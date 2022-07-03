Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Shinny (4th race). Value play of the day: King of the Kids (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (1,3,9/5,6,8/10/2,6,7,11/2,6,7), $54.

1 4½ furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Latest Attraction (Lopez, Rarick)118/2-1

2: Faccia Bella (Chirinos, Raven)118/9-2

3: Jomama Sassy (Lara, Bethke)118/10-1

4: Mo Smoking (Harr, Scherer)118/6-1

5: Countess of Cairo (Quinonez, Van Winkle)118/7-2

6: Willowmygirl (Wade, Woolley Jr.)118/3-1

LATEST ATTRACTION (1) is bred to be precocious. Her sire wins with 26% of two-year-old first-time starters. Gets the advantageous rail and her workouts indicate she has some speed. FACCIA BELLA (2) has a nice string of workouts, including a bullet on June 5, in preparation for her career debut. High percentage Chirinos aboard. MO SMOKING (4) is well bred with only a few works. Might see her best going longer.

2 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional caiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kalliniki (Fuentes, Broberg)122/2-1

2: Nofansinthestands (Roman, Campbell)122/6-1

3: Criminal Record (Barandela, Asprino)117/8-1

4: Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez, Asprino)122/9-2

5: Shes Got the Power (Hernandez, Rhone)122/3-1

6: Happy Happy Happy (Wade, Hernandez)122/7-2

CRIMINAL RECORD (3) will be loose on the lead and dare them to come and get her. Ran off somewhat in last but still held on for third and drops in class. STARS OF BLUEGRASS (4) is the "other" Asprino trainee along with the top pick. Might attempt to sit just off her stablemate and wear her down late. HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY (6) usually closes on the turf but not much pace in here to fit her preferred running style.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Turn the Switch (Hernandez, Litfin)124/3-1

2: Irish Tuff (Quinonez, Padilla)124/5-1

3: Poverty Flats (Chirinos, Anderson)124/6-1

4: Unembellished (Fuentes, Broberg)124/2-1

5: You'll Be Lucky (Lopez, Belvoir)124/10-1

6: Northern Woods (Lara, Rengstorf)119/8-1

7: Shinboro (Roman, Padilla)119/9-2

NORTHERN WOODS (6) reared at the start in last losing all chance. Two back he challenged for the lead against better before tiring late. With a good break and outside post, he might be there at the end at a price. UNEMBELLISHED (4) could be alone on the front end but has had some trouble finishing. Maybe a clear lead will make him braver. TURN THE SWITCH (1) also broke poorly in last and switches barns.

4 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shinny (Wade, Diodoro)124/7-5

2: Thirty Seconds Out (Negron, Silva Jr.)122/5-2

3: Tallestofthetall (Hernandez, Campbell)122/5-1

4: Bob's All In (Lopez, Asprino)122/9-2

5: Seeking Refuge (Lara, Eidschun)122/10-1

6: Buxterhooter (Hernandez, Richard)122/4-1

7: Thorn Hill Cat (Valenzuela, Asprino)122/6-1

SHINNY (1) just refuses to lose. Has won eight in a row at Canterbury on all types of surfaces and 12 of 14 overall. Will sit on the rail until it is time to make his patented late move. THIRTY SECONDS OUT (2) narrowly lost to the top pick two back and could be the controlling speed but must hold off the win machine. BOB'S ALL IN (4) will need a fast pace in front of him to help with his closing kick.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Knight's Honor (Hernandez, Richard)124/4-1

2: Clare Crescent (Wade, Flores)119/10-1

3: Dusty Ford (Lara, Velazquez)124/5-1

4: Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes, Donlin)124/12-1

5: Give Em Shade (Negron, Smith)124/15-1

6: I Came to Shame (Chirinos, Smith)124/15-1

7: Boozin At Bozos (Carter, Riecken)124/12-1

8: The Champs Kid (Valenzuela, Robertson)119/6-1

9: Flash Flood (Quinonez, Padilla)124/3-1

10: Stone Arch Bridge (Barandela, Scherer)119/9-2

DUSTY FORD (3) looks to be rounding into form after two local starts. Only has one way to go and that's to zip to an early lead and improve her position. KNIGHT'S HONOR (1) has been posting consistent speed figures that could win this, but it's hard to ignore the 1-for-20 career record. FLASH FLOOD (9) has been running evenly at this level and like to hit the board but seldom wins.

