Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Summer All Year (1st race). Value play of the day: Scent of Success (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 6 (5,6,8/2,4/5,9/2,3,6/5,6,10), $54.

1 5 furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rollercoaster Man (Lopez, Raven)118/9-2

2: Stealing Hearts (Eikleberry, Bravo)118/5-1

3: Summer All Year (Quinonez, Padilla)118/9-5

4: Coffee Caliente (Valenzuela, Hanson)118/12-1

5: Star Redemption (Fuentes, Scherer)118/6-1

6: Unrivaled Queen (Chirinos, Lund)115/8-1

7: Dee's Wiseguy (Wade, Raven)118/3-1

SUMMER ALL YEAR (3) ran a winning race in his debut. Was battling all the way to the wire and finished four-lengths in front of the third-place finisher. Repeat effort probably gets the win. STAR REDEMPTION (5) was a $120K auction purchase. Sire is known for precocious two-year-olds winning with 24% of his first-timers. DEE'S WISEGUY (7) also is from a sire who wins often early and the back-to-back bullet workouts signal readiness.

2 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Irish Tuff (Quinonez, Padilla)124/15-1

2: Where'd the Day Go (Roman, Berndt)124/8-1

3: Edgie Reggie (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)124/10-1

4: Malibu Channel (Valenzuela, Broberg)119/9-2

5: Mountain Pine (Negron, Litfin)119/15-1

6: Causeimchocolate (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.)124/15-1

7: Talent and Tricks (Wade, McDaniel)124/15-1

8: Mark in Greeley (Lara, Rengstorf)124/3-1

9: Mo More (Fuentes, Berndt)124/5-1

10: Light Cruiser (Harr, Eidschun)124/4-1

11: Jacks Willie (Lopez, Raven)119/12-1

MARK IN GREELEY (8) is third off the long layoff and drops in class. Comes from way out of it and there appears to be enough pace early to setup his closing kick but will need racing luck to close in a big field. MO MORE (9) went wire-to-wire in last to graduate but was never comfortable while on the lead. Will have to relax against better. MALIBU CHANNEL (4) makes his debut locally and has upside.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Conquest Cobra (Wade, Asprino)122/5-1

2: Bold Minister (Valenzuela, Hanson)122/12-1

3: Hi Ho Cheerio (Hernandez, Oberlander)122/12-1

4: Passed by Paul (Negron, Hernandez)122/6-1

5: One Son of a Chief (Quinonez, Rarick)124/7-2

6: Emoji Guy (Fuentes, Candelas)122/8-1

7: Lolly Express (Lopez, Bullene)124/5-2

8: Bob's All In (Eikleberry, Asprino)122/9-2

ONE SON OF A CHIEF (5) is on quite a roll having won five of seven this year including a three-length victory in his first local start. Will be involved in the early pace. LOLLY EXPRESS (7) has won back-to-back starts going long but shortens up today and was claimed out of his last race. BOB'S ALL IN (8) has been in the mix lately but might prefer longer. Switches to Eikleberry in the saddle.

4 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Atomic Candy (Valenzuela, Rosin)122/10-1

2: Yip Yip Kip (Eikleberry, Bravo)122/10-1

3: Bens Malice (Quinonez, Van Winkle)117/3-1

4: War Chest (Wade, Flores)124/4-1

5: Cave Hill (Negron, Donlin)122/30-1

6: King Nate (Fuentes, Rarick)122/15-1

7: Lord Brancusi (Hernandez, Wong)122/5-1

8: Pintxos (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/20-1

9: Giant Payday (Harr, Eidschun)122/15-1

10: Bigfoot City (Lara, Silva Jr.)122/15-1

11: Violin Maker (Roman, Biehler)124/12-1

12: Robinson (Chirinos, Lund)122/20-1

13: Great Britain (Lopez, Diodoro)117/15-1

14: Whiskey Plank (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)122/10-1

15: Coming Up Aces (Quinonez, Miller)122/15-1

16: Suprise Cat (Roman, Young)122/15-1

BENS MALICE (3) has done little wrong with a win and four placings in five starts including two stakes' placings. Gets a good post for his closing style and Quinonez will have him flying late. LORD BRANCUSI (7) ships in from Golden Gate where he had five consecutive second-place finishes. His speed figures are impressive and has tactical speed. WAR CHEST (4) goes for his third straight but switches barns and jockeys.

5 Victor S. Myers Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. Purse: $60,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Xavey Dave (Chirinos, Robertson)122/9-2

2: Doctor Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/2-1

3: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)122/15-1

4: Cousvinnysacanuck (Fuentes, Berndt)122/12-1

5: Hap Hot (Quinonez, Rengstorf)122/10-1

6: Happy Hour Bobby (Hernandez, Rhone)122/6-1

7: Love the Nest (Eikleberry, Berndt)122/8-5

DOCTOR OSCAR (2) has been special this meet and is improving rapidly. Was off slowly in seasonal debut and circled the field to win then went wire-to-wire in last. Will need to break alertly. LOVE THE NEST (7) has won his last three by open lengths. Could question his fitness with just one start this year and that was over two months ago. XAVEY DAVE (1) has been facing tougher and cuts back in distance for top barn.

