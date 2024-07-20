Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DENVER — Jake Cave hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning in the Colorado Rockies' 7-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Cave also doubled as a pinch hitter in the seventh, and Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar added homers for the Rockies. Colorado has 15 home runs in its last four games.

Cave hit a 410-foot shot to right field off Ty Rogers (1-3), the 31-year-old outfielder's third homer in 10 games after going without one in his first 66 games of the season.

Doyle hit a 434-foot homer in the sixth, his fifth in the past seven games and 10th since June 28.

Tovar's solo shot in the eighth gave the Rockies their final run of the night. He has three homers in the past two games.

Jalen Beeks (6-4) threw a perfect 1 1/3 innings for the victory.

Rogers allowed three earned runs in just a third of an inning.

Though he struggled with control at times, walking four batters, Giants starter Kyle Harrison gave up just one hit in five shutout innings while striking out six. In two outings at Coors Field this season, he hasn't given up a run in 12 innings.

Thairo Estrada tripled in two runs for the Giants in the second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant (left rib contusion) started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday and could return to the team as soon as Monday, with manager Bud Black noting that the former National League MVP ''feels good and ready to go.''

Giants: LHP Kolton Ingram cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento. … LHP Alex Young was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets. Neither Ingram nor Young appeared this season for San Francisco.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Freeland (1-3, 6.00 ERA) was set to start for Colorado on Saturday against RHP Logan Webb (7-7, 3.47).

