Jack Brodt, co-founder, general manager and co-coach of the Minnesota Whitecaps, has taken the position as an assistant hockey operations official with NLTT Hockey, the company that owns the Premier Hockey Federation team.

Brodt, 78, has been with the Whitecaps for 18 seasons and helped the team transition seamlessly to the National Women's Hockey League, which was rebranded as the PHF this season.

The Whitecaps won the Isobel Cup as league champions in their debut season in 2018-19.

RANDY JOHNSON

