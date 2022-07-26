Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Alotta Oh La La (7th race). Value play of the day: Midnight Royal (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 2 (2,3,4/6,9/3/1,3,6/4,5,6,7,9), $45.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chrome King (Eikleberry, Hernandez)117/8-1

2: Roaming Union (Lopez, Diodoro)122/3-1

3: Twisted Dixie (Harr, Cline)122/10-1

4: Bigfoot City (Lara, Silva Jr.)122/5-2

5: Lookin for Eight (Fuentes, Rarick)122/2-1

6: Mrs. Beans (Wade, Flores)122/7-2

LOOKIN FOR EIGHT (5) has been claimed out of his past four starts so there is obviously a lot to like. Is pace dependent but there appears to be enough speed in here to get fast early fractions to setup his closing kick. MRS. BEANS (6) could try to get the early lead from an outside post but will have to break alertly to clear the field. CHROME KING (1) won the Turf Paradise Derby in March but has been off form in past three on the turf; returns to dirt here.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Flatout Winner (Hernandez, Litfin)122/10-1

2: Central Park (Valenzuela, Van Winkle)122/5-2

3: Dame Plata (Fuentes, Bravo)122/7-2

4: Flash of Mischief (Eikleberry, Broberg)122/9-5

5: Tony's Tapit (Lopez, Silva Jr.)122/4-1

6: Sonny Smack (Chirinos, Lund)122/6-1

FLASH OF MISCHIEF (4) has tremendous class exiting two graded races and having banked over $500K in his career. The question is, will this result in a confidence boost or is he simply off form? CENTRAL PARK (2) looked great winning his last easily in a sprint but can he stretch out and continue his winning ways. DAME PLATA (3) has won half of his 18 races on a fast track but hasn't been seen since mid-May.

3 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Miss Carmen Cibo (Fuentes, Bravo)118/12-1

2: Jomama Sassy (Lara, Bethke)118/8-1

3: Barbara Rohloff (Valenzuela, Rosin)118/10-1

4: Ana (Wade, Scherer)118/5-1

5: Let Me Down Easy (Roman, Biehler)118/6-1

6: Cupids Crush (Eikleberry, Robertson)118/3-1

7: Grace A'lace (Lopez, Bethke)118/15-1

8: Sharpened (Hernandez, Richard)118/9-2

9: Checkcashingconnie (Goodwin, Robertson)118/7-2

CUPIDS CRUSH (6) is sired by an effective first-out sire who wins with 13% of his newcomers. The barn wins with 20% of its debuters and Eikleberry is in the irons. CHECKCASHINGCONNIE (9) could be the "other" Robertson horse along with the top pick. Tough outside post but a good workout pattern in preparation. JOMAMA SASSY (2) showed speed in career debut and gets an advantageous post for the distance.

4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sweet Analyzer (Carter, Riecken)119/8-1

2: Eyes Flying Bye (Eikleberry, Livingston)119/3-1

3: Midnight Royal (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/7-2

4: R Voo's Taboo (Lopez, Westermann)124/5-1

5: Tapit Sam (Lara, Litfin)124/12-1

6: Harmon Killer Brew (Roman, Berndt)119/2-1

7: Wildcat Hagrid (Hernandez, Litfin)124/6-1

MIDNIGHT ROYAL (3) broke tardily in his career debut and lost early position. Should improve off the experience for top barn and adds blinkers to help him focus. EYES FLYING BYE (2) improved dramatically in last while showing sharp early speed. Another step forward will make him formidable. HARMON KILLER BREW (6) has been facing open company so will appreciate the move to state-breds but might prefer longer.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Westons Wildcat (Arroyo, Rarick)122/4-1

2: Bayou Gem (Wade, Scherer)122/6-1

3: Magic Castle (Fuentes, Broberg)124/2-1

4: Caucus Rules (Roman, Woolley Jr.)122/5-1

5: Roman Pharoah (Lara, Russell)122/12-1

6: Calibrate (Eikleberry, Rosin)122/5-2

7: Bugler (Hernandez, Kenney)122/8-1

MAGIC CASTLE (3) has done little wrong this year winning three of five. Has tactical speed to either go straight to the lead or stalk and pounce. First start for solid barn after being claimed from leading trainer. WESTONS WILDCAT (1) ran a career best speed figure in last and won the start before that. Will need to use his early speed breaking from the rail. CALIBRATE (6) raced in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in '20 but only one victory in 13 starts since then and might prefer two-turns.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Where's Jordan (Chirinos, Miller)124/12-1

