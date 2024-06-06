Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Victorious Vanda (5th race). Value play of the day: Battlin C J (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1 (1,3,4,5/2,6/2,3,4,6/1,5,6/9), $48.

1. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Birdie Machine (Valenzuela, Berndt)124/9-2

2: Franz (Fuentes, Hanson)124/7-2

3: Yo Dawg (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)124/6-5

4: Clear the Coast (Rodriguez, Woolley, Jr.)119/5-1

5: Coastal Fog (Morales, Silva, Jr.)124/4-1

YO DAWG (3) just won in dominate fashion less than two weeks ago and was claimed. Third off the layoff and his new connections wins with 21 percent of their first starts for the new barn. CLEAR THE COAST (4) has effective early speed and the barn is starting to heat up. Has options because of his versatility. COASTAL FOG (5) was also claimed out of his last win by the conditioner of the top choice. His speed figures are a cut below.

2. One mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Grunder (Ceballos, Rengstorf)122/9-2

2: Total Surprise (Roman, Rengstorf)122/3-1

3: Infinite Moro (Carmona, Rengstorf)117/8-1

4: Panzer Pride (Valenzuela, Rarick)122/4-1

5: Color Me Legendary (Morales, Silva, Jr.)122/5-1

6: West Island (Quinonez, Rivelli)122/2-1

WEST ISLAND (6) appears to be the lone speed and he gets brave when he's alone on the lead. Won his last wire-to-wire and his trainer is one of the best claiming trainers in the game. TOTAL SURPRISE (2) gets back to his preferred surface and drops to a more realistic level. Is first or second in seven-of-eight locally. COLOR ME LEGENDARY (5) starts for a high percentage outfit and returns to dirt.

3. One mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Goose Drank Wine (Rodriguez, Rushton)122/12-1

2: Overly Lucky (Quinonez, Donlin)124/5-2

3: Thick Haze (Valenzuela, Roberts)122/4-1

4: Cliff Diver (Fuentes, Rengstorf)122/9-2

5: Knighted (Harr, Muckey)122/6-1

6: Cousvinnysacanuck (Da Silva, Silva, Jr.)122/5-1

7: Mulberry Street (Barajas, Silva)122/9-2

8: Vitale (Barandela, Ramaekers)122/8-1

9: Super Wise (Carmona, Scherer)117/8-1

CLIFF DIVER (4) has had tough outside post positions in his last two down in Texas. Returns to the grass with a better post draw so he should be able to save ground early and pounce late. OVER LUCKY (2) has only had 3 starts in almost three years but won his last off a long layoff. Might expect a slight regression. THICK HAZE (3) has six wins on the local lawn and will be making up ground late.

4. 5 furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Battlin C J (Sanchez, Berndt)119/4-1

2: Rockinmyfeatherboa (Roman, Kenney)119/15-1

3: Minnesota Rose (Quinonez, Padilla)119/6-1

4: Haute Charlotte (Lara, Riecken)124/12-1

5: Kookyberry (Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/9-5

6: Baby Doll Peach (Valenzuela, Berndt)124/5-1

7: Digs and Diamonds (Rodriguez, Donlin)124/15-1

8: Grace A'lace (Ceballos, Bethke)124/8-1

9: Sassy Mama (Da Silva, Bethke)119/10-1

BATTLIN C J (1) probably needed her last race after the long layoff. Should improve off of that start and is bred for the distance. Will need to break sharply to optimize the inside post. KOOKYBERRY (5) has hit the board in all three turf tries. Might need a race to see her best. BABY DOLL PEACH (6) only has one career start last year and was bet down. The first three finishers of that key race won their next start.

5. 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mo Mesa (Fuentes, Williams)119/8-1

2: Josh's Drama (Lindsay, VanWinkle)119/5-1

3: Blues Traffic (Arroyo, Rhone)124/20-1

4: Ridin Solo (Carmona, Bethke)114/20-1

5: Red's Mr Z (Da Silva, Rarick)124/15-1

6: Found Jordan (Harr, Peters)124/3-1

7: Ll's Classy Dude (Barandela, McKinley)124/15-1

8: B L's Concerto (Rodriguez, Donlin)124/12-1

9: Victorious Vanda (Quinonez, Berndt)119/5-2

10: Latin Force (Roman, VanWinkle)119/9-2

VICTORIOUS VANDA (9) ran evenly in his career debut on opening night after breaking tardily. Gets Lasix for the first time and should appreciate the stretch out to two turns. The trainer wins at 42% second time out. MO MESA (1) faced open company this spring at Oaklawn and struggled. Will welcome trying state-breds today and will attempt to save ground on the inside. LATIN FORCE (10) ran valiantly in last just missing on the turf but can he transfer that form to the dirt.

6. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Holy Moly Shipman (Barajas, Silva)119/20-1

2: Mark of Victory (Rodriguez, Lund)124/3-1

3: Hattie Bloom (Quinonez, Scherer)119/5-2

4: C C's Heart (Da Silva, Scherer)119/6-1

5: Raetastic (Valenzuela, Rosin)119/8-1

6: Two Practical (Carmona, Robertson)114/9-2

7: Aunt Alex (Fuentes, Riecken)119/8-1

8: Collier (Harr, Litfin)119/10-1

9: Diamond Dee (Roman, Lund)119/12-1

TWO PRACTICAL (6) earned a nice second in her last start in Arkansas while closing late. Hall of fame trainer will have her well prepared and the bug boy carries five-pounds less than her rivals. HATTIE BLOOM (3) just missed in last at Hawthorne. A repeat of that effort might be enough today. MARK OF VICTORY (2) is often in the mix at the wire but has yet to graduate having placed six times.

7. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Derby. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Averys Treasure (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/5-2

2: Streak N Quartz (Frink, Hanson)125/6-1

3: Comeback Darling (Estrada, Geditz, Jr.)125/3-1

4: Sugar Rushh (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/9-5

5: Kqs Dreaming (Ramirez, Geditz, Jr.)125/15-1

6: Brother Tommy (Harr, Livingston)125/15-1

7: Redhotmama (Hernandez, Geditz, Jr.)125/12-1

SUGAR RUSHH (4) won a stakes and took third in another locally last summer. Starts for the top barn and his race in May at Remington was to prepare him for today. Needs to break alertly. COMEBACK DARLING (3) had two wins here as a two-year-old and beat the top pick on the square in the Minnesota Futurity. AVERYS TREASURE (1) is the "other" Olmstead along with the top pick and his speed figures fit here.

8. 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: L Conejo (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)124/9-2

2: Relentless Deal (Ramirez, Stein)124/8-1

3: Nova Wagon (Ramirez, Stein)124/10-1

4: Da Lie Lah (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/7-2

5: Dashing Muy Macha (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/6-1

6: Kiss My White Socks (Triana Jr., Swan)124/2-1

7: Jjs Sweet and Sassy (Navarrete, Jr., Stein)124/8-1

8: Shez Got Rhythm (Estrada, Geditz, Jr.)124/12-1

DA LIE LAH (4) is certainly bred to be a winner. Is a full sister to three siblings that each won over $200K including Dickey Bob. Definitely tough to win first out in a stakes race but the connections are more than capable. KISS MY WHITE SOCKS (6) ran well in his two starts in Oklahoma against open company so should appreciate the class relief. DASHING MUY MACHA (5) caught an off track in career debut. Might improve on a fast track.