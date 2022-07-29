Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Midnight Current (6th race). Value play of the day: Xtreme Mayhem (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5 (6,7,8/7/2,3,4,10,14/6,8,9/4,5), $45.

1 5 furlongs. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Manhattan Cherry (Goodwin, Robertson)118/9-2

2: Run Bambi Run (Valenzuela, Berndt)118/8-1

3: Latest Attraction (Lopez, Rarick)118/4-1

4: Mo Smoking (Hernandez, Scherer)118/5-1

5: Countess of Cairo (Roman, Van Winkle)118/3-1

6: Faccia Bella (Wade, Raven)118/8-1

7: Kamikaze Blue (Fuentes, Lund)118/15-1

8: Magic Glass (Eikleberry, Robertson)118/6-1

9: Russian Tothe Wire (Chirinos, Lund)118/12-1

MAGIC GLASS (8) is by hot freshman sire Good Magic and his babies are winning at Churchill, Saratoga and Santa Anita. Good works for top barn and Eikleberry is up. RUN BAMBI RUN (2) is also by a good win early sire striking with 11% of his two-year-old first-time starters and Berndt wins with 20% of his newcomers. FACCIA BELLA (6) has a good string of works for her debut and her trainer is more than capable.

2 1 mile. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Canterbury Gold (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/9-5

2: Reese C (Harr, Donlin)124/5-1

3: Clare Crescent (Wade, Flores)119/8-1

4: Give Em Shade (Barandela, Smith)119/12-1

5: Tantima (Lara, Biehler)124/4-1

6: That Would Be Nice (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)124/5-2

7: All Sing Baby (Arroyo, Bethke)124/15-1

THAT WOULD BE NICE (6) has had excuses in all her '22 starts (raced off the long layoff, two tough turf races and a try in the mud). Plummets in class and had two nice route races on the dirt last summer. CANTERBURY GOLD (1) could be loose on the lead but has had that scenario before and tired. Hard to trust the 1-for-23 record. CLARE CRESCENT (3) could also show speed but didn't show much in last.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lolly Express (Eikleberry, Bullene)122/2-1

2: Dynamic Ruler (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.)122/8-1

3: Candy Cove (Roman, Padilla)122/4-1

4: Bob's All In (Lopez, Asprino)122/3-1

5: Conquest Cobra (Wade, Asprino)122/5-1

6: Fullbridledphantom (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/12-1

7: Mr. Who (Harr, Williams)122/6-1

CANDY COVE (3) broke slowly in last and rushed up to gain position only to tire late. Two workouts since that effort and with a clean break here, should be prominent throughout. LOLLY EXPRESS (1) had two wins in a row before a last-race setback, including a win over the top pick. Was claimed two back and regressed. BOB'S ALL IN (4) has been close in the past two at this level. Will be flying late if pace is hot.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cerulean (Wade, Raven)124/2-1

2: Winter Music (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/3-1

3: Wanda Strong (Roman, Miller)119/10-1

4: Rattleme (Lopez, Kenney)119/12-1

5: Bones and Roses (Valenzuela, Silva)124/9-2

6: Lucy's Lookin Left (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/8-1

7: Walk Softly (Fuentes, Martinez)119/10-1

8: Delusional Dream (Bridgmohan, Sheehan)119/12-1

9: Innovate (Harr, McKinley)124/15-1

WINTER MUSIC (2) drops from special weights to claiming and has attempted to close inside in his past two but with no late kick. Maybe the class relief and an outside move is the key. CERULEAN (1) also drops to claiming and has run evenly in his two local tries although as a four-year-old, might have less upside. WALK SOFTLY (7) ran with the pack in local debut but could improve seconds time over the local lawn.

5 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Runaway Ready (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/4-1

2: Maiden Rock (Roman, Riecken)119/15-1

3: Out Run'm (Lopez, Rampadarat)124/5-1

4: Itwasthedevilsidea (Chirinos, Bolinger)124/10-1

5: Magic Revolution (Lara, Riecken)119/12-1

6: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)119/8-1

7: Candy Wompus (Valenzuela, Broberg)124/2-1

8: Warrior Boss (Fuentes, Berndt)124/3-1

WARRIOR BOSS (8) closed to win against open company in last for his fourth victory of his career. Should be closer to the pace today and has the top team of Fuentes/Berndt in his corner. CANDY WOMPUS (7) closed from way out of it to win a sprint in last. Remains to be seen if he has that same late kick around two-turns. NORTH ARM BAY (6) graduated easily two back then tried stakes company. Gets class relief here.

