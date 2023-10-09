TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli rescue service says more than 100 bodies found in a small farming community that was scene of a hostage standoff.
Most Read
-
Michigan trounces Gophers from beginning to end in 52-10 romp
-
Minnesota Republican PAC accused of misleading rich donors, misusing their money
-
What's next for Nicollet Mall? Downtown Minneapolis depends on its revitalization.
-
Astros roll to early lead, hold on to beat Twins in Game 1 of the ALDS
-
The 5 best things we ate in the Twin Cities area this week