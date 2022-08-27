JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Future Perfect (9th race). Value play of the day: Noel's Angel (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 5, (3,6,7/6,7/3,4,6/1,2,4,6,8/2), $45.00.

1 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Silver Dash (Hernandez, Broberg)124/9-5

2: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)119/8-1

3: Warrior Boss (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/8-5

4: Runaway Ready (Roman, Robertson)124/9-2

5: Candy Cove (Quinonez, Padilla)124/7-2

CANDY COVE (5) has been facing open company the entire meet, now drops into state-restricted. Appears to be the controlling speed and if he breaks alertly from the outside, watch out. SILVER DASH (1) has done little wrong this meet with two wins and three seconds. Expecting a similar effort. WARRIOR BOSS (3) has won back-to-back races but needs some pace in front of him to help his closing move.

2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kalliniki (Eikleberry, Silva, Jr.)122/2-1

2: Lady Phyllis (Harr, Sanderson)122/12-1

3: Mizzanna (Bridgmohan, Sheehan)124/10-1

4: Silly Notion (Lara, Silva, Jr.)122/7-2

5: Lizz a Bee (Quinonez, Broberg)122/8-1

6: If You Want It (Hernandez, Wong)122/3-1

7: Stars of Bluegrass (Lopez, Asprino)122/9-2

KALLINIKI (1) didn't have the easiest trip in last. Draws the rail and there doesn't appear to be as much speed as in the last so Eikleberry should work a good trip. IF YOU WANT IT (6) was closing in last slaloming between tiring horses. A hot pace and a cleaner trip are the key. SILLY NOTION (4) is the "other" Silva and beat the top pick (and his stablemate) last out but is 0-for 11 at the distance.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Summer Lovin (Lopez, Riecken)124/10-1

2: Tiz Wonderfully (Hernandez, Garrett)124/2-1

3: Superstar Bea (Lara, Silva Rodriguez)124/5-1

4: Big Andy (Wade, Litfin)124/4-1

5: Nora's Legacy (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/5-2

6: Wildwood Maggie (Quinonez, Broberg)124/9-2

WILDWOOD MAGGIE (6) had an awkward start in last but made up a lot of ground while racing wide. Was claimed by Broberg and adds blinkers to help her focus. TIZ WONDERFULY (2) appears to be talented but finds ways to lose including gagging up a four-length lead in the stretch when last seen. NORA'S LEGACY (5) has three wins locally including her last and switches to Eikleberry.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chase the Chaos (Lopez, Diodoro)118/6-1

2: Mister Muldoon (Quinonez, Robertson)118/7-2

3: Kamikaze Blue (Hernandez, Lund)115/8-1

4: Rollercoaster Man (Lara, Raven)118/8-1

5: Public Opinion (Wade, Rarick)118/5-1

6: West Bay (Conning, Livingston)118/12-1

7: Cross the Causeway (Eikleberry, Robertson)118/4-1

8: Red Cents (Roman, Berndt)118/3-1

CROSS THE CAUSEWAY (7) didn't show much in career debut for a good win early barn. Should appreciate the move to two-turns and grass as he's bred for both. RED CENTS (8) is a Minnesota-bred trying open company but is well bred for the distance. Must overcome a tough post in career debut. CHASE THE CHAOS (1) makes his debut for the Diodoro barn and gets the rail.

5 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Pirate Bird (Harr, Stuart)124/10-1

2: Tiger Hunter (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)119/3-1

3: Itwasthedevilsidea (Lopez, Bolinger)124/5-1

4: Dynamometer (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/9-2

5: Bootleggin Posse (Lara, Rengstorf)119/8-1

6: Big Boy McCoy (Barandela, Sweere)119/6-1

7: Passthecat (Hernandez, Hanson)124/2-1

ITWASTHEDEVILSIDEA (3) broke his maiden against special weights (the only horse in the field to do so) three back. Has a good record at the distance and has tactical speed. PASSTHECAT (7) tries hard but is pace dependent. If he gets solid fractions early, it should setup his dependable closing kick. BIG BOY MCCOY (6) should be involved in the early pace and if the pace is moderate, he may be able to take advantage of the five-pound apprentice allowance.

