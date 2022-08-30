JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Ranger Gus (1st race). Value play of the day: Bayou Colonel (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 3, (1,4,6/4,7/2,3,6/1,2,4/1,4), $54.00.

1 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dynamometer (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/2-1

2: Weareinittowinit (Lindsay, Rhone)124/8-1

3: Deputy Law (Lara, Biehler)124/7-2

4: Gone a Lil Lu Hu (Lopez, Smith)124/9-2

5: Ranger Gus (Roman, Robertson)124/8-5

RANGER GUS (5) broke his maiden in his debut against $25K maiden claimers then faced multiple winners in an allowance. Remains at a winnable level, has speed and adds blinkers. DEPUTY LAW (3) has competitive figures and tactical speed so should be able to work out a good trip. DYNAMOMETER (1) graduated in last but that was at the bottom. Competition gets considerably tougher here.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Joker Matt (Bridgmohan, Martinez)117/7-2

2: Souper Fortune (Quinonez, Rosin)124/6-1

3: Gopher Gold (Wade, Biehler)122/9-2

4: Joe Phillips (Lopez, Raven)122/5-2

5: Club Mesquite (Harr, Williams)122/12-1

6: Quantum Leap (Roman, Berndt)122/4-1

7: Hold the Spice (Hernandez, Rhone)122/5-1

QUANTUM LEAP (6) has been competitive on the dirt this meet in his four tries mostly against allowance foes. Switches to the turf for only his second try (even though he's bred for it) and is up for a tag. JOE PHILLIPS (4) has been consistent this meet hitting the board in three-of-four starts. Has good speed and a good post to see how the race unfolds. HOLD THE SPICE (7) has been facing moderate paces which dilute his closing kick. Wants quick fractions early.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Northern Charmer (Conning, Rengstorf)118/9-5

2: Diamond Missy (Quinonez, Rhone)118/7-2

3: Miss Carmen Cibo (Goodwin, Bravo)118/15-1

4: Dropped Cold (Lindsay, Rhone)118/5-1

5: Wild Invasion (Harr, Livingston)118/8-1

6: It's Me (Roman, Berndt)118/2-1

IT'S ME (6) is a well-bred firster from the powerful Berndt barn. Has a nice string of well-spaced workouts and the barn hits with 20% of its newcomers. DROPPED COLD (4) has a race under her belt and that experience could benefit her. Was bet down in her debut, so somebody liked her. NORTHERN CHARMER (1) only has three works (a good sign) including a bullet but must break cleanly from the rail.

4 1 1⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Nofansinthestands (Roman, Campbell)124/15-1

2: Indawin (Hernandez, Martinez)124/6-1

3: All Native (Lara, Rosin)124/6-1

4: Dreaming Biz (Bridgmohan, Berndt)124/3-1

5: Piper Rose (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)124/5-1

6: She B Glamorous (Eikleberry, Johns)124/9-2

7: Hoity Toity (Quinonez, Padilla)124/4-1

8: Starlight Twist (Conning, Wong)124/12-1

9: Merlin's Sister (Barandela, Bedford)119/12-1

DREAMING BIZ (4) drops half in claiming price from the level he won at two back while dominating the field. That was a turf sprint and she stretches out today but she's a proven router too. HOITY TOITY (7) ran a nice third last out while breaking from the 12-post. Much more manageable post today. ALL NATIVE (3) is always in the mix but has yet to break through this meet. She would appreciate a hot pace.

