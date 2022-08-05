Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Dreaming Biz (2nd race). Value play of the day: Whiskey Plank (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 5 (3,9/1,2,4,5,6,8/1,2,7/1,3,9/1), $54.

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Climb and Maintain (Harr, Eidschun) 117/6-1

2: Magic Carpet (Lara, McKinley) 122/10-1

3: The Z Man (Arroyo, Rengstorf) 117/2-1

4: American Union (Chirinos, Rosin) 122/9-5

5: Our Bubby Boy (Bridgmohan, Martinez) 122/12-1

6: Turn the Switch (Eikleberry, Litfin) 122/7-2

THE Z MAN (3) won back-to-back before trying the turf in last against better and ran a respectable third. Returns to the dirt and to his winning claiming level. AMERICAN UNION (4) ran a close second in last but switches barns after that race, moving from Robertson to Rosin, and hasn't won in almost a year. TURN THE SWITCH (6) got loose in the mud with slow fractions last out. Might be pressured up front.

2 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Dreaming Biz (Eikleberry, Berndt) 122/2-1

2: Lindsey Luck (Wade, Bethke) 117/10-1

3: Lookin So Lucky (Roman, Silva Jr.) 122/3-1

4: Hurricain Hunter (Harr, Eidschun) 122/12-1

5: Aunt Ruthie (Lopez, Diodoro) 122/9-2

6: Daigle (Conning, Rengstorf) 122/5-1

7: She's Wandaful (Quinonez, Miller) 122/12-1

8: Prance (Lara, Hernandez) 122/8-1

DREAMING BIZ (1) is about a length short of being 3-for-3 on the turf this meet. Gets a perfect post for her tactical speed and her speed should be sharp after exiting a sprint. AUNT RUTHIE (5) is third off the layoff for Diodoro and is bred to love the surface/distance. Third time might be the charm. LOOKIN SO LUCKY (3) has faced a couple of the best on the grounds in last two. Will be flying late.

3 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: New Dice (Valenzuela, Litfin) 124/3-1

2: Coal Town Road (Eikleberry, Robertson) 124/2-1

3: Bon Deux (Lopez, Rengstorf) 119/4-1

4: Boston Wally (Arroyo, Rengstorf) 124/12-1

5: Peripatetic (Lara, Litfin) 124/10-1

6: El Jefe Cobb (Lindsay, Flores) 119/6-1

7: Silent Sailor (Quinonez, Biehler) 119/9-2

NEW DICE (1) has had 15 tries to break her maiden but has never tried at this low of a level. Should be able to sit behind the speed and roll by them late. SILENT SAILOR (7) has improved his results after dropping in class. Gets an outside post, adds blinkers and switches to Quinonez. COAL TOWN ROAD (2) has tried this level multiple times but has speed for a good barn so can't be dismissed.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Its a Boy (Roman, Sanderson) 122/6-1

2: Whiskey Plank (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf) 122/5-2

3: Exeter (Lopez, Hanson) 122/15-1

4: Thick Haze (Harr, Berndt) 122/8-1

5: Treasure Run (Valenzuela, Rarick) 122/10-1

6: Cave Hill (Lara, Donlin) 122/15-1

7: Robinson (Eikleberry, Lund) 122/10-1

8: Giant Payday (Wade, Eidschun) 122/4-1

9: Bens Malice (Quinonez, Van Winkle) 117/9-2

10: Atomic Candy (Chirinos, Rosin) 122/12-1

WHISKEY PLANK (2) ran a nice race in last from an outside post. Should get a much easier trip today from the inside and will be in prime position to stalk and pounce. GIANT PAYDAY (8) made a premature move around the turn last out and hung late. Wade returns and won three straight with him last winter in Phoenix. BENS MALICE (9) didn't show his customary kick last out. If the kick returns, so does he to the winner's circle.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Summer Fireflys (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/9-2

