should be able to control the early fractions. LOCK IT DOWN (8) likes the Shakopee sod winning two of four and returned off the shelf with a win in last. Could get a nice stalking trip. JEWEL AZUL (1) basically runs the same race every time, gets close but doesn't quite get there.

6. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: P R Call Me Maybe (Gallardo, Westermann) 124/12-1

2: Harleezy (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin) 124/6-1

3: Prince of Earl (Quinonez, Chleborad) 124/4-1

4: Red Cents (Hernandez, Berndt) 119/5-1

5: Lo Lo's Laughter (Roman, Berndt) 124/9-5

6: Mongolian Apple (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 119/5-2

LO LO'S LAUGHTER (5) ran very nicely in his career debut after battling in a four-horse speed duel, getting bumped around at the top of the stretch and yet still fighting to the finish. Should improve after that learning experience. MONGOLIAN APPLE (6) returns to dirt after a couple turf tries and cuts back in distance. Might see his best late. RED CENTS (4) didn't show much in two starts at two years old, but those were on the mud and turf. Might improve with age and a fast dirt track.

7. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Skippy's Strike (Bridgmohan, Bedford) 122/12-1

2: Bold Voyager (Valenzuela, Martinez) 122/5-1

3: Coastal Waters (Lopez, Lund) 122/15-1

4: Papa Rizzo (Lara, Roberts) 122/12-1

5: Overly Lucky (Quinonez, Donlin) 122/9-2

6: Devoted to You (Hernandez, Silva Jr.) 122/3-1

7: Wise Verdict (Wade, Scherer) 122/6-1

8: War Chest (Barajas, Silva) 122/15-1

9: Northcut (Martinez, Silva Jr.) 122/12-1

10: Bob's All In (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino) 117/8-1

11: Aries Reigns (Harr, Rarick) 122/20-1

12: Mark in Greeley (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 122/12-1

13: Inesperado (Bridgmohan, Eikleberry) 122/8-1

BOB'S ALL IN (10) loves to compete as his 41 career in-the-money finishes can attest. Ran evenly in first local start of the season but expecting him to come from farther back here with an anticipated hot early pace. OVERLY LUCKY (5) ran respectable off the bench in last after a 22-month layoff. Quinonez might work a nice trip and pounce late. WAR CHEST (8) has three turf wins on the local lawn and might be racing into shape.

8. 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Mighty Madi (Lara, Rarick) 119/8-1

2: Karats Kount (Harr, Smith) 119/15-1

3: Tatum's Journey (Reyes, Robertson) 119/3-1

4: Let Me Down Easy (Berrios-Lopez, Biehler) 114/12-1

5: Bellefire (Murray, Tracy) 124/12-1

6: Tammy Macho (Gallardo, Robertson) 119/5-1

7: Fast N Fearless (Glass, Riecken) 119/20-1

8: Spoiled Brat (Barajas, Silva) 119/5-2

9: Gloriously Wicked (Wade, Bethke) 119/4-1

SPOILED BRAT (8) was bet down in seasonal debut and showed good early speed. Drops in class and should improve in second start locally. MIGHTY MADI (1) ran well in career debut at Canterbury as a two-year-old. Faced open company this winter in Florida but back to Minnesota-breds here. TAMMY MACHO (6) is a first-time starter for the Robertson barn, who wins with 24% of newcomers. If involved early, she could be a factor.