6 Frances Genter Stakes. 6 furlongs. State Bred. Fillies. Purse: $60,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gypsy Reward (Eikleberry, Robertson)122/9-2

2: Brewhouse (Goodwin, Robertson)122/2-1

3: Chaplain (Lopez, Bethke)117/20-1

4: Saint Sarena (Hernandez, Biehler)122/12-1

5: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla)122/3-1

6: It's Her Time (Valenzuela, Robertson)122/4-1

7: I Cinc Eye Luv U (Harr, Rarick)117/20-1

8: Honey Bella (Chirinos, Robertson)122/6-1

SHE'S MY WARRIOR (5) has strong early speed and she isn't afraid to use it. Won the big two-year-old Minnesota bred race last fall and started this season with a nice win. HONEY BELLA (8) lost to the top pick in the Northern Lights last fall. Gets a nice outside post and has tactical speed to see how the race develops. IT'S HER TIME (6) has tremendous ability but still races greenly. She needs to stay focused.

7 Ralph Strangis Stakes. 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Prince Rama (Lopez, Bravo)120 (12-1

2: King of the Kids (Fuentes, Berndt)115/4-1

3: Devil Vision (Harr, Stuart)120/8-1

4: Twoko Bay (Wade, Scherer)120/3-1

5: Hold the Spice (Hernandez, Rhone)120/10-1

6: Zoe's Delight (Valenzuela, Rengstorf)118/5-1

7: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla)124/9-2

8: Hot Shot Kid (Eikleberry, Robertson)118/8-1

9: Dame Plata (Fuentes, Bravo)124/4-1

10: Thick Haze (Bridgmohan, Berndt)120/8-1

KING OF THE KIDS (2) has displayed tremendous turn of foot in his two grass efforts this season coming from the back of the pack. Is improving with every start and as a three-year-old, has upside. TWOKO BAY (4) won impressively in his first start of the meet but had a dream trip. Only has three wins since September '18. THICK HAZE (10) was 4-for-4 on the Shakopee sod before his defeat in last. Barn has excelled on the turf this season.

8 Minnesota Turf Distaff Stakes. 7½ furlongs. State bed. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Come On Sweet Pea (Lar, Biehler)118/20-1

2: Shabam (Roman, Robertson)118/12-1

3: Molly's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla)118/15-1

4: Midnight Current (Hernandez, Berndt)120/6-1

5: Let's Skedaddle (Fuentes, Berndt)120/9-2

6: Clickbait (Valenzuela, Robertson)124/4-1

7: Icywilburnyeh (Bridgmohan, Bedford)118/20-1

8: Hotasapistol (Hernandez, Stuart)118/12-1

9: Scent of Success (Eikleberry, Robertson)118/8-1

10: Rush Hour Traffic (Wade, Scherer)118/5-1

11: Ready to Runaway (Chirinos, Robertson)120/5-2

SCENT OF SUCCESS (9) reeled off three straight victories on the local lawn last summer posting some nice speed figures. Prepped with a second in her seasonal debut and switches to Eikleberry. LET'S SKEDADDLE (5) loves the Canterbury turf with four wins/two seconds in six starts the last two seasons. Fuentes/Berndt winning at a 40% rate on the turf this meet. READY TO RUNAWAY (11) has won over $500K in her career and has won over half her races but this may not be her ideal surface.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sway Road (Wade, Wong)124/5-1

2: Spirit Mission (Harr, Eidschun)124/4-1

3: Freiburg (Hernandez, Rarick)124/3-1

4: Fender Bender (Arroyo, Sheehan)124/10-1

5: Danz a Rebel (Quinonez, Bolinger)124/15-1

6: Marden (Conning, Woolley Jr.)124/2-1

7: Herbie (Valenzuela, Sanderson)124/10-1

8: El Centenario (Lopez, Bethke)124/12-1

FREIBURG (3) has been in good form all year with three wins/two seconds in eight starts. Second start for the Rarick barn after the claim and retains leading rider. MARDEN (6) won two back fairly easily and adds more distance today which could aid his late kick. SPIRIT MISSION (2) doesn't win much but hits the board often. Cuts back in distance and will be flying late.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Youwonderwhyidrink (Valenzuela, Bolinger)124/20-1

2: Screamin Jalapeno (Lindsay, Rhone)119/20-1

3: Peripatetic (Negron, Litfin)124/12-1

4: Pirate Bird (Harr, Stuart)124/10-1

5: Calico Joe (Fuentes, Berndt)124/4-1

6: Guest Check (Lopez, Biehler)124/5-2

7: Boston Wally (Lara, Rengstorf)124/12-1

8: Honey's Superman (Hernandez, Rhone)119/9-2

9: Lead Off (Bridgmohan, Eidschun)119/6-1

10: Big Pete (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)119/5-1

CALICO JOE (5) drops in class for top connections. Closed two back at Hawthorne then showed speed in first local start. Guessing he'll sit behind the frontrunners and try to wear them down late. GUEST CHECK (6) is third off the layoff after consecutive placings. Facing open company but has tactical speed. BIG PETE (10) returns to the dirt after two turf attempts. Drops in class and switches to Eikleberry as the pilot.