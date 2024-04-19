Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CHICAGO — Jameson Taillon allowed one run over five innings in his first start this season after recovering from a strained back, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Miami Marlins 8-3 on Friday.

Nico Hoerner doubled twice for the Cubs, who have won five of six.

Miami fell to an NL-worst 4-16.

Taillon (1-0), in the second season of a $68 million, four-year contract, did not pitch in any spring training games, then made a pair of minor league rehab outings on April 7 and 12.

The 32-year-old right-hander gave up three hits, struck out four and walked none. He threw 73 pitches, including 27 fastballs that averaged 93.7 mph.

''I thought he was very sharp,'' Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. ''He got ahead and finished at-bats quickly."

Taillon retired his first 10 batters and had a 7-0 lead before Bryan De La Cruz hit his fourth home run this season.

''It felt good,'' Taillon said. ''It just helps confirm a little bit some of the things we worked on.''

A.J. Puk (0-4) gave up career highs of seven runs and seven hits in three innings, walking three.

''That's a really good lineup, so when you're behind, you're giving them a really good chance,'' Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. ''He paid the price for it.''

Cody Bellinger's run-scoring single and Dansby Swanson's RBI double put Chicago ahead in the first, Hoerner doubled in a run in the second and Miguel Amaya had a two-run double with two outs in a four-run third.

Nick Gordon had a two-run single in the ninth off Colten Brewer, who finished a six-hitter.

Miami's Tim Anderson, a two-time All-Star during eight seasons with the White Sox, was 0 for 3 in his first game in Chicago since signing with the Marlins.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: OF Ian Happ left after six innings because of left hamstring tightness.

UP NEXT

The teams play a split doubleheader Saturday because of Thursday night's rainout. Miami LHP Jesús Luzardo (0-2, 7.65 ERA) faces RHP Javier Assad (2-0, 2.16) in the opener and prospect RHP Roddery Muñoz is expected to make his big league debut against LHP Shota Imanaga (2-0, 0.00) in the second game.