5 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Macedonian Ruler (Lopez, McFarlane)122/8-1

2: War Chest (Hernandez, Richard)122/5-2

3: Samyaza (Roman, Robertson)122/8-1

4: Treasure Run (Arroyo, Rarick)122/15-1

5: Its a Boy (Harr, Sanderson)122/6-1

6: Major Attraction (Wade, Williams)122/4-1

7: King Nate (Quinonez, Rarick)122/15-1

8: Mountain Pine (Lara, Litfin)117/10-1

9: Mishko (Lindsay, Silva)122/12-1

10: That's Not Funny (Bridgmohan, Berndt)119/5-1

11: Perfect Wager (Eikleberry, Broberg)122/6-1

MAJOR ATTRACTION (6) won two back posting a nice speed figure. Last time out, he was making a move before being blocked badly and losing his momentum. Looking for a cleaner trip today. SAMYAZA (3) has been trying to get on the turf this entire meet but was rained off twice. Well-bred for the distance. WAR CHEST (2) had a three-race win streak snapped in last. Trying to regain that form.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hurts So Good (Roman, Robertson)124/3-1

2: Bayou Colonel (Hernandez, Scherer)122/4-1

3: Miami Crockett (Conning, Kenney)122/12-1

4: Optimal Courage (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/2-1

5: Macho Rocco (Harr, Richard)122/8-1

6: Thirty Seconds Out (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/9-2

7: Remember the Maine (Bridgmohan, Campbell)122/8-1

BAYOU COLONEL (2) looks to get a perfect setup. Gets an inside draw with multiple need the lead types and should be able to bide his time until making a late move. OPTIMAL COURAGE (4) is less than a length from four straight wins this meet. Will try to extend his winning streak after Broberg reclaimed him in last. HURTS SO GOOD (1) set blazing early fractions in last going wire-to-wire. Will have to break running to replicate that effort from the rail.

7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shinboro (Roman, Padilla)119/3-1

2: Shattered Dreams (Wade, Bolinger)124/9-2

3: Direct Action (Lindsay, Silva)119/2-1

4: Golden Tribute (Hernandez, Wong)119/5-1

5: Behavin Myself (Lopez, Rengstorf)124/6-1

6: Thirsty Kiss (Bridgmohan, Martinez)119/15-1

7: Causeimchocolate (Harr, Woolley, Jr.)124/8-1

SHINBORO (1) is bred to like two-turns but has yet to show that in last two attempts. He may be loose on the lead dictating terms to his rivals and daring them to catch him. GOLDEN TRIBUTE (4) tried the turf in his local debut but drew the 13-post. Showed some talent on the Tapeta in California but can he transfer that to the dirt? BEHAVIN MYSELF (5) woke up somewhat in last and might be trending in the right direction.

8 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $22,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Special Dipper (Frink, Champagne)124/8-1

2: First Prize Ardis (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/30-1

3: Mountains Are Blue (Cervantes, Livingston)124/6-1

4: Hidden Charms (Beverly Jr., Norton)124/9-2

5: Bhr the Bomb Dot Com (Vega, Johnson)124/15-1

6: Makin It Rayne (Alvidrez, Johnson)124/7-2

7: Wb Dashing Brat (Goodwin, Johnson)124/15-1

8: Redoinit (Smith, Norton)124/5-2

9: Dcr All Fired Up (Harr, Backhaus)124/10-1

10: Trickn Wagon (Estrada, Backhaus)124/8-1

REDOINIT (8) has won three of his last four including a Futurity up north in Fargo for the red-hot Norton barn. Will try to remain in good form. MAKIN IT RAYNE (6) just missed to the top pick in the Futurity and ran respectable in Iowa. Trying to turn the tables on top pick. TRICKN WAGON (10) has won two in a row but faces tougher here.

9 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bv Im Already Taken (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/12-1

2: Ima Southern God (Goodwin, Hardy)124/1-1

3: Iza B Quick (Smith, Norton)124/5-1

4: Peaceful Reign (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/7-2

5: Lafawnduhs Elegants (Beverly Jr., Norton)124/5-2

IMA SOUTHERN GOD (2) broke his maiden down at Remington in May then kept improving in three races at Prairie Meadows. Will try to continue that trend while shipping north. PEACEFUL REIGN (4) just graduated in last and will try to go back-to-back for the great team of Escobedo/Olmstead. IZA B QUICK (3) was just that in breaking his maiden in his career debut for Norton. Could improve in second start.