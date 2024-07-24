Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

President Joe Biden recently announced the end of his campaign for re-election, and while some are commending him for stepping aside for the good of his party and the nation, it's essential to see this move for what it truly is: a betrayal.

For over a year, it was apparent to anyone paying attention that Biden, due to his age and diminished mental capacity, had no business running for a second term. Yet, he and those around him, along with the complicit press, perpetuated the myth that he was a strong, sharp leader. This facade continued until the reality of his senility became so glaringly obvious that the lies could no longer be sustained.

Had Biden, his wife and his closest advisers been honest with the American people over a year ago about the president's obvious mental decline, the Democratic Party would have had the time to present and vet alternative candidates through a robust primary process. Instead, his late withdrawal from the race has effectively handed the mantle to Vice President Kamala Harris without the rigorous scrutiny that a primary contest provides.

This scenario undermines the democratic process and deprives the American electorate of the opportunity to fully assess and choose the best candidate. The last-minute nature of Biden's decision has placed the country in a precarious position. Instead of being able to make an informed decision about the future leadership of the nation, voters are now left scrambling to consider a candidate who, despite her résumé, has not been thoroughly tested on the national stage for the top job in the same way a primary battle would have demanded.

It's crucial to recognize that Biden's decision to step aside now is not an act of selflessness or heroism. Rather, it is the culmination of a prolonged period of deception and denial. By clinging to the notion that he was fit for another term, Biden and his enablers have done a disservice to their party and, more importantly, to the American people. They have squandered valuable time that could have been used to rally around a strong, viable candidate capable of leading the country forward.

This situation should serve as a reminder of the importance of transparency and honesty in leadership. The American people deserve leaders who are upfront about their capabilities and limitations. The decision to run for the highest office in the land should be based on a genuine assessment of one's ability to serve, not on a desire to hold onto power.

As we look ahead to the upcoming election, it is imperative that we demand more from our leaders. We must hold them accountable and ensure that they prioritize the best interests of the country over personal ambition. The time for half-truths and political maneuvering is over. The American people deserve better, and it is up to us to demand it.

Whether you like former President Donald Trump or not, he faced several Republican challengers and emerged as the winner through the primary process. This is the democratic process at work — candidates facing off, being scrutinized and ultimately proving their viability to lead. The Republican primary allowed for a vetting of candidates, ensuring that the nominee had faced and overcome opposition. This stands in stark contrast to the Democratic situation, where Biden's late withdrawal has deprived voters of a similar opportunity for rigorous examination and choice.

Furthermore, many voters were seeking an alternative to Trump and hoping for a Democratic candidate who could present a compelling vision for the future. Biden's late exit has disrupted this possibility, leaving those voters without a clear, well-vetted option.

In the end, Biden's exit from the race is not a time for praise but a clear illustration of what happens when leaders and their entourages place personal and political considerations above the greater good. Let this be a lesson for the future: the truth, no matter how inconvenient, is always the right path.

Tony Jurgens, of Cottage Grove, is a former member of the Minnesota House, serving District 54B as a Republican from 2017 to 2022.