KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Griffin Jax made his first start as a Twin in this very ballpark three months ago Sunday, and though it didn't go well that day — Jax allowed six runs in five innings — he looked like a potential candidate for the 2022 rotation when he allowed only one run in each of his next three starts.

Jax will likely get another look next spring, but it's hard to consider him a likely starter, not the way he has pitched since early August. He's given up 33 runs in his last 33 innings, with at least one home run in each start. But the rookie righthander gets one more chance to make a positive impression tonight at 6:10, when he's back at Kauffman Stadium for the second time.

Lefthander Kris Bubic will make his fourth start against the Twins; Bubic has allowed eight earned runs in 16 2/3 innings against Minnesota this year. The Twins are trying to snap a two-game skid that on Friday mathematically consigned them to last place for the first time since 2015.

Another rookie, lefthander Charlie Barnes, will start for the Twins in the season finale on Sunday, the team announced Saturday, after Barnes was activated in place of Friday's losing pitcher, John Gant. A mild groin strain has put Gant on the injured list for the second and final time this season.

Rain is expected to interrupt tonight's game, but probably not enough to prevent it from being played. Should the showers linger, however, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the teams would indeed make up the game in a season-ending doubleheader on Sunday.

Here are the lineups for tonight's game:

TWINS

Buxton CF

Garver C

Donaldson 3B

Sanó DH

Rooker LF

Arraez 2B

Astudillo 1B

Simmons SS

Cave RF

—

Jax RHP

==

ROYALS

Merrifield 2B

Lopez SS

Perez DH

Benintendi LF

Santana 1B

Dozier RF

Mondesi 3B

Taylor CF

Gallagher C

—

Bubic LHP