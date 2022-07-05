Major champions Jason Day and Stewart Cink are among the latest commitments to play in the 3M Open in Blaine in two weeks.

So, too, are nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker, three-time winner Brendan Steele and last week's winner at the John Deere Classic, J.T. Poston.

The 156-man field includes players who have won 34 times on the PGA Tour the past two seasons. Seven, including Cink, have won in 2022. Cink will play the 3M Open for the third time, Day for the second time.

A former No. 1 world-ranked player, Day has 12 PGA Tour victories, including the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. He is currently ranked 140th in the world.

Cink, 49, has eight PGA Tour victories. He beat Tom Watson for the 2009 British Open championship and has finished in the top 3 in all four majors in his career. He is currently ranked 95th.

That makes five major winners committed. The other three are Masters champs Hideki Matsuyama and Danny Willett and U.S. Open champ Lucas Glover.