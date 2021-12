JERUSALEM — An Israeli woman was stabbed and lightly wounded in a tense neighborhood in east Jerusalem on Wednesday. The suspect, a Palestinian female minor, fled the scene and was later arrested inside a nearby school, police said.

The 26-year-old Israeli woman was taken to the nearby Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital, where she was treated and released hours later. Head surgeon Haggi Mazeh said she had been brought in with the knife still in her back, but the cut was not deep.

The stabbing took place in Sheikh Jarrah, where several Palestinian extended families are at risk of being evicted by Jewish settlers amid a decades-long legal battle. Protests and clashes with police there last spring helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war.

Sirens could be heard echoing across the neighborhood as traffic was backed up by the morning commute.

Later Wednesday, several dozen right-wing Israeli activists staged a demonstration in Sheik Jarrah, waving Israeli flags and calling out "death to terrorists." Police pushed some Palestinian counterprotesters back, but there were no reports of serious violence.

Wednesday's attack came days after a Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli man and tried to stab a member of the paramilitary Border Police just outside Jerusalem's Old City, about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Sheikh Jarrah. The Border Police shot and killed the attacker.

Last month, a Hamas militant opened fire in Jerusalem's Old City, killing one Israeli and wounding four others before being fatally shot by police.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, including the Old City and major holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, in the 1967 war and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. It considers the entire city its unified capital.

The Palestinians want east Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. The city's fate was one of the thorniest issues in peace talks that ground to a halt more than a decade ago.