Mayor Jacob Frey has won a second term, city elections officials said Wednesday, one day after the ranked-choice election.

"Tabulation for mayor is complete," the city said on Twitter. "Jacob Frey has been elected."

The tweet said more results were imminent.

Teams of tabulators are working continuously as they go through the ballots from what is a record turnout for the city for a municipal election without a statewide race.

Just shy of 54% of eligible voters cast ballots Tuesday for mayor, City Council, Park Board and other offices, along with three ballot questions. The question about "defunding" the Police Department and the mayor's race appeared to play a large role in attracting residents to cast ballots, with the question about the fate of policing falling well short of passage.

Mayor Jacob Frey held a significant early lead in the 17-person battle for the city's top job after the first round of votes were counted Tuesday night, and that margin proved too much for others to overcome.

Two of his top challengers, though, had encouraged voters to rank everyone but him — and they wanted to see whether their strategy would pay off when tallying continued Wednesday.

City Attorney Jim Rowader said the passage of question 1 will restructure city government. The mayor will act as chief executive officer with direct control over executive functions, with the City Council as the legislative body.

Regarding question 3, concerning property rent control, he said, "The voters in Minneapolis approved the procedural step of opening the door to allow for potential development and legislative consideration of a rent stabilization ordinance. ... Although some initial background research has been done and conducted, that ordinance has not been developed."

More than 145,000 ballots were cast in all, with 79% of those filled out in person and the balance through various early-voting options.

City Clerk Casey Carl said the previous turnout record in this election cycle was about 43% in 2017.

Carl said the process is being slowed a bit by what he said was the need to "clean up the raw data." By that, he explained, there are thousands of write-in votes cast that need to be sorted out manually, and extra attention was need for ballots that had "under votes" or "over votes," meaning some ballots fewer selections made than allowed, while others had too many.

Carl was heartened by the turnout, saying at a news media briefing, "I think that shows that Minneapolitans truly care passionately about their city, and this record-setting turnout is proof, I would say, of the shared spirit of progress, of forward momentum, that is embodied in our city's motto, 'En Evant,' " he said, referring to the French term for "forward."