6 11⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kalliniki (Eikleberry, Silva Jr.)122/5-1

2: Pluma (Roman, Lund)122/15-1

3: Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez, Asprino)124/12-1

4: In the Red (Bridgmohan, Rarick)122/15-1

5: Lookin So Lucky (Lara, Silva Jr.)122/7-2

6: Badger Kitten (Chirinos, Rhone)124/12-1

7: Midnight Current (Hernandez, Berndt)122/9-5

8: Distorted View (Fuentes, Berndt)117/10-1

9: Hunter's Magic (Barandela, Litfin)117/30-1

10: Miss Hard Knocks (Valenzuela, Hernandez)117/12-1

11: Summer Day (Wade, Scherer)122/8-1

MIDNIGHT CURRENT (7) has been on a great run this meet winning all three starts on the turf by open lengths. Won a state-bred stakes two weeks ago and there's no reason to think she won't continue her dominance. KALLINIKI (1) won two back in wire-to-wire fashion. Has been claimed in back-to-back races and makes first her start for Silva who wins with 44% off such move. LOOKIN SO LUCKY (5) has been consistent locally this season and lost to a good one last out.

7 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Holdentight (Lara, Biehler)124/15-1

2: Classofsixtyseven (Harr, Young)124/9-2

3: Mystifier (Bridgmohan, Biehler)124/8-1

4: Devoted to You (Fuentes, Rhone)124/10-1

5: Thirsty Kiss (Wade, Martinez)119/20-1

6: Causeimchocolate (Arroyo, Woolley Jr.)124/20-1

7: Twilite Liason (Chirinos, Applebee)124/20-1

8: Saint Charles (Carter, Biehler)119/12-1

9: Mountain Pine (Hernandez, Litfin)119/8-1

10: Where'd the Day Go (Roman, Berndt)124/7-2

11: Star of Stars (Conning, Russell)124/15-1

12: Malibu Channel (Lopez, Broberg)119/10-1

13: Hightail Cowboy (Valenzuela, Berndt)124/6-1

14: Xtreme Mayhem (Eikleberry, Robertson)124/12-1

15: Edgie Reggie (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)124/10-1

16: Golden Tribute (Hernandez, Wong)119/12-1

XTREME MAYHEM (14) is third off the layoff for Robertson. Has two nice turf sprints on his resume and stretches out today to a distance he's absolutely bred for. Tough outside post. WHERE'D THE DAY GO (10) made a premature move last out while sneaking through on the rail. Will try to time his move better today. CLASSOFSIXTYSEVEN (2) ran poorly in his local debut but narrowly missed two back in Chicago.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mad Tabby (Lopez, Flores)124/12-1

2: Lady Phyllis (Valenzuela, Sanderson)124/10-1

3: Couger (Fuentes, Padilla)124/15-1

4: Sweet Honor (Lara, Hernandez)124/4-1

5: Tiz Wonderfully (Bridgmohan, Garrett)124/3-1

6: Iknowyourface (Wade, Wong)124/9-2

7: Bonita Rapids (Roman, Woolley Jr.)124/10-1

8: Flying Business (Eikleberry, Candelas)124/12-1

9: Second Grace (Hernandez, Rarick)124/8-1

10: Circulodeganadoras (Harr, Livingston)124/5-1

IKNOWYOURFACE (6) was claimed two back by a high percentage trainer. Returns to her comfort level after facing optional claimers last out and her speed figures fit. SECOND GRACE (9) was claimed back in April at Turf Paradise for a barn that wins 30% with such move. Questionable long layoff since then but if healthy, she's a contender. FLYING BUSINESS (8) has speed and may try to steal it with Eikleberry up.

9 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jacks Willie (Lopez, Raven)11/5-1

2: Top Dog (Harr, Flores)124/9-2

3: Shattered Dreams (Chirinos, Bolinger)124/12-1

4: Herecomesthehammer (Hernandez, Kenney)119/8-1

5: Marquee Ride (Wade, Scherer)119/2-1

6: Behavin Myself (Valenzuela, Rengstorf)124/8-1

7: Northern Woods (Conning, Rengstorf)119/12-1

8: Shinboro (Roman, Padilla)119/7-2

MARQUEE RIDE (5) ran evenly in last while splitting the field. Drops half in claiming price here and the barn wins at a 29% rate with the drop. Gets another try at his preferred surface/distance. HERECOMESTHEHAMMER (4) battled for the lead two back at this level only to come up a nose short. Regressed in next start after being claimed but raced wide throughout. SHINBORO (8) drops in class for sneaky trainer and on his best day, can definitely run a winning race.