ROME — Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for a flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at age 83, his company said Friday on Instagram.

''Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,'' Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in the social media post. "Your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me,'' Puglisi added.

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

The company named after Cavalli shared its condolences with his family. ''His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration,'' said Sergio Azzolari, CEO at the Roberto Cavalli fashion house.