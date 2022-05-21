Jack Kelly went 3-for-5 with two homers, including a grand slam, and had six RBI for the Gophers baseball team, but it still lost 11-9 to Northwestern on Friday night at Siebert Field.

Kelly's grand slam came in the ninth inning for Minnesota (16-35, 6-17 Big Ten). Teammate Ron Sweeny had a solo homer. The Wildcats (23-27, 9-14) scored eight runs in the fourth to take a 10-1 lead.

Irish boys, Tonka girls win True Team state titles

Repeat was on the mind of Rosemount's boys' and girls' track and field teams at the Class 3A True Team state meet.

The boys' squad successfully defended its championship while the girls' team came up short at Stillwater High School. The Irish boys' accumulated 1,202 points en route to the title while the girls' finished third. Minnetonka won the girls' crown with 1,159.5 points, followed by Wayzata at 1,125 and the Irish at 1,122. Wayzata also was the runner-up (1,092) in the boys' meet.

Edina's Joseph Manser and Maddie Dahlien swept the boys' and girls' 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, respectively. Dahlien also won the long jump.

RON HAGGSTROM

Etc.

• The St. Cloud Norsemen lost to the Anchorage Wolverines 2-1 in overtime at Fogerty Arena in Blaine in the best-of-three series opener of one the NAHL Robertson Cup hockey semifinals. Jackson Reineke, of Faribault, Minn., got the winner at 8 minutes, 53 seconds of the extra period.