6 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sway Road (Bridgmohan, Wong)124/10-1

2: Spendaholic (Lara, Wong)124/9-2

3: Danz a Rebel (Roman, Bolinger)124/15-1

4: Fender Bender (Harr, Sheehan)124/8-1

5: Ruxin (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/8-1

6: King of the Court (Hernandez, Richard)124/7-2

7: Doctor K (Quinonez, Padilla)124/6-1

8: Big League Benny (Chirinos, Rhone)124/5-2

9: Leo Del Reo (Fuentes, Richard)124/12-1

BIG LEAGUE BENNY (8) is third off the long layoff and had the rail in both '21 starts. Moves to the outside, drops in class and switches to Chirinos. RUXIN (5) was compromised at the start in last and then rushed up which is not his game. Will try to break alertly and secure good position. KING OF THE COURT (6) has broken slowly in his last four. If he can break forwardly and get involved, he may be there at the wire.

7 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Samyaza (Valenzuela, Robertson)124/10-1

2: Geaux Yoshka (Chirinos, Robertson)119/12-1

3: Quantum Leap (Roman, Berndt)124/5-1

4: Me B Bubba T (Lopez, Belvoir)124/15-1

5: Lord Brancusi (Hernandez, Wong)124/4-1

6: Joker Matt (Fuentes, Martinez)119/6-1

7: Citrus Bay (Arroyo, Tranquilino)119/15-1

8: Myopic (Wade, Diodoro)124/3-1

9: Mr Oklahoma City (Bridgmohan, Oberlande)124/15-1

10: King of the Kids (Quinonez, Berndt)119/9-2

11: Pure Rocket (Lopez, Williams)119/8-1

KING OF THE KIDS (10) is 2-for-2 on the local lawn this year. And both wins were rather easy. Faces stronger today but with his spectacular turn of foot and the added distance, he'll be tough. MYOPIC (8) has back class having raced against better recently at Keeneland and Churchill. Is bred for the grass but is 0-for-3 on the surface. LORD BRANCUSI (5) has five placings in a row and impressive speed figures on turf and synthetic.

8 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Direct Action (Valenzuela, Silva)119/15-1

2: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin Jr.)124/8-1

3: Bubba Bob (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/5-1

4: Tri Spot (Barandela, Backhaus)119/20-1

5: Don't Box Me In (Quinonez, Berndt)119/8-1

6: Loring Park (Fuentes, Berndt)124/3-1

7: Ima Harley Too (Lara, Biehler)124/6-1

8: Brother Harold (Roman, Westermann)119/12-1

9: Talent and Tricks (Wade, McDaniel)124/15-1

10: Silver Dash (Bridgmohan, Broberg)124/4-1

11: Saint Charles (Lopez, Biehler)119/10-1

LORING PARK (6) has had a history of hanging when it mattered most but he's always close. If Fuentes can find good position, get him to relax and make one run late, he may fly by all of them. IMA HARLEY TOO (7) has four wins over the Shakopee sod and won last out against open company. If he breaks well, he doesn't give up the lead willingly. GABRIEL'S LEGEND (2) went from last to first to graduate last summer on the grass, will try those same tactics.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Spirit Mission (Harr, Eidschun)124/12-1

2: Top of the Game (Lopez, Diodoro)124/2-1

3: Yak (Arroyo, Rarick)124/8-1

4: Mischievous Mo (Roman, Fields)124/8-1

5: Love My Boss (Conning, Hanson)124/5-1

6: I Will Yeah (Bridgmohan, Woolley Jr.)124/3-1

7: Alleycat (Hernandez, Wong)124/7-2

I WILL YEAH (6) switches from turf to dirt and drops in class. Has tactical speed and an outside post to sit right behind the frontrunners and roll by them late. ALLEYCAT (7) was claimed by Wong two back and promptly won. That win was on synthetic and faces better today. TOP OF THE GAME (2) was claimed by Diodoro out of last race and they tend to improve for the barn but he is somewhat pace dependent.