2: Miss Tater Tot (Lara, Russell) 124/15-1

3: Mia Baby (Conning, Silva) 119/5-2

4: Nine Crowns (Chirinos, Lund) 119/5-1

5: Wrexham (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 119/10-1

6: Up Your Game (Valenzuela, Garrett) 119/6-1

7: Gigglebox (Carter, Russell) 119/12-1

8: Chaos Magic (Harr, Dixon) 119/10-1

9: Swirling Wine (Bridgmohan, Silva) 124/4-1

SWIRLING WINE (9) has tried the turf sprint three times with no results, but two of those were at Gulfstream. Has a year layoff in her running lines but trusting Silva has this well-bred turf sprinter ready to fire. MIA BABY (3) is the "other" Silva and has had two good turf sprints locally but didn't really threaten the winners. Will need to improve. SUMMER FIREFLYS (1) will need a fast pace early to setup her closing kick late.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Brahms Is Who (Lopez, Tranquilino) 122/10-1

2: Cha (Quinonez, Bullene) 117/6-1

3: Inthemistymoonlite (Arroyo, Bethke) 122/15-1

4: All Native (Eikleberry, Rosin) 122/3-1

5: Elsie's Kid (Bridgmohan, Robertson) 122/4-1

6: Milliganmikeandme (Chirinos, Riecken) 117/5-2

7: Navarones Sparkle (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 122/12-1

8: Briar Thicket (Harr, Cline) 124/9-2

BRAHMS IS WHO (1) has raced competitively on the dirt including a five-length romp three back. Cuts back from a mile but will need the speed to back up to help her closing move. MILLIGANMIKEANDME (6) has posted some nice speed figures and also cuts back in distance so will be flying late. CHA (2) could be loose on the lead and is dropping in class. A dangerous combination.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: And Isles (Lara, Litfin) 124/8-1

2: Heart On the Run (Lopez, Rarick) 119/5-2

3: Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela, Silva) 124/12-1

4: Heatin Up (Quinonez, Chleborad) 124/10-1

5: Knight's Honor (Wade, Richard) 124/6-1

6: Frost Warrior (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf) 124/12-1

7: Makemebelieve (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/9-2

8: Olivian (Harr, Cline) 124/10-1

9: Ghost of Genevieve (Lindsay, Silva) 124/4-1

10: Naughtynaughty (Roman, Candelas) 119/20-1

MAKEMEBELIEVE (7) graduated in last and the two horses to return from that race have won their next starts. Bred for the distance/surface and guessing Eikleberry will sit behind the speed and patiently wait. HEART ON THE RUN (2) has good early speed but will need to break alertly and use that speed to lead this fast field. AND ISLES (1) is third off the layoff and returns to her winning distance. Will be passing many late.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Buxterhooter (Eikleberry, Broberg) 124/9-2

2: Hecouldgoalltheway (Valenzuela, Roberts) 124/5-1

3: Most Sandisfactory (Wade, Diodoro) 124/4-1

4: Herbie (Harr, Sanderson) 124/12-1

5: Cashanova (Chirinos, Broberg) 124/6-1

6: Awesome Emmit (Lopez, Williams) 124/15-1

7: Alleycat (Lara, Wong) 124/6-1

8: Big League Benny (Roman, Rhone) 124/12-1

9: Shotgun Rider (Quinonez, Bullene) 124/3-1

SHOTGUN RIDER (9) drops to the bottom level after faring well against better. Gets an outside post to utilize his tactical speed and his speed should be prevalent after the sprint try. MOST SANDISFACTORY (3) won by two lengths in May and hasn't been seen since which is suspicious. If he returns healthy and fit, he's a contender. BUXTERHOOTER (1) has seven wins at the distance but is pace dependent.

9 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: I Cinc Eye Luv U (Valenzuela, Rarick) 119/3-1

2: Timber Lady (Conning, Bedford) 124/20-1

3: Charlies Missile (Lopez, Rarick) 124/8-1

4: Rosehill Road (Quinonez, Anderson) 124/8-1

5: Noel's Angel (Lindsay, Silva Rodriguez) 119/5-1

6: Oh So Bleu (Eikleberry, Robertson) 119/6-1

7: Little Luna (Roman, Tracy) 124/15-1

8: Voodoo Fire (Lara, Litfin) 119/4-1

9: Exodus and Hope (Harr, Anderson) 124/9-2

I CINC EYE LUV U (1) has been facing much better and now drops to the lowest level. Displayed speed in her prior races and that speed will be accentuated at this level. NOEL'S ANGEL (5) showed speed on the turf against special weights in her career debut and now drops in class and tries dirt. OH SO BLEU (6) also drops in class and adds blinkers for top barn.