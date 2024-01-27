MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 30 points and eight rebounds, reserve Ziaire Williams added 17 points and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 107-106 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Luke Kennard finished with 15 points — all on 3-pointers — and six assists as the Grizzlies won their third straight.

Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 27 points while Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and nine assists. Franz Wagner finished with 18 points for Orlando, which has lost seven of nine.

Orlando's Jalen Suggs suffered a bruised left knee in the first quarter and did not return.

The Grizzlies built the first double-digit lead of the game in the third quarter and stretched it to 11 early in the fourth, but the Magic rallied behind Banchero, who had 12 points in the final period. His 3-pointer with 2:54 left cut the Memphis lead to 105-103, and Wagner's two free throws with 28.7 seconds left brought the Magic within 107-106.

The Orlando defense caused a shot-clock violation with 4.7 seconds left, giving the Magic the final possession. The ball came in to Banchero, who passed to Joe Ingles for a 3-point attempt from the left wing. It bounced out.

Memphis improved to 5-15 at home; the Grizzlies are 13-12 in away games.

The teams exchanged leads in the first half while the Magic dealt with foul trouble for Banchero, who picked up three in the first quarter, and the injury to Suggs.

There were 12 lead changes and and 10 ties before halftime. An 18-7 push by Memphis to close the half gave the Grizzlies a 68-59 lead, the largest for either team at that point.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Phoenix on Sunday.

Grizzlies: At Indianapolis on Sunday.

___

