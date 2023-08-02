JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Coffee Caliente (6th race). Value play of the day: Causeway Surprise (3rd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (2,3,4/1,2/1,3,4,7/1,4,7,8/1), $48.00.

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: O'Babe (Wade, Scherer)122/4-1

2: Artistic Vision (Barajas, Silva)117/6-1

3: Taking Charge Desi (Quinonez, Williams)122/2-1

4: Freebritney (Hernandez, Richard)117/8-5

5: Mamashavnahotflash (Hernandez, Silva)117/5-1

FREEBRITNEY (4) makes her first start since running poorly at Oaklawn this spring. However, that was going two turns against much better A couple nice workouts to prepare for her first race back. O'BABE (1) has three career wins and two locally. Will try to take advantage of the inside draw with her tactical speed. TAKING CHARGE DESI (3) ran evenly in last and was claimed. Would appreciate a fast early pace.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Release the Beast (Ulloa, Hanson)124/6-1

2: Push Through (Sosa, Gutierrez)119/12-1

3: Joker Matt (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)124/9-5

4: Ghost Stalker (Roman, Padilla)124/5-2

5: Political Riot (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/4-1

6: Chest Candy (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/5-1

JOKER MATT (3) drops in class and switches to the leading rider. Has raced evenly recently but will try to stalk the frontrunners and pounce late for the high percentage barn. GHOST STALKER (4) has consistently posted good speed figures on the dirt but is somewhat pace dependent. A hot early pace would benefit his late closing kick. PUSH THROUGH (2) is third off the layoff and makes a jockey change.

3 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Causeway Surpise (Lopez, Rengstorf)119/3-1

2: Total Surprise (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/6-5

3: Kal El (Wade, Bethke)124/2-1

4: Red's Mr Z (Sosa, Rarick)114/12-1

5: Charismo (Glass, Stankey)119/8-1

CAUSEWAY SURPRISE (1) drops from maiden special weight to maiden claiming, adds blinkers to increase his focus and gets an inside post position. Lopez might try to be aggressive from the start. TOTAL SURPRISE (2) has been under 5/2 in six of his eight career starts but has yet to graduate. Has been close many times with six seconds but must question his will to win. KAL EL (3) also drops into the claiming ranks but tends to run with the pack.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shes Got the Power (Wade, Silva, Jr.)124/6-1

2: Bid for Power (Quinonez, Chleborad)124/8-1

3: Imminent Threat (Hernandez, Robertson)124/4-1

4: Lookin So Lucky (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/2-1

5: Mizzanna (Harr, Sheehan)124/15-1

6: Royal Bonus (Roman, Espinoza)124/5-1

7: Dreaming Biz (Bridgmohan, Berndt)124/3-1

LOOKIN SO LUCKY (4) drops steeply down the claiming ladder for a high percentage barn. Should be able to use her tactical speed to sit behind the speed making her move when needed. DREAMING BIZ (7) tries for two straight for the leading barn. Loves the Shakopee sod hitting the board in 12-of-17 starts. Will be flying late. SHES GOT THE POWER (1) is the other Silva entry and while her barnmate will be up front early, this one will be saving ground for her late move.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Seeking Splendor (Barajas, Silva)122/8-1

2: Bugler (Wade, Kenney)122/9-2

3: Black Limo (Hernandez, Rarick)124/6-1

4: Smooth Scat (Valenzuela, Rosin)117/10-1

5: Martini Blu (Gallardo, Robertson)122/8-1

6: Run Lea Run (Sosa, Rarick)117/10-1

7: Don't Box Me In (Hernandez, Berndt)124/2-1

8: Zoffa (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)122/7-2

ZOFFA (8) returns to the main track after a couple grass tries. Faced some hard-knocking claimers in the winter/spring at Oaklawn Park and should be able to sit behind the speed and wear them down late. DON'T BOX ME IN (7) went wire-to-wire to crush his foes in last but will face more early pressure here. If he can shake loose and control the pace, he'll be tough to catch. SEEKING SPLENDOR (1) is two-for-three locally on the main track and will save ground on the rail.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Coffee Caliente (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)114/5-2

2: Riding the Train (Valenzuela, Spencer)124/15-1

3: Cross the Causeway (Gallardo, Robertson)119/9-2

4: Coastal Waters (Hernandez, Lund)124/8-1

5: Future Perfect (Gallardo, Robertson)124/10-1

6: Mendelssohn Joy (Harr, Litfin)119/6-1

7: Board Certified (Quinonez, Rhone)124/4-1

8: Modern Science (Wade, Berndt)124/7-2

9: Mark in Greeley (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/5-1

COFFEE CALIENTE (1) chased a loose leader in last and just failed to catch him. Gets in light with an apprentice aboard and should be able to make his own trip with the rail draw. MODERN SCIENCE (8) is often battling to the wire but rarely gets there first. Cuts back in distance and the connections shouldn't be discounted. BOARD CERTIFIED (7) is trying for two-straight but faces tougher today.

7 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Comeback Darling (Ramirez, Geditz)124/3-1

2: I Aint No Caboose (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)124/9-2

3: Redhotmama (Harr, Geditz)124/6-1

4: Snowing Confetti (Frink, Hanson)124/2-1

5: Phelicitous (Gallardo, McDaniel)124/8-1

6: Copy Em Zoomin (Cervantes, Deshazo)124/7-2

SNOWING CONFETTI (4) ran well in career debut down at Remington and then was bumped at the break while racing on the rail in last. Middle post and a good break could be the key. COMEBACK DARLING (1) has been posting solid speed figures against better and improving in every race but need to break alertly to have a chance. COPY EM ZOOMIN (6) is coming out of a key race in Fargo a couple weeks ago but must improve.

8 300 yards. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kool Susie (Gutierrez, Norton)125/5-2

2: Agents Lil Doll (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)125/9-2

3: Shakalah (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/9-5

4: Shes Wheelie Fast (Valenzuela, Norton)127/5-1

5: Lupito (Frink, Geditz)125/6-1

6: Guys Model T (Harr, Livingston)127/8-1

SKAKALAH (3) makes her meeting debut for top connections. Escobedo/Olmstead win a lot of races together and this filly may appreciate a change of scenery. SHES WHEELIE FAST (4) ran some competitive races locally two years ago and ran well in her first race back at Fargo. Might improve off that start. KOOL SUSIE (1) had two placing at Canterbury last year and starts for a good barn.