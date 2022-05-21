OMAHA – Jake Cave hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the St. Paul Saints to a 4-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday night in a Class AAA game.

The victory ended Saints losing streaks of 11 games overall and 12 on the road.

Royce Lewis led off the game with a walk. Alex Kirilloff singled and Jermaine Palacios walked, and Cave followed with his grand slam to left field.

Both teams were held to six hits.

Lewis played left field and went 0-for-3. Kirilloff is batting .340 and Lewis .306 for the Saints.

Dereck Rodriguez (2-0) pitched the first five innings for the Saints, giving up three hits and one run. Jordan Gore gave up a ninth-inning run but picked up a save.