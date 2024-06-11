Minneapolis leaders and friends remembered the life of fallen Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell Tuesday at a memorial service in Maple Grove.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara were among those to eulogize the officer who was praised for his kindness and bravery throughout his life and in his final call on May 30.

Here are some excerpts from the remarks made during the memorial.

'Jamal was courageous to his core'

Officer Jamal Mitchell exemplified the very best of our city. He was a hero. He loved. And looking around this room today, what is exceedingly clear is we all loved him right back. It's notable that he chose the profession of policing post-2020. It's even more notable that he affirmatively chose Minneapolis. Of all the places in the world, of all the professions in the world, of all the cities in the world, he chose us.

Officer Jamal Mitchell was here for a reason.

On just his third day as a Minneapolis police department officer, he ran into a burning building to save an elderly couple, putting his own life at risk.

Officer Jamal Mitchell was so deeply committed to our city of Minneapolis. And on May 30, he gave his life serving while serving it, demonstrating unmatched bravery, courage, dedication and service. He was the epitome of a public servant and a courageous police officer, and we were so lucky to have him.

— Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Jamal did not hesitate to answer that final call for service and he lived up to the highest standards of the Minneapolis Police Department and the policing profession itself. for Jamal's courageous, selfless and unequivocally heroic actions on that day he has been posthumously honored with the Minneapolis police highest honors the Medal of Honor and the Purple Heart.

As a police officer Jamal served honorably and he was loyal and faithful to his oath until the very end. Such is the sad fate of far too many police officers lately. One day you're helping someone who is grateful and good. The next day you're confronting the evil of someone who has no regard for their own life, let alone the life of others. We know the pain Jamal's family is experiencing is something that just cannot be put into words. Jamal was just trying to provide aid to someone he thought was in need of help. And he was so suddenly and without warning, and violently taken from us.

Public safety is a responsibility that all members of society have a role to play in and share. Everyone in the criminal justice system has a job to do. And in order for that system to work, everyone must do their job and do their part. But everyone in the community as well has the responsibility to achieve public safety. And in Minneapolis, police and community are a whole lot closer than a lot of people would have you want to believe.

But the policing profession itself is different from other jobs. People like Jamal agree to show up on behalf of others. agree to work nights and weekends when so many people expect to work from home. People like Jamal agreed to miss holidays, miss their children's birthdays to go and answer the call and try and keep innocent people safe.

Jamal was the epitome of being courageous and compassionate in this profession. He was a shining example for all of us to follow. As a Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal rose to every challenge. He was the go-to guy when you needed someone to start early or stay late. He was respectful. He had a friendly demeanor and absolutely excellent interpersonal skills. As a man Jamal was intentional about being a role model for young people and an example for countless others. It is not how he died that make him truly heroic. It is how he lived his life as a man up until the very end.

We will ensure Jamal's memory will endure forever. And we will never forget. Farewell Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell number 4819. Until we meet again. We love you. We miss you. We will honor your legacy forever. May God watch over your family and may God bless the Minneapolis Police Department.

— Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara

He was the hero that the city of Minneapolis needed. I had the pleasure of being sworn in with Jamal, going through the academy with Jamal. I also have had the honor of calling him one of my closest friends.

He had a very bright future ahead of him. I'm still in utter shock about the events that unfolded.

As a police officer, you are consistently engaged with people on the worst day of their lives. You witness tragedy and see genuine pain.

Words cannot express the emotions that I had when I found out that there was a fallen Minneapolis police officer. There are not words to explain the emotions that exist when you find out that that fallen police officer was somebody who you consider a brother.

As soon as I found out there was an officer down, Mitchell was actually my first call. It's still so painful to imagine what his family is going through.

Jamal lived for his family. Jamal loved them unconditionally. Jamal never missed an event for his kids, to include plays, dance recitals, birthdays. He did all of this on top of working a good amount of overtime, volunteering with the community and with the other demands that come with being a police officer.

Jamal always had your back. He was always someone you could count on. If you were lucky enough to call Jamal your friend, you could count on him amping you up, celebrating your accomplishments and successes.

— Luke Weatherspoon, Minneapolis police officer

On February 28, I attended a memorial service in Eden Prairie for the three fallen heroes in Burnsville. It was the most impactful experience I've ever had around officers, first responders.

Sitting in that chair that day, listening to stories being shared by their peers, I never would have nor could I ever have imagined I'd be speaking at a service about my friend Jamal.

In making his decision to become an officer, he came to me and he asked if I would support him in being a reference on his application. I've seen a lot over the decade working to support first responders and for one minute I hesitated. Not because Jamal wouldn't be qualified or an absolutely incredible officer but rather because I selfishly knew I wasn't going to be able to convince him to become an officer down the street or out in the suburbs. He wanted to be an officer that would make an impact. And boy did he.

One of the questions on the referral questionnaire read describe the applicant's character and reputation. I remember thinking to myself how do you describe a man like Jamal without sounding insincere? He was always happy, with that Colgate smile. He had tons of energy, he was the first to say hello to someone new. An incredible father. And just genuinely the type of person you want it to be around.

The day after Jamal's passing our whole neighborhood got together to grieve and share stories about Jamal. During that gathering, one of our neighbors stood up and said if you were to offer me 1 million dollars to say one bad thing about Jamal, I simply wouldn't be able to do it.

What does that tell you about his character and reputation? It tells me that he's exactly the type of officer that we need more of in the community. The stories you hear about him are ones you'd expect to hear about you'd expect to hear from a dedicated tenured officer, not one that served Minneapolis for less than two years.

However, as we've heard today, Jamal in fact was a decorated officer. In Jamal fashion, on his third day, he ran into that burning home to save the lives of an elderly couple and I remember just a couple of days later, looking into his son Jalen's eyes, telling him his dad was a hero. He was so proud of you, Jamal.

— Chris Dunker, friend