Toronto Blue Jays (86-69, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (69-86, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (7-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Twins: Griffin Jax (3-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +160, Blue Jays -186; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Toronto will play on Sunday.

The Twins are 36-41 in home games in 2020. Minnesota has slugged .421 this season. Byron Buxton leads the team with a mark of .594.

The Blue Jays are 43-38 in road games. Toronto has slugged .461 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .605.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-1. Robbie Ray earned his 13th victory and George Springer went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. John Gant took his 10th loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 31 home runs and is slugging .502.

Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 84 extra base hits and 99 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by one run

Blue Jays: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Max Kepler: (illlness), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Joakim Soria: (covid-19), Hyun Jin Ryu: (neck), David Phelps: (right lat), Thomas Hatch: (hamstring), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (finger), Cavan Biggio: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.