Jack Brodt, co-founder, general manager and co-coach of the Minnesota Whitecaps, has taken the position as an assistant hockey operations official with NLTT Hockey, the company that owns the Premier Hockey Federation team.
Brodt, 78, has been with the Whitecaps for 18 seasons and helped the team transition seamlessly to the National Women's Hockey League, which was rebranded as the PHF this season.
The Whitecaps won the Isobel Cup as league champions in their debut season in 2018-19.
RANDY JOHNSON
Etc.
- MIAC softball champion Bethel will take on Berry College in a best-of-three NCAA Division III Super Regional in Mount Berry, Ga., beginning Friday. Bethel beat Washington University of St. Louis twice Sunday to win the St. Paul regional, with the Royals winning the first game 4-3 in 15 innings before getting a walkoff RBI single from Autumn Earney to win the second game 6-5.
- Augustana and Minnesota State Mankato will play in the NCAA Division II Central Regional baseball tournament in Warrensburg, Mo., beginning Thursday. Augustana and MSU Mankato will play each other in the first round, while host Central Missouri will play Ouachita Baptist.
- MIAC champion Bethel and UMAC champion Crown will play in an NCAA Division III baseball regional at Alton, Ill., beginning on Friday. Bethel will play Wooster, while Crown will play host Webster.
- Minnesota State Moorhead named Tim Bergstraser its men's basketball coach. Bergstraser had been a Dragons assistant coach since 2018.