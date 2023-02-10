Whether you're tuning in for the commercials, Rihanna's halftime performance or the game itself, here are a few local breweries and bars offering Super Bowl celebrations.

Earl Giles

The restaurant and distillery is opening its mezzanine so you can celebrate in style. And if that isn't persuasive enough, maybe the all-you-can-eat pizza, two cocktails, prizes and three large TVs will urge you to get a $45 ticket. 1325 NE. Quincy St., Mpls.

Eastlake Craft Brewery

At this brewery, the big game will be on the big screens. There also will be food from Manny's Tortas and Heggies Pizza. Happy hour will start at 9 a.m., and the Puppy Bowl will be on first to get the watch party started. 920 E. Lake St., Mpls.

Falling Knife Brewing Company

All the TVs in this Nordeast brewhouse — plus additional projectors — will be tuned to the big game. And for $45, you can snag all-you-can-eat cheesy garlic bread doughnuts, Italian beef sandwiches and Caprese hero sandwiches from Mario's as well as your choice of a whole pitcher of Tomm's Royale lager or two full pours of your choice. 783 NE. Harding St., Mpls.

Inbound Brewing Co.

With the game on and two happy hours (4-7 p.m. and 10 p.m.-close), Inbound will celebrate in style. Plus, who could turn down $5 crowlers-to-go all day. 701 N. 5th St., Mpls.

La Doña Cervecería

This Super Bowl watch party features $1 wings and $1 off all beers during the game. 241 Fremont Av. N., Mpls.

Luce Line Brewing Co.

From 4 to 8 p.m., Luce Line will offer two pours plus a pizza for $25, a raffle drawing at the end of each quarter, and grub from Sandy's Grill. 12901 16th Av. N., Plymouth.

NE Moose Bar & Grill

Get game day off to the right start with bingo at 2 p.m. The watch party starts at 5:30. Specials include 10 wings (in the flavor of choice) for $10. 356 NE. Monroe St., Mpls.

Punch Bowl Social

The watch party begins at 4 p.m. and the DJ after-party begins as soon as the clock runs down. VIP Lounge tickets ($70) include projector screen views, and a buffet plus two drinks. 1691 Park Place Blvd., St Louis Park.

Tom's Watch Bar

Calling itself the "Big Game Headquarters in Minneapolis," Tom's Super Bowl celebration features prizes, a special game day menu and a 360-degree viewing experience. 609 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.