2: Leo Del Reo (Harr, Richard)124/15-1

3: Fender Bender (Arroyo, Sheehan)124/6-1

4: Bold Minister (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/8-1

5: Buxterhooter (Eikleberry (Broberg)124/9-2

6: Awesome Emmit (Lopez (Donlin)124/5-1

7: King of the Court (Fuentes (Richard)124/4-1

8: Just Ask Joel (Lara (Roberts)124/20-1

9: Yesteryear (Hernandez (Wong)124/3-1

10: Bobby Boots (Wade (Biehler)124/20-1

11: Hatchet Creek (Bridgmohan (Campbell)124/20-1

BUXTERHOOTER (5) was claimed out of his last by Broberg who trained him to back-to-back wins this winter at Delta. Cuts back in distance and will be flying late. YESTERYEAR (9) won his last race showing speed and posted a career high speed figure. Drops in class but might bounce after the big effort. AWESOME EMMIT (6) showed speed in past two before tiring but drops in class and has six wins locally.

7 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Vos Candy Prince (Quiroz (Hardy)124/20-1

2: Charlies Politician (Thedford (Crawford)124/9-2

3: Shakalah (Alvidrez (Olmstead)124/12-1

4: Relentless Okie (Escobedo (Olmstead)124/7-2

5: Hot Splash Dash (Suarez Ricardo (Hanson)124/10-1

6: Alotta Oh La La (Smith, Norton)124/5-2

7: Apollitical Jim (Harr, Olmstead)124/8-1

8: Gfr Mysticalillusion (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/5-1

9: Waymakerr (Triana Jr., Olmstead)124/8-1

ALOTTA OH LA LA (6) has been improving steadily in all her starts culminating in a stakes victory last time out. RELENTLESS OKIE (4) has two wins on his resume but was beat squarely by the top pick in last. CHARLIES POLITICIAN (2) ships in from Ruidoso where he posted a quick speed figure in a trial race.

8 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Stevie B (Frink, McDaniel)124/9-2

2: One Fabulous Miracle (Quiroz, Hardy)124/3-1

3: Southard Rocket (Triana Jr., Olmstead)124/5-1

4: Party Like a Hero (Harr, Olmstead)124/12-1

5: Hot Politician Z (Gutierrez, Norton)124/20-1

6: Relentless Snow (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/8-1

7: Bv Im Already Taken (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/10-1

8: Davila (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/6-1

9: Shine On Piloto (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/4-1

ONE FABULOUS MIRACLE (2) is 2-for-2 to begin his career and ships north from Prairie Meadows for a great conditioner. SHINE ON PILOTO (9) had a nice debut just missing by a head and returns for the top team of Escobedo/Olmstead. SOUTHARD ROCKET (3) has been progressing nicely and graduated in last as a heavy favorite.

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Jettin Jetta (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/6-1

2: Blu Bye U (Triana Jr., Olmstead)124/6-1

3: Wheres Texas (Beverly Jr., Vigil)124/15-1

4: Five Bar Dreamer (Harr, Olmstead)124/12-1

5: Nunothat (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/5-1

6: Arion Too (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/10-1

7: My Candys Relentless (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/3-1

8: Reloaded With Corona (Thedford, Crawford)124/4-1

9: Elegant Dynastia (Quiroz, Hardy)124/9-2

MY CANDYS RELENTLESS (7) has been knocking on the door with three seconds and a third in four starts and speed figures keep climbing so it won't be long. NUNOTHAT (5) won his last start in the mud going shorter for top barn. RELOADED WITH CORONA (8) ships in after some nice efforts at Remington and Ruidoso.

10 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Michael B (Suarez Ricardo, McDaniel)125/7-2

2: Five Bar Fantasy (Cervantes, Livingston)125/3-1

3: Jesst for Speed (Gutierrez, Norton)125/5-1

4: Illtakeitfromhere (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/8-1

5: Captivate This (Triana Jr., Olmstead)125/8-1

6: Tres Elegance (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/4-1

7: Relentless Courage (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/9-2

FIVE BAR FANTASY (2) has figured it out at age three winning three straight this meet. Will try to stay in good form while adding additional distance. MICHAEL B (1) dominated while graduating in last but faces winners and open company here. RELENTLESS COURAGE (7) won four races as a two-year-old but unable to capture that winning form at age three.

11 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentless Legacy (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/2-1

2: Waitin On Eight (Triana Jr., Olmstead)125/8-1

3: Apocalltical James (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)125/5-1

4: Apolitical Sass (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/5-2

5: Runaway Separtely (Smith, Norton)125/8-1

6: Hallelujah 21 (Thedford, Hybsha)125/12-1

7: Maudest Maven (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/6-1

APOLITICAL SASS (4) doesn't have many wins, but speed figures are impressive and might prefer this distance. RELENTLESS LEGACY (1) won a state-bred derby in last and has upside with only three starts. WAITIN ON EIGHT (2) has speed figures that fit but must break better than previous tries.