Former Vikings defensive end Jared Allen, the four-time first-team All-Pro who ranks 12th on the NFL's career sacks list, is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the second straight year.

In his second year of eligibility, Allen is one of 15 modern-era finalists who will be discussed when the selection committee meets virtually on Jan. 18.

Joining Allen are three first-year eligible candidates — defensive end DeMarcus Ware, receiver Andre Johnson and returner Devin Hester. Offensive tackle Willie Anderson and linebacker Patrick Willis are first-time finalists who have been eligible before.

The rest of the modern-era field includes defensive back Ronde Barber, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, safety LeRoy Butler, receiver Torry Holt, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, linebacker Zach Thomas, receiver Reggie Wayne and defensive tackle Bryant Young.

The committee may select up to five modern-era players for the Class of 2022. Also being considered this year are Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch in the coach, contributor and senior categories, respectively.

Allen, a fourth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2004, played for four teams and retired after playing in Super Bowl 50 with the Panthers. In 2007 with the Chiefs, he earned his first first-team All-Pro selection and led the league in sacks with 15 ½ while playing only 14 games due to a league suspension.

The Chiefs shipped him to the Vikings for a first- and two third-round picks before the 2008 draft. Considered a character risk at the time, Allen never missed a game as a Viking. He had 85 ½ sacks in 96 games and helped the Vikings to the playoffs in 2008, 2009 and 2012.

Allen sacked Aaron Rodgers 7 ½ times in two games in 2009. The Vikings won both with Brett Favre at quarterback. Allen also had an NFL-leading and Vikings team-record 22 sacks in 2011.