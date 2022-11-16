Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WASHINGTON — Noah Freidel scored 23 points as James Madison beat Howard 95-69 on Tuesday night.

Freidel had six rebounds for the Dukes (4-0). Terrence Edwards scored 19 points while shooting 8 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. Vado Morse recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Bison (2-3) were led in scoring by Elijah Hawkins, who finished with 18 points, eight assists and two steals. Howard also got 16 points from William Settle. In addition, Bryce Harris finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.