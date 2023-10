Tap the bookmark to save this article.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A government official in Jamaica was arrested and charged with abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl, police said Tuesday.

Tyrone Guthrie, 45, is councilor of the Truro division in the parish of Westmoreland and was charged after turning himself into police on Monday.

Authorities said the girl went to Guthrie's home in June to help do his hair and was allegedly raped after she was prevented from leaving upon finishing the job.

Guthrie could not be immediately reached for comment.

The People's National Party has removed Guthrie from his position.