6 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bruce's Girl (Roman, Biehler)124/4-1

2: She's Xtremely Hot (Roman, Robertson)124/7-2

3: Tantima (Lara, Biehler)124/6-1

4: Cupids Love (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/12-1

5: Full Speed Astern (Bridgmohan, Bullene)119/15-1

6: Foxglove (Quinonez, Padilla)124/3-1

7: Danzig Star (Hernandez, Litfin)124/5-2

8: Fat and Furious (Wade, Belvoir)119/6-1

9: Hunter's Magic (Lopez, Litfin)124/8-1

DANZIG STAR (7) has found her home on the grass hitting the board in all four starts on the surface. Has tactical speed and Hernandez in the saddle so should get a winning trip. FOXGLOVE (6) has good speed figures on the lawn but doesn't really have that extra turn of foot needed to win on the grass which might explain the 1-for-15 record on the surface. BRUCE'S GIRL (1) woke up in last but is she trending that way or was that just an anomaly?

7 6 furlongs. State bred. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Alittlebitalexis (Lara, Bethke) (124/15-1

2: Bette'sgotanotion (Arroyo, Livingston)119/8-1

3: Lucy's Lookin Left (Barandela, Robertson)114/9-5

4: I Cinc Eye Luv U (Harr, Rarick)119/2-1

5: Timber Lady (Conning, Bedford)124/12-1

6: Noel's Angel (Hernandez, Silva Rodriguez)119/9-2

7: Exodus and Hope (Roman, Anderson)124/6-1

NOEL'S ANGEL (6) should have won her last but the jockey misjudged the wire. She was tiring late and she's adding distance but it's only her third start and switches to Hernandez. LUCY'S LOOKIN LEFT (3) drops to the lowest level and moves back to a sprint which is where she's had her best results. I CINC EYE LUV U (4) was the odds-on favorite in last and gave an uninspired effort. Needs to rebound.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Miz Cali (Hernandez, Silva)118/9-2

2: Mo Smoking (Wade, Scherer)118/15-1

3: Perfect Princess (Lara, Cline)118/8-1

4: Getoutofmykitchen (Quinonez, Padilla)118/7-2

5: Nelly Too (Harr, Cline)118/6-1

6: Chaparrita (Lindsay, Silva)118/10-1

7: Ice N Lemon (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)118/6-1

8: Cupids Crush (Roman, Robertson)118/2-1

GETOUTOFMYKITCHEN (4) is a well-bred first-time starter for the Padilla barn. Has two bullet-works in preparation and her brother broke his maiden locally in a turf sprint for the same connections. CUPIDS CRUSH (8) ran well but a little green in her debut. Gets an outside post and faces open company. MO SMOKING (2) has the most experience in the field and is bred for the surface switch.

9 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ojitos (Lindsay, Silva)119/6-1

2: Future Perfect (Quinonez, Robertson)124/2-1

3: Saint Charles (Lopez, Biehler)119/5-1

4: Xtreme Mayhem (Roman, Robertson)124/4-1

5: Holdentight (Hernandez, Biehler)124/12-1

6: Valley Vista (Bridgmohan, Campbell)124/8-1

7: Candy Prince (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)124/3-1

FUTURE PERFECT (2) ran well in his seasonal debut at this distance showing speed before tiring late. Had a route on the turf in last which should help with his fitness. CANDY PRINCE (7) beat the top pick in his only turf sprint but had more conditioning at the time. Will have to break cleanly from an outside post. SAINT CHARLES (3) has the only turf sprint victory in the field but needs to reverse his bad form.

For complete entries, morning line odds and more, go to startribune.com/canterburypark.