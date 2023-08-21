Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota United's newly reacquired midfielder Ján Gregus needed little more than 15 minutes to score the winning goal in his team's 2-0 victory at New York City FC on Sunday night.

Subbed in for injured attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane just before halftime, Gregus' goal in the 53rd minute stood as the winner on a night both teams returned from a five-week break from MLS play.

His goal came after NYCFC failed to clear the ball and Gregus took not one, not two, but three touches before he delivered a right-footed strike from beyond 25 yards that deflected off a New York City defender and evaded the goalkeeper.

Second-half sub Mender García scored the second goal in stoppage time.

NYCFC forward Julián Fernández drew what appeared to be a foul from Loons defender Micky Tapias inside the 6-yard box in the 84th minute, but video review ruled no penalty kick.

Fernández earlier missed an open goal with a short-range shot. Not long after that, Loons keeper Dayne St. Clair saved an own goal while on the ground when he reached for a rolling ball that deflected off center back Michael Boxall and stopped it just before the goal line.

It was the Loons' sixth road victory this season, four more than the two games they've won at home.

The Loons brought Gregus back to the team with whom he signed as a designated player in December 2018. He played three seasons in Minnesota before he left for San Jose in 2022 and then signed with Nashville for this season.

Gregus scored twice in 63 regular-season games during his three seasons in Minnesota. That included 57 starts. He also had 18 assists.

The Loons traded a 2024 second-round draft pick and $75,000 in general allocation money for Gregus early this month, looking for midfielder help after Kervin Arriaga's season-ending knee injury.

Gregus gives the Loons another option for set pieces. He took a long free kick shortly after he entered the game, but it went harmlessly wide.

Loons coach Adrian Heath said he expected Gregus to step back onto the field without missing a beat — and he did.

Gregus entered the game in the 39th minute for Hlongwane, who left the game after being helped with a leg injury.

Hlongwane entered Sunday's game with 15 goals in all competitions this season. He scored seven in Leagues Cup play alone, second only to Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi's 10. All of Hlongwane's goals came inside the 18-yard box, the most by a player during the tournament. Hlongwane also has six goals in MLS games and two in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Loons hadn't played at NYCFC since a 3-1 loss in June 2017, the Loons' inaugural season. The teams had met just once in the past four years and that was a 1-0 New York City victory at Allianz Field in May 2022.

NYCFC hadn't played a game since Aug. 3 after it lost a first-round Leagues Cup knockout stage game 1-0 to rival New York Red Bulls.

The Loons played five Leagues Cup games, reaching the quarterfinals before they lost at Nashville 5-0, playing a man short for most of it. They advanced with Chicago out of their three-team group and beat Columbus and Toluca of Mexico's Liga MX, both in penalty-kick shootouts.

Heath slightly adjusted his starting by moving Joseph Rosales from the left-back position he assumed during Leagues Cup play up to a left-side attacking spot.

Sang-Bin Jeong came on in the 68th minute for Loons star Emanuel Reynoso after Reynoso picked up a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Gregus, García, Franco Fragapane, Ishmael Tajouri-Shradi and Sang Bin were among the group that started the game on the bench as potential substitutes.

The teams played a scoreless first half in which New York City FC dictated much of the play and had the better scoring chances. The Loons' best came when Hlongwane's left-footed touch on a pass from striker Teemu Pukki went just over the crossbar in the 18th minute.

NYCFC scored a goal in the 64th minute that was ruled offside, and VAR upheld the call on the field.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.