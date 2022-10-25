Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Lakeville North junior forward Jack Robison became the fourth Panthers player to choose Wisconsin to play college basketball in the past five years.

Robison, who announced his decision Tuesday on social media, follows teammate Nolan Winter, who chose the Badgers over the Gophers earlier this fall.

A versatile 6-7 playmaker, Robison had scholarship offers from the Gophers, Nebraska and St. Thomas. He was rated as a three-star prospect and No. 3 player in the state's 2024 class by 247Sports.com.

Although not a main target for his home state program, Robison saw the best fit across the border after visiting the Badgers on Oct. 21.

Winter, the No. 2 player in Minnesota's 2023 prep class, strongly considered playing for the Gophers after his official visit last month. His dad, Trevor, was a member of the U's vacated 1997 Final Four team.

The Badgers, who were co-Big Ten champions last season, are currently led by former Lakeville North forward Tyler Wahl, who is their top returning scorer. They landed big man Nate Reuvers from the same high school in 2017.

Second-year Gophers coach Ben Johnson's 2023 class doesn't include any Minnesotans, but he received high-profile commitments from five-star California center Dennis Evans and four-star Illinois guard Cameron Christie.