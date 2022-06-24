Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: It's Her Time (5th race). Value play of the day: Aiken To Be (8th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (4/1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12/1,6/1,3,5,7/1), $48.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Alittlebitalexis (Lara, Bethke)124/8-1

2: Timber Lady (Connin, Bedford)124/5-1

3: All Sing Baby (Arroyo, Bethke)124/15-1

4: Charlies Missile (Wade, Rarick)124/2-1

5: Clare Crescent (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/9-5

6: Exodus and Hope (Harr, Anderson)124/7-2

CLARE CRESCENT (5) showed speed in her career debut for top barn. Drops from $25K to bottom claiming price. Should appreciate the drop in class. CHARLIES MISSILE (4) is third off the layoff but both starts were poor. Needs to regain her '21 form when she was competitive versus special weights. ALITTLEBITALEXIS (1) has only one career start and that was last summer against better. Will give her another chance.

2 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Canterbury Gold (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/5-2

2: Tantima (Lara, Biehler)124/4-1

3: Lady Clare (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/9-5

4: Reese C (Harr, Donlin)124/5-1

5: Minkota Joy (Conning, Rengstorf)119/12-1

6: Surely a Legend (Lopez, Donlin Jr.)124/6-1

LADY CLARE (3) should be fit after showing speed on the turf in Chicago in last. Her two dirt races this winter at the Fairgrounds against open company were impressive. CANTERBURY GOLD (1) has only tried the dirt three times in her 21-race career and they weren't good. If she can show her customary speed and take to the dirt, she could be tough to catch. REESE C (4) showed little interest in last but posted a career high speed figure, so may be figuring it out.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mr. Who (Quinonez, Padilla)124/4-1

2: Hecouldgoalltheway (Valenzuela, Roberts)124/8-1

3: Northern Playboy (Fuentes, Bravo)124/8-1

4: Camps Bay (Lara, Sanderson)124/9-2

5: Most Sandisfactory (Hernandez, Diodoro)124/5-2

6: Lolly Express (Lopez, Silva Jr.)124/2-1

LOLLY EXPRESS (6) won last by wearing down his rivals late. Returns on 10 days rest and his conditioner wins 30% of the time after a victory. MOST SANDISFACTORY (5) also won last time out but at the lowest level. Moves up in class but Diodoro knows where to spot them. MR. WHO (1) could be the speed of the race. Tried the turf in last two but returns to the dirt and might play "catch me if you can."

4 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mr. D's Legend (Lopez, Donlin)124/10-1

2: That's Not Funny (Fuentes, Berndt)119/2-1

3: Angel's Magic (Quinonez, Padilla)119/3-1

4: Red Wave (Valenzuela, Robertson)119/5-1

5: El Diablo Guapo (Wade, Raven)119/6-1

6: Minnesota Red (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/12-1

7: Scaryatcanterbury (Hernandez, Silva)124/4-1

THAT'S NOT FUNNY (2) raced behind two next out winners in last and is well-bred for the surface. Has tactical speed and a good post to increase his chances of a good trip. ANGEL'S MAGIC (3) might try to get the lead but could be challenged early with other speed in the race. If he happens to shake loose, he might be able to dictate the pace. SCARYATCANTERBURY (7) returns to the turf after a local dirt prep. Could be a pace factor from an outside post.

5 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Saint Sarena (Hernandez, Biehler)119/9-2

2: Flash Flood (Quinonez, Padilla)124/5-1

3: Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela, Silva)124/7-2

4: It's Her Time (Chirinos, Robertson)119/2-1

5: Maiden Rock (Wade, Riecken)124/10-1

6: Madisonian (Carter, Riecken)124/15-1

7: Sundance Star (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/4-1

IT'S HER TIME (4) had an enterprising trip in last before be caught late. Adds blinkers and switches to Chirinos. Strictly the one to catch. SAINT SARENA (1) was no match for the top pick two back but got brave on the front-end when graduating last time out. Will need to continue to progress. MOONSHINE MOXY (3) won last and if a speed duel develops, she will be closing late.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Twisted Dixie (Harr, Cline)122/8-1

