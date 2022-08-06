Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Red Wave (1st race). Value play of the day: Luna S (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 4 (3/1,3,6,8,10/5,7,8/1,8/2,4,7), $45.

1 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Uncle Al's Pal (Lara, Berndt) 119/4-1

2: Guest Check (Lopez, Biehler) 124/6-5

3: Red Wave (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/9-5

4: Sir Barnabus (Harr, Anderson) 124/10-1

5: Honey's Superman (Quinonez, Rhone) 119/6-1

RED WAVE (3) only makes his third start as a three-year-old so has potential upside. Best two races were around two-turns (although on the turf), has speed and drops to the bottom. GUEST CHECK (2) has had multiple chances at this level without a diploma but speed figures suggest he belongs. UNCLE AL'S PAL (1) hasn't shown much in three starts but is from a good barn and has a right to improve.

2 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Herecomesthehammer (Lara, Kenney) 119/12-1

2: Sr. Bom Bon (Quinonez, Silva) 124/9-2

3: Elusive Freud (Wade, Flores) 119/4-1

4: Gone a Lil Lu Hu (Barandela, Smith) 119/8-1

5: Misawa (Bridgmohan, Rarick) 124/5-2

6: Natural Chill (Eikleberry, Robertson) 124/3-1

7: Poverty Flats (Roman, Anderson) 124/6-1

SR. BOM BON (2) is third off the long layoff for the Silva barn. Won last two starts locally last summer and drops in class. Could be rounding into form. NATURAL CHILL (6) could be loose on the lead with Eikleberry in the irons. If he's allowed to set slow fractions, he might have some fight to the wire. MISAWA (5) drops half in class and speed figures fit but has been inconsistent all year.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Shabam (Eikleberry, Robertson) 122/4-1

2: Swanage (Harr, Cline) 122/8-1

3: Beyond Proper (Wade, Scherer) 122/10-1

4: Y Not Sizzle (Lopez, Williams) 122/6-1

5: Slime Queen (Chirinos, Anderson) 122/10-1

6: Rental Pool (Gallardo, Robertson) 122/12-1

7: If You Want It (Lara, Wong) 122/8-1

8: Kalliniki (Lindsay, Silva Jr.) 122/12-1

9: According to Aspen (Roman, Tracy) 122/3-1

10: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/5-1

SHABAM (1) won a key race two back with many exiting the race and winning soon after. Tried state-restricted stakes in last and gets the advantageous rail with Eikleberry aboard. ACCORDING TO ASPEN (9) loves the Shakopee sod, winning five times in 13 starts. Tough post, so will need to save ground. SLIME QUEEN (5) won locally last fall when in the Robertson barn. Third off the layoff and maybe rounding into form.

4 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Runners Heat (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/5-2

2: Chama (Lopez, Roberts) 119/15-1

3: Luna S (Quinonez, Silva) 119/9-2

4: Balas (Roman, Silva) 119/8-1

5: Zee Perfect Run (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 119/10-1

6: Planetary (Wade, Flores) 124/8-1

7: Miss Dutton (Harr, Cline) 119/3-1

8: Half Scout (Lara, Cline) 124/6-1

9: Grandiose Summer (Lindsay, Silva Rodriguez) 119/15-1

LUNA S (3) faced special weights in debut on the dirt and showed early speed before tiring late, then tried that level in a turf sprint. Drops dramatically in class, gets Lasix and adds Quinonez. MISS DUTTON (7) drops in class and has been steadily improving. Another step forward is needed. RUNNERS HEAT (1) has been facing mostly special weights but they were Minnesota-breds. Hard to argue with Eikleberry/Robertson team.

5 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Kid's Inheritance (Eikleberry, Berndt) 122/3-1

2: Empty Holster (Gallardo, Rodriguez) 122/15-1

3: Coming Up Aces (Quinonez, Miller) 122/12-1

4: Chrome King (Lara, Hernandez) 117/20-1

5: Club Mesquite (Harr, Williams) 122/15-1

6: Joe Phillips (Lopez, Raven) 122/5-1

7: Suprise Cat (Roman, Young) 122/8-1

8: Your Time's Coming (Arroyo, Scherer) 122/8-1

9: Mark in Greeley (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf) 124/6-1

10: Gopher Gold (Chirinos, Biehler) 122/4-1

11: Tio Blas (Wade, Scherer) 122/15-1

12: Mischievous Mo (Carter, Fields) 122/20-1

JOE PHILLIPS (6) ran off in his last race and hit a wall late. Had a nice break with three solid works and his tactical speed to get him involved early. KID'S INHERITANCE (1) battled up front through slow fractions in last eventually losing to another frontrunner. Switches to Eikleberry who should be able to take advantage of the inside post. GOPHER GOLD (10) tried to close into slow fractions in last but is expecting a quicker pace here.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Lenny K (Wade (Scherer) 122/5-2

2: Euromantic (Bridgmohan, Hanson) 122/15-1

3: Deflater (Harr, Cline) 122/5-1

4: Signofthecross (Arroyo, Richard) 122/4-1

5: Colonel Klink (Roman, Berndt) 122/8-1

6: Prince Rama (Eikleberry, Bravo) 122/12-1

7: Bring Me a Check (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 122/9-2

8: Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 122/6-1

9: Bodenheimer (Chirinos, Lund) 122/15-1

BRING ME A CHECK (7) is third off the layoff and second start for the Rengstorf barn since being claimed. Chased a good one when last seen and has had three good workouts since. COLONEL KLINK (5) ran evenly in his seasonal debut at Hawthorne. Ships west and has enough speed to be involved early. ASTRONAUT OSCAR (8) freaked in last going wire-to-wire. A repeat effort puts him in the mix.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Skykat (Lopez, Donlin) 124/3-1

2: Miss Aggie Bling (Wade, Flores) 124/5-2

3: Visual Magic (Bridgmohan, Fields) 124/12-1

4: Luvin Bullies (Conning, Robertson) 124/9-2

5: Aiken to Be (Quinonez, Broberg) 124/6-1

6: Silver Coin (Lara, Roberts) 124/12-1

7: Hey Hey (Roman, Candelas) 124/15-1

8: Baby Bee Merry (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/4-1

BABY BEE MERRY (8) was claimed by Broberg in last. Has had two nice turf sprints during the meet. Gets an outside post to take advantage of her tactical speed. SKYKAT (1) beat the top pick two back but got the perfect setup that day and capitalized. Could get the same trip on the rail here. MISS AGGIE BLING (2) had back-to-back wins at Sam Houston at this distance this winter but has struggled since.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Freiburg (Quinonez, Rarick) 124/6-1

2: Yesteryear (Chirinos, Wong) 124/2-1

3: Finding Silver (Wade, Flores) 124/9-2

4: May We All (Eikleberry, Rosin) 124/5-2

5: Awesome Emmit (Lopez, Williams) 124/12-1

6: El Centenario (Roman, Bethke) 124/10-1

7: Cannonball Comin (Lara, Silva Jr.) 124/5-1

CANNONBALL COMIN (7) takes another drop down the claiming ladder for his third start locally. Has good tactical speed and an outside post to see how the race develops and move accordingly. MAY WE ALL (4) drops half in claiming price while being competitive in last few for Rosin who wins 50% off such move. YESTERYEAR (2) couldn't go by an 80/1 winner last time at this level but could be in the mix.