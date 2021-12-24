'Yearly Departed'

For the second year in a row, a group of up-and-coming female stand-ups are saluting the past year with the kind of zingers that would make Dean Martin raise his glass. This edition isn't as star-studded as the 2020 edition but it does have a guest appearance from Jane Fonda, who proves she can be just as wickedly funny as any club comic. Meg Stalter, who stole many a scene as an inept assistant in "Hacks," commits the same crime here. Amazon Prime

'The Real Charlie Chaplin'

If you know little or next to nothing about the great silent-film star, you're the target audience for this documentary. Pearl Mackie ("Doctor Who") narrates this basic lesson, starting with the Tramp's poverty-stricken childhood. The film doesn't skip over Chaplin's dark side, which includes his lifelong obsession with teenage girls, but this is mostly a celebration. If only the filmmakers had made more time for clips and analysis from modern-day comedians. Showtime

'Insecure'

After five critically acclaimed seasons, Issa Rae's groundbreaking series comes to an end. Recent episodes have been wrapping up story lines — although it's still not clear which hunk Rae's character will end up with. But watching her find true love was never the sitcom's biggest draw. The real magic was in rooting for strong but unstable women, learning to spread their wings with more than just a little help from their friends. It's hard to say goodbye, but it's exciting to imagine what Rae does next. 9 p.m. Sunday, HBO. Documentary "Insecure: The End," premieres at 9 p.m. Monday, HBO.

'The Book of Boba Fett'

At some point the "Star Wars" franchise will run out of spinoff ideas, right? Maybe not. There's every reason to believe that this new adventure series will be just as action-packed and addictive as "The Mandalorian." Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen play the main bounty hunters. What are the chances that Harrison Ford's Han Solo will pop up? Never tell me the odds. Wednesday on Disney Plus

'Crime Scene: Times Square Killer'

For those who prefer to get their horror fix from true-crime docs, this three-parter about a string of Manhattan murders won't disappoint. But the miniseries, produced by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, is much more than a whodunit. It does a nice job of showing how AIDS and women's advocacy groups helped lead to the Disneyfication of one of the America's most notorious pornography districts. Wednesday on Netflix