2: Cave Hill (Negron, Donlin)122/15-1

3: King Nate (Quinonez, Rarick)122/10-1

4: Knievel (Lara, Litfin)122/15-1

5: Its a Boy (Wade, Sanderson)122/6-1

6: Where's Jordan (Bridgmohan, Miller)122/20-1

7: Light Cruiser (Valenzuela, Stuart)122/10-1

8: Robinson (Chirinos, Lund)122/12-1

9: Atomic Candy (Hernandez, Rosin)122/10-1

10: War Chest (Fuentes, Broberg)124/9-2

11: Joe Phillips (Lopez, Raven)122/5-1

12: Kid's Inheritance (Fuentes, Berndt)122/7-2

13: Bigfoot City (Lara, Silva Jr.)122/5-1

14: Quantum Leap (Fuentes, Berndt)122/4-1

IT'S A BOY (5) is third off a long layoff and probably sitting on a big effort. Added a maintenance workout since his last race and switches to Wade. WAR CHEST (10) beat the top pick in last but had the perfect trip. Will need some racing luck to replicate that trip from another outside post. JOE PHILLIPS (11) faced better in last but gets a tough post. Will need to use his tactical speed to get good early position.

7 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Candy Wompus (Fuentes, Broberg)124/4-1

2: Sahm Tequila (Negron, Litfin)124/15-1

3: Top Dog (Wade, Flores)124/8-1

4: Happy Hour Bobby (Hernandez, Rhone)119/5-1

5: Cousvinnysacanuck (Fuentes, Berndt)119/6-1

6: Magic Castle (Quinonez, Berndt)124/5-2

7: Runaway Ready (Chirinos, Robertson)124/9-2

8: Bootleggin Posse (Lara, Rengstorf)119/12-1

9: Out Run'm (Arroyo, Rampadarat)124/15-1

MAGIC CASTLE (6) ran gamely last out against open company before succumbing late. Was claimed by Berndt and switches to Quinonez in the saddle. CANDY WOMPUS (1) makes his second start for the Broberg barn after a rough trip in last. Hard knocking veteran knows where the winner's circle is after visiting it eight times. HAPPY HOUR BOBBY (4) is the speed and will try to steal it wire-to-wire.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tequila Mary (Valenzuela, Rarick)124/6-1

2: Skykat (Lopez, Donlin)124/8-1

3: Baby Bee Merry (Fuentes, Rhone)124/9-2

4: Big Andy (Hernandez, Litfin)124/5-2

5: Aiken to Be (Wade, Broberg)124/5-1

6: Silver Coin (Lara, Roberts)124/12-1

7: All Native (Fuentes, Rosin)124/4-1

8: Hot Habanero (Lindsay, Sweere)124/15-1

9: Purple Scooter (Negron, Donlin)124/15-1

AIKEN TO BE (5) is a five-time winner at this distance and makes her second start after a freshening. Drops half in claiming price for Broberg who strikes at 30% off such move. TEQUILA MARY (1) has ten turf tallies but only one at this distance. If a hot pace develops, she will be closing fast late. BABY BEE MERRY (3) goes for her third win in a row after surprising at 10/1 in last. Can she maintain her good form?

9 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Clickbait (Evans, Robertson)122/6-5

2: Harking (Lopez, Woolley Jr.)122/9-2

3: Star of the North (Fuentes, Bravo)122/5-1

4: Someone Said So (Fuentes, Rosin)122/10-1

5: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla)119/8-1

6: Lady Goldstart (Wade, Rengstorf)124/3-1

CLICKBAIT (1) could be the best female sprinter on the grounds. Is a perfect five-for-five at Canterbury sprinting on a fast track. The only concern is the pesky rail draw. LADY GOLDSTART (6) gets the advantage of an outside draw, good early speed and Wade as the pilot. Will hope to break alertly and see how the race develops. HARKING (2) has eight career wins and a versatile running style. Could be a major factor.