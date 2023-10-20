JERUSALEM — Israel's defense minister says that after crushing Hamas, the military does not plan to control ''life in the Gaza Strip.''
Most Read
-
Fire crews keep up attack on large blaze at vacant Kmart on Lake Street in Minneapolis
-
Why do some cars in Minnesota have 'whiskey plates'?
-
Minneapolis Council Member Jamal Osman's wife in middle of fresh state charity accusations
-
Minnesota's budget surplus tops $2 billion in latest estimate
-
You say Minnesota is the North? Not so, says study finding most residents identify with the Midwest