Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Midnight Current (2nd race). Value play of the day: Undertow (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4 (2,6,9/4,6/3,7/3,4/1,4,5,8), $48.

1. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline) 122/5-1

2: Hotasapistol (Quinonez, Donlin) 122/2-1

3: Royal Laughter (Wade, Rosin) 117/5-2

4: Clubhouse Saint (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 117/8-5

5: Merlin's Sister (Sosa, Bedford) 117/15-1

HOTASAPISTOL (2) stretches out to two turns on the dirt, where she's hit the board in four of six. Drops in class and could be loose on the lead with a hot jockey. CLUBHOUSE SAINT (4) hasn't done much wrong recently with four wins and a second in her past five. Will be stalking the top pick hoping she falters. ROYAL LAUGHTER (3) has talent but faces horses that have won multiple races while she only has her maiden win on her résumé.

2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $29,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Let's Skedaddle (Valenzuela, Berndt) 122/3-1

2: Missyintomischief (Quinonez, Von Hemel) 122/12-1

3: Latin Nikkita (Santos, Sweere) 122/5-1

4: Elusive Amelia (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/4-1

5: Rollin Blackout (Harr, Sheehan) 122/10-1

6: Midnight Current (Bridgmohan, Berndt) 122/8-5

7: Clickbait (Gallardo, Robertson) 122/2-1

8: Lock It Down (Roman, Martinez) 124/5-2

MIDNIGHT CURRENT (6) is one tough mare who simply hates to lose. She's 7-for-10 (with two seconds) on the local lawn and gets great turf rider Bridgmohan in the saddle. LET'S SKEDADDLE (1) beat the top pick and her stablemate in her meeting debut but has taken second to her three times. Inside post is a benefit. LOCK IT DOWN (8) is undefeated locally this year with four in a row. Claimed two back from top barn but hasn't missed a beat.

3. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: O'Babe (Wade, Scherer) 122/6-1

2: Swanage (Harr, Cline) 122/8-1

3: Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan, Silva) 124/9-5

4: Chica Boom (Roman, Rhone) 122/8-1

5: Diplomatica (Valenzuela, Martinez) 122/2-1

6: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/9-2

GOLDEN GOPHER (3) beat many of these in last at a good price. Won't get that price here as she goes for four in a row for a high-percentage barn. Bridgmohan retains the mount. DIPLOMATICA (5) had her three-race win streak ended in last without an excuse. Loses top jock but has been extremely consistent as of late. CHICA BOOM (4) didn't fire in last but looked great in her two previous races.

4. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Cibertruck (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 124/10-1

2: Bob's All In (Valenzuela, Asprino) 124/5-2

3: Just Blaze (Murray, Scherer) 124/5-1

4: Beat the Heat (Berrios-Lopez, Kenney) 119/8-1

5: Chest Candy (Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 124/12-1

6: Devoted to You (Wade, Silva Jr.) 124/4-1

7: Bizerk (Quinonez, Donlin) 124/15-1

8: Mishko (Barajas, Silva) 124/15-1

9: Gopher Gold (Santos, Silva Jr.) 124/7-2

10: Clear N Convincing (Wade, Rivelli) 124/5-2

DEVOTED TO YOU (6) drops aggressively down the claiming ladder for the high percentage Silva barn. Could be lone speed with Wade in the saddle and if he's allowed to set slow fractions early, he could get brave. GOPHER GOLD (9) is the other Silva entry and has danced every dance this meet with six starts hitting the board in three of them. Has tactical speed to stay involved. BOB'S ALL IN (2) is a cagey veteran with 12 wins in his career. Might appreciate the class relief.

5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Burn Boss (Sosa, Bedford) 119/8-1

2: Baby Nova (Gallardo, Tranquilino) 119/10-1

3: Score McCoy (Lindsay, Sheehan) 119/6-1

4: Tap That Dial (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin) 114/2-1

5: Blue Paradise (Lopez, Asprino) 124/7-2

6: Frosted Temptation (Wade, Robertson) 119/4-1

7: Eight Straight (Bridgmohan, Litfin) 119/6-1

TAP THAT DIAL (4) has had 11 attempts to graduate but most tries were against better. His past two races were respectable and has enough early zip to be in the mix early. FROSTED TEMPTATION (6) starts for a good barn and is a three-year-old with only three starts so might have upside. Makes his first start locally. EIGHT STRAIGHT (7) hasn't really been close but faced much tougher down in Arkansas.

6. 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin Jr.) 124/15-1

2: North Arm Bay (Lopez, Bethke) 124/6-1

3: Undertow (Bridgmohan, Berndt) 119/2-1

4: Artie Below Zero (Hernandez, Donlin) 124/12-1

5: Kal El (Berrios-Lopez, Bethke) 119/12-1

6: Mystifier (Wade, Rosin) 124/9-2

7: Rejection Hurts (Santos, Berndt) 119/7-2

8: Color Me Legendary (Gallardo, Lund) 124/5-1

UNDERTOW (3) returns to the turf after an unsuccessful dirt try. Both of his grass tries have been encouraging and his full brother was last year's Canterbury Horse of the Year racing exclusively on the turf. REJECTION HURTS (7) comes from the leading barn like the top pick and is bred to run forever on the lawn. ARTIE BELOW ZERO (4) tries the sod and two turns for the first time but is bred for both.

7. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Holdentight (Roman, Biehler) 124/4-1

2: Tale of Truth (Berrios-Lopez, Diodoro) 119/5-2

3: Water to Wine (Harr, Cline) 119/5-1

4: Quarantena Bambino (Gallardo, Robertson) 119/9-5

5: Russell (Lopez, Kenney) 119/15-1

6: The Swayze Express (Santos, Carmichael) 119/12-1

7: Not a Dance (Wade, Wolff) 124/8-1

WATER TO WINE (3) lost all chance in last while routing when caught five-wide into the first turn. Cuts back in distance and returns to the distance where he has had the most success. QUARANTENA BAMBINO (4) won his last against state-bred foes. Tries open company for the first time in his career but does have two wins in only five lifetime starts. HOLDENTIGHT (1) hasn't fared well against open company but his speed figures fit this group.

8. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Sundance Star (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/9-2

2: Brahms Is Who (Lopez, Tranquilino) 124/5-1

3: West Side Girl (Harr, Litfin) 124/6-1

4: Come On Sweet Pea (Hernandez, Rosin) 124/4-1

5: Lila's Lucky Lady (Sosa, Asprino) 119/5-2

6: Atlantic Princess (Wade, Kenney) 124/8-1

7: Piper Rose (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 119/15-1

8: Impulsus (Valenzuela, Kenney) 124/8-1

LILA'S LUCKY LADY (5) likes this distance hitting the board in 11 of 16 career starts. Tried a sprint in last and broke slowly from the rail and was never involved. Should appreciate routing on the dirt again. COME ON SWEET PEA (4) got a perfect setup in last and won easily by four lengths. Can she put back-to-back good efforts together? SUNDANCE STAR (1) drops in class, gets the rail and will be closing late.