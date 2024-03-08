DETROIT — Jaden Ivey scored 34 points and Cade Cunningham had 32 points and 11 assists to lead the Detroit Pistons to their first home win since January, beating the Brooklyn Nets 118-112 on Thursday night.

Detroit (10-52) had lost nine of 10 and hadn't won a home game since a 120-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 28.

Dennis Schroder had a season-high 31 points for Brooklyn, which had won three of four. Lonnie Walker IV scored 21.

The game was tied at 98, but the Pistons went on a 9-0 run in 72 seconds to go up 107-98 with 5:05 to play. Cunningham scored the first six of those points, finishing with a fast-break dunk. After another Brooklyn miss, Cunningham set up Ivey for a 3-pointer.

Brooklyn got as close as five, but Cunningham hit two more jumpers and three free throws. He and Ivey combined for 26 points in the fourth quarter.

The Nets led by three at halftime and had the advantage for most of the third. However, the Pistons used a late 12-0 run to go ahead 85-81 at the end of the quarter.

The Pistons led 11-0 and 26-8 at points in the first quarter, but the Nets followed up a 16-point first with 41 in the second on their way to a 57-54 halftime lead. Brooklyn shot 77.3% (17 for 22) in the second quarter.

