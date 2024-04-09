MILAN — At least three people died in an explosion below water level at a hydroelectric plant Tuesday in Italy's Apennine Mountains south of Bologna that injured another three workers and left at least six missing, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported citing the Bologna prefect.

Italian firefighters have rescued three of the injured and continue to search for possible missing people, officials said.

The explosion occurred at the hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Lake, some 70 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Bologna. Video provided by firefighters showed smoke rising from underground at the lakeside Bargi power plant belonging to the ENEL power company.

The mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, Marco Masinara, said the explosion happened nine levels below ground — a depth of some 30 meters (nearly 100 feet) — during work on turbines, the daily il Resto di Carlino reported. He indicated there were difficulties in reaching the victims.

The artificial lake formed by the construction of a dam from 1928-32 is located in a regional park at an altitude of 500 meters (1,640 feet).