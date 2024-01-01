JERUSALEM — Israel's Supreme Court strikes down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul.
Most Read
-
'Golden Bachelor' runner-up Leslie Fhima spends 65th birthday in the hospital
-
Two children wounded in their own homes during overnight shootings in Minneapolis, St. Paul
-
Souhan: I wanted Jaren Hall to be the Vikings QB. My bad.
-
Will Vikings use different QB to erase 'bad taste' of Packers loss?
-
Number of refugees resettling in Minnesota rising